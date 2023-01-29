Capital City Sunday: Evers calls flat tax a 'death knell' for budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- A clear dividing line in the upcoming state budget debate is just how much Wisconsin will cut taxes.
Both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature want to use the state's projected $7 billion surplus to cut taxes, but when it comes to just how big the cuts should be -- and for whom -- the two sides are very far apart.
In an interview with 27 News this week, Evers said the one circumstance in which he'd veto a budget is if it includes Republicans' plan to transition to a 3.25% flat income tax rate.
"If they do the the tax proposal that they're looking to do, yes [I will veto it,]" Evers said. "The fair tax where it's going to be equal across all all parts of Wisconsin, that is not in my mind."
When pressed if he'd veto the entire budget or seek a partial veto of the rewritten budget, Evers said he'd consider both options.
"Possibly, but [a flat tax is] kind of a death knell for me," Evers said. "I think our our progressive tax system is a good one. And we don't need to be spending our time and effort to provide the wealthiest Wisconsinites with some extraordinary large tax cut."
A nonpartisan review of the GOP tax proposal, which would collapse the current four tax brackets annually until 2026, would eventually cost $5 billion.
Two-thirds of the tax savings would go to people making more than $150,000 a year.
Evers' tax proposal is a 10% income tax cut for families making less than $150,000 a year and individuals making less than $100,000 a year.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu defended the flat tax plan in an interview. Republicans have pointed to border states Illinois and Michigan, which both have flat income tax rates higher than 4%.
"It's ridiculous that the state of Illinois, the vast majority of income taxpayers in Illinois pay a lower tax rate than the state of Wisconsin," LeMahieu said. "The voters of Illinois just two years ago, when they voted for Joe Biden, rejected a progressive tax like ours."
Evers will formally present his budget to the legislature on February 15. In his State of the State address Tuesday, he unveiled more than $1 billion in new spending proposals that will be part of his budget.
Among Evers' new proposals were $500 million for enhanced school and community-based mental health resources, $392 million to expand child care tax credits and offer grants to care providers, and $106 million for increased PFAS testing and mitigation.
Evers, GOP also far apart on school funding
Evers and Republicans are also offering sharp contrasts on the question of how to fund education in the next budget. Broadly, both sides schools need more money amid inflation and the end of federal pandemic aid, but that's where the agreement ends.
Evers was on the road Thursday drumming up support for his plan to increase funding for public schools.
In a stop at Taylor Prairie Elementary in Cottage Grove, Evers visited classrooms, and stopped to chat with teachers and students. During his campaign for re-election last fall, Evers proposed increasing K-12 funding by $2 billion.
Evers said he still planned to push for that $2 billion increase when he submits a budget to lawmakers on February 15.
"That is still that plan," Evers said. "That is something we made a commitment to a long time ago with the state superintendent. And yeah, that is still the plan."
During Thursday's visit, the Evers administration highlighted a $20 million plan to increase students' reading skills. Last session, Evers vetoed a bipartisan bill that would've required more frequent reading assessments for students through second grade.
Evers said he wouldn't rule out using some of the $20 million to cover districts' costs for additional testing, but added he didn't think the solution was more assessments.
"You know, it's one thing to teach kids how to read, it's another thing to overtest them," Evers said. "I think some of those decisions really need to be made at the local level."
Leaders in the Republican-controlled legislature are already throwing cold water on Evers' education budget. LeMahieu said he wanted to see more details about how the state, under Evers' plan, would monitor whether schools were putting their new dollars to good use.
"I think we need to have schools more accountable," LeMahieu said. "Over the last three years, kids have fallen further behind. We need to make sure that if we're just throwing money at a problem doesn't necessarily solve it. What are they gonna do with that money? How is it gonna make schools better?"
When asked to provide specific ways he'd want the state to measure school performance, LeMahieu said expanding private and charter school choice vouchers would let parents make those decisions with their dollars.
"Because schools that are failing are going to lose kids to schools that are succeeding," LeMahieu said. "That's the best way to do it."
Evers, and other Democratic leaders, have said they have no interest in sending more public dollars to private schools as part of a deal to secure more education funding.
While Wisconsin's divided government remains split over how to increase school funding, a familiar problem still lingers: for more than 20 years, Wisconsin has had the nation's biggest achievement gap between Black and white students.
Evers said the solution went beyond education funding because the most disadvantaged students often come from broken families and grow up in impoverished communities.
"At the end of the day, if a kid's coming from a circumstance that is not ideal, or is not anywhere close to ideal, it's gonna make it more difficult," Evers said. "So, we have to make sure that it's not just a school issue. It is an issue for housing, and having good jobs, and having a good economy."
Possible agreement on local govt. funding
During his State of the State address, Evers suggested dedicating 20% of state sales tax dollars to shared revenue could be the most reliable way to boost funding for county and municipal governments.
Under the current shared revenue system, Wisconsin divides $753 million per year among local governments. That number hasn't changed since 2012.
Based on Wisconsin's current sales tax collections, the 20% plan would nearly double shared revenue to about $1.4 billion. Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said that was the basis of a deal she'd been finaling with Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and local government groups.
"If the governor's gonna sign it, and is in agreement with it, I think that's awesome," Felzkowski said. "But I think he needs to start giving credit where credit's due and stop stealing other people's work."
Evers said the idea of him ripping off a GOP plan was "almost comical," and added he didn't care who ended up getting credit if that ended up being the shared revenue solution moving forward.
"There's all sorts of options out there," Evers said. "The fact that apparently somebody wants to have credit for that one, that's fine. My message was, 'I'm cool with it.' Let's get something done for the municipalities instead of jockeying around who's on first."
Evers still not focused enough on record Milwaukee homicides?
During an appearance on Capital City Sunday last February, Evers struggled to recall the last time he'd met with the family of a Milwaukee murder victim.
At the time, the city had just experienced a record-high number of a homicides for a second straight year.
"I did in the Waukesha occasion," Evers said at the time, referring to the November 2021 Christmas parade attack, which did not happen in Milwaukee. "I met with several of the families there. I may have [met with Milwaukee families] before that but I've got a busy schedule."
Since then, Milwaukee set another homicide record in 2022. This past weekend was especially violent for January; 13 shootings left 18 people shot. Four people were killed; two of the victims were teenagers.
So, 27 News once again asked if Evers was making more of a concerted effort to dedicate time and resources to the families who've lost someone to gun violence -- far and away the most common type of murder -- in Wisconsin's biggest city.
"We've, you know, with our efforts with people that are in those circumstances- I don't think calling every person that has has had that happen to their family member is- yes, it's important," Evers said.
"We do as much as we can. But we have to figure out ways to solve this problem. And it can't be another hearts and our hearts and minds are with you do that now. But we have to figure out do we need to control guns, for example, in some way in some minor way?"