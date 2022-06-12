Capital City Sunday: Former GOP congressmen call on party leaders to respect Jan. 6 committee; Vos names new WEC commissioner

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Congressman Tom Coleman once broke new ground for Republicans. In 1972, he became the first Republican to represent Clay County in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Coleman said he laments the changes he's seen in today's GOP. The 79-year-old Kansas City native represented Missouri's sixth Congressional district from 1976 until 1993.
He's now among more than 20 former Republican members of Congress to sign a letter calling on current GOP leadership to take the House January 6 Select Committee seriously. Former Wisconsin Congressmen Reid Ribble and Tom Petri signed onto the list.
"We may not even be Republicans today," Coleman said.
The January 6 committee held its first hearing Thursday, playing video footage previously unreleased to the public. It showed supporters of former President Donald Trump battering U.S. Capitol Police to get inside the Capitol building, disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
Over the span of several more hearings this month, the committee will set out to build a case establishing Trump orchestrated the insurrection, from pressuring state election officials to overturn elections that had no evidence of widespread fraud, to his refusal to order backup to help Capitol police fight off his supporters.
Current House leadership has bristled at the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the committee the "most political and least legitimate committee in American history."
Coleman and the other former Republicans admonished McCarthy and other top House Republicans.
"You know, this is part of how you lose a democracy," Coleman said. "We don't have a smooth transition of power. They never give up, and there will be no elections in an authoritarian government."
Lisa Graves served as a deputy assistant attorney general under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. Now living in Superior, Graves leads the liberal watchdog group, True North Research.
She said the committee, in the first hearing, already began to establish a compelling case Trump knew the election wasn't stolen but continued to pressure officials and his supporters to block Biden from taking office.
"I think [the committee] just has to show what the evidence shows," Graves said. "Which is that, unfortunately, Trump Republicans engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the will of the American people."
Coleman said he'd been tracking the conservative moments in other states to relitigate the 2020 election, including in Wisconsin.
Referring to the Assembly GOP-ordered review of the election, led by Michael Gableman and blowing past its nearly $700,000 taxpayer-funded budget, Coleman said the review, like other Republican challenges, failed to produce evidence of widespread fraud.
"I have followed it," Coleman said. "Disgusting is what it is."
Securing the legal system
Janine Geske has experienced firsthand the fear a judge can feel when someone threatens them over a sentence they handed down. Before serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the 1990s, she served as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge for 12 years.
"At one point, there was a contract out on my life after a really high-profile first-degree murder, and we had to leave town," she recalled. "Pull the kids out of town, and go into hiding."
Security has become a topic of discussion in recent days at the State Bar of Wisconsin, whose president, Cheryl Furstace Daniels, said Roemer's murder reminder her of the 2017 murder of Wausau attorney Sara Quirt Sann.
Quirt Sann was killed by man whose wife Quirt Sann was representing in a divorce case. The gunman shot her in her Wausau office, and killed three other people before he was eventually shot dead by police.
"Neither one of [the murders] took place in a courtroom," Furstace Daniels said. "They took place completely outside."
Both Geske and Furstace Daniels said they support measures making it harder to access judges' home addresses. Congress has explored protecting federal judges' addresses but that effort has been held up by Sen. Rand Paul, who wants lawmakers to have the same protections.
The effort got even more attention when an armed California man was arrested Wednesday for showing up at the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man reportedly told police he was there to kill the conservative justice over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Geske noted it would be all but impossible in the age of the internet and dark web to completely shield judges' addresses.
"Our addresses weren't as public as they are now," she said.
Beyond security and courthouses that are already hardened, Furstace Daniels said she hoped the state could expand specialized venues, like drug courts and mental health courts. The reasoning is such judges become more familiar with defendants through smaller caseloads.
Over time, Furstace Daniels said those relationships can keep resentment from forming within defendants but also gives judges a better idea of when someone is on the verge of lashing out at the system.
"If we can do that for more and more people in the system, then maybe we can concentrate on those that we start seeing," Furstace Daniels said. "And people start seeing, as really having breakdowns."
From commissioner to chair in two days
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday named Republican attorney Don Millis his appointee to the six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission.Millis replaced Dean Knudson, who resign amid pressure from some conservatives, including Sen. Ron Johnson, who felt he wasn't a reliable conservative vote on the bipartisan commission.
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky said the pick was a win for Vos since Millis's appointment brought praise from both former governor Tommy Thompson and Michael Gableman, who Vos tapped to lead the Assembly's review of the 2020 election.
"The face that Speaker Vos was able to get both of those people on the same page is really emblematic of that thread Speaker Vos has been trying to get through," Chergosky said.
Knudson defended 2020 guidance that allowed clerks to automatically send absentee ballots to nursing homes. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling alleged fraud occurred in some nursing homes where workers took advantage of voters who didn't realize they were voting. Prosecutors have declined to charge any of the election commissioners.
Millis immediately had to take up a major vote Friday as the commission considered a Democratic challenge seeking to force Tim Michels off the ballot in the GOP primary for governor.
The commission voted unanimously to keep Michels on the ballot, turning down the Democrats, who argued Michels used an improper mailing address on most of his signature forms because they didn't include a zip code.
The decision is another boost for Michels, who, last week, landed the much sought-after endorsement from Trump in the governor's race. Chergosky said the endorsement, combined with Michels's deep pockets from the family business, which is Wisconsin's biggest construction company, made Michels the favorite in the race at this stage.
"He his now able to credibly carry the mantle of the leader of the Republican Party," Chergosky said. "I mean, Donald Trump remains the unquestioned leader of the Republican Party, and for Tim Michels to have that backing is just enormous for him."