Capital City Sunday: Evers on signing budget, Thompson on veto power

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) weighs in on the budget after signing it into law. He also responds to Speaker Robin Vos (R) after Vos claimed Evers broke promises made during budget negotiations.
"You know, it's childish to say things like that, that I broke a promise," Evers said. "We never ever talked about what the school funding would look like after these next two years. We talked about it in terms of what is going to happen the next two years, but nothing beyond that. We never talked about that. He knows that. I know that. Senator LeMahieu knows that. So no, I disagree with his assessment. It's easy to say. But he cannot prove that."
Governors have long made good use of the partial veto power in Wisconsin. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson set a record in 1991 with 457 partial vetoes. He says he see no problem with Evers using his power to recraft the budget.
"Governor has got the power and most governors have used it," Thompson said. "Every governor that I've known has been able to use it. I probably used it more. As you said, I've got the record. And I used it because the Democrats controlled both houses. I was the only Republican in power. So, if I was going to have a Republican initiative, I needed the item veto in order to accomplish it."
Plus, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press breaks down the final budget agreement and what comes next.
