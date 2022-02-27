Capital City Sunday: Evers won't take a stance on bail reform

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers declined to say whether he would support bail reforms or if he thinks cash bail should exist. It's an issue on which the governor has been targeted by his potential Republican challengers as he seeks re-election in November.
The issue has become prominent in the race for Wisconsin governor following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack where Darrell Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after driving into spectators along the parade route.
In a bipartisan vote, the legislature approved a proposed change to the state constitution that would allow judges to consider the seriousness of an alleged crime and a defendant's criminal history when setting bail. Currently, state law only explicitly states bail should reflect the amount necessary to ensure the defendant's appearance.
By pursuing the change as a constitutional amendment, legislators don't have to worry about the governor's veto pen. If the next legislature passes the resolution next year, it goes to voters in a statewide referendum.
In an interview, Evers would not say whether he would support the measure as a citizen.
"I'm not in position to say if I would, as a Wisconsinite, I would support that or not support it," Evers said.
When pressed on the issue, Evers repeatedly said he wanted to hear from more people before reaching a conclusion.
"I am open to bail reform, but the caveat I've always had is that it's important that we have all parties involved in this discussion."
Evers also mum on cash bail, can't recall conversations with murder victims' families
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Barnes favors eliminating cash bail nationally.
Opponents of cash bail believe the concept inherently favors people with money as defendants facing comparable charges might have their pre-trial freedom depend only on whether they can afford bail.
Evers would not say whether he agreed with Barnes.
"That's his position. It's not necessarily mine," Evers said. "My only position is that we have all the people at the table before we decide what is right and what is wrong."
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow. who's also the Waukesha County Executive, said bail reform should primarily focus on defendants like Brooks who have a history of facing charges for violent crimes.
"What we're talking to legislators about is having a smart system that ensures those individuals as criminals - not the first-time offender - but those individuals that are habitual criminals that we're seeing have been getting surprisingly low bails," Farrow said.
As Evers continued to say he needed to talk to more people before forming an opinion on the matter, he was then asked when he last spoke with the family of a Milwaukee murder victim.
The state's largest city experienced a record number of homicides in 2020 and then again in 2021.
"I did in the Waukesha occasion," Evers said referring to the Christmas parade attack, which did not happen in Milwaukee. "I met with several of the families there. I may have [met with Milwaukee families] before that but I've got a busy schedule."
Evers' Communications Director Britt Cudaback said Evers misspoke and had, in fact, talked to people affected by Milwaukee gun violence since his conversations with the families of the Waukesha parade victims.
"When three teenagers were shot outside Rufus King [high school] earlier this month, the governor was on the phone with district leaders within hours of the shooting," Cudaback wrote in an email. "Last month at a visit in Milwaukee, the governor spoke with a mother who’d lost her son to gun violence."
Cudaback also noted Evers spoke with first responders following the line-of-duty deaths of two Mineral Point firefighters last month. It's not clear how that was connected to Evers' response to Milwaukee violence.
Assembly finishes with a flurry
In what may well have been its final week in session this year, Assembly Republicans passed a series of bills - many of which tied to education and election policy.
The election policy package included more than a dozen bills and proposed constitutional amendments. Largely, the measures sought to give the legislature more control over what guidance and rules the Wisconsin Elections Commission can issue clerks, creating more steps in the absentee voting process - including requiring people to show photo ID more often, and banning local governments from accepting outside private money for election administration.
Evers indicated he would veto the bills, responding "for the most part, yes," when asked if he thought the measures violated his central tenet of making voting more accessible.
"Democracy's a really important thing and voting is a really important thing to maintain our democracy so I believe if this is gonna make it more difficult for eligible people to vote, it's likely to see a veto," the governor said.
Farrow said he hoped the likely vetoes would unite Republicans after a number of conservatives have directed their ire at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos because he wouldn't pursue their illegal push to reclaim the state's electoral votes from 2020.
"The legislature has been doing things. In fact, when you think about this past week, the legislature's passed about a dozen new bills on election integrity," Farrow said when asked about the vitriol displayed toward Vos at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport).
When asked if the Wisconsin GOP welcomes those who believe Republicans should move to decertify the 2020 election, Farrow indicated it would.
"People have opinions across the board," he said. "When I was in the legislature, we had opinions ranging from 'we shouldn't do anything' to 'we should do 100 percent.' That's part of the challenge of getting their voices heard."
Assembly Republicans also passed a series of education bills, including measures allowing parents to opt their kids out of mask orders and require schools to station an armed police officer in the building if there are enough incidents to prompt 25 arrests in a single semester.
They also approved measures breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools, a move of which education experts are skeptical, and remove the income limits attached to private school vouchers.
Currently, families are ineligible for School Choice vouchers in Milwaukee and Racine if they earn more than 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which is about $28,000 for a family of four. For the rest of the state, that income threshold is 220 percent of the poverty line.
The Department of Public Instruction estimated such an expansion of the voucher program would cost property taxpayers another $577 million statewide.
Farrow defended the bill, saying it would give all parents more control over their kids' education.
"When you look at a voucher program that allows the parents to take their children where they think is the most successful opportunity for their child to succeed," Farrow said. "Is a great way to give them the power back."
Evers indicated he would veto the bill, saying a massive expansion of the voucher program would come at the expense of proper funding for public schools.
"The bottom line is Wisconsin has a constitutional responsibility around our public schools," Evers said. "That has to be our first response."
Reflections on Ukraine
Ted Gerber has studied Russia for 30 years with first-hand experience from time spent both there and in Ukraine.
Now the director of the UW-Madison Center on Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia, Gerber said Russia President Vladimir Putin's decision to orchestrate an all-out attack on Urkraine is a global event on the same scale as the September 11 attack on the U.S.
"He's desperate," Gerber said of Putin. "He feels like he's in a desperate situation and he sees war as his best option to re-assert his personal control and protect himself."
While the attack has the potential to destabilize Eastern Europe, Gerber said much of his thoughts were with the people of Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas region near the Russian border where he had virtual conversations with residents last summer as part of a project.
"Our focus was more on what are these people going through," Gerber said. "And, indeed, what we found is that their concerns are more about 'how am I gonna feed my family? How am I gonna stay in touch with my relatives who I can't visit in Ukraine? My sick and dying grandmother - how can I visit her?'"
Gerber said the Ukrainians with whom he spoke often had no strong preference as to who governed them. Instead, he said they were far more concerned with day-to-day life.
"The people on the ground, who we talked to in Donbas, they were not very concerned about whether they were ruled by Russia, by Ukraine," Gerber said. "They just wanted to go about their lives and have the opportunity to have normal lives."