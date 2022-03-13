Capital City Sunday: Gableman emails released; SCOTUS weighs taking WI redistricting case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emails that became public following a judge's order show the man Assembly Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 election has taken consultation from a lawyer who sued to block that very election from being certified.
Dane County Judge Frank Remington ordered Michael Gableman and his Office of Special Counsel on Tuesday to release records and emails tied to his investigation. The decision was prompted by a lawsuit American Oversight, a liberal Washington, D.C.-based group, brought against Gableman's office.
The organization posted more than 750 pages of records, which include streams of emails dating back to July. There are more than three dozen mentions of Erick Kaardal in the records. Kaardal, a Minnesota lawyer, was referred for possible discipline by a D.C. judge over what the judge considered to be a frivolous election that sought to block the 2020 election from being certified.
Rep. David Murphy (R-Greenville) said he disagreed with the notion such close collaboration with Kaardal amounted to a conflict of interest or that it was a sign Gableman hadn't started his investigation with a blank slate.
"I don't feel like we're starting from an assumption," Murphy said. "And certainly, as an Assembly committee, I felt totally open to all kinds of evidence and different people's comments."
Murphy attended a March 1 press conference Kaardal held at the Capitol following Gableman's presentation of his "interim report" on the 2020 election. Kaardal was joined by Ron Heuer, one of Gableman's paid investigators.
Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) she was troubled by unsubstantiated claims in the report that some residents of Milwaukee nursing homes had every single resident vote. The Gableman report had no specific details of which nursing homes had that occur and his claims were rebutted by Milwaukee's top elections official who posted the city's nursing home voting data.
"They're talking about 100 percent of nursing homes having voted absentee but yet, they're not willing to give us any actual information that says which nursing homes it was," Emerson said.
Gableman's report continued the conservative criticism of outside funding of election administration in the state's five biggest cities.
While the report falsely said it amounted to bribery since courts had already rejected efforts to block the funding prior to the 2020 election, Republicans have maintained its poor policy to allow outside groups to disproportionately fund certain cities' efforts to run an election. More than 80 percent of the more than $10 million provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life went to the five biggest cities, who combine for less than half the state's population.
"I would say if our state was adequately funding our local municipalities with proper amounts of shared revenue, we wouldn't have to get grant money," Emerson said.
Gableman also suggested lawmakers pursue decertification of the 2020 election - a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers maintain is illegal. Murphy was noncommittal when asked whether he'd support a push to reclaim the state's electoral votes.
"Before decertification would come up, there would have to be a tremendous amount of proof to actually show that the election- there was enough votes to overturn an election," Murphy said. "At this point, we don't have that but I can't say that we never would."
SCOTUS considers taking Wisconsin redistricting case
Wisconsin Republicans, Gov. Tony Evers, and a Democratic state senator all filed responses to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday making different arguments about how the nation's highest court should get involved with drawing the state's voting maps for the next decade.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett had asked all parties to submit their arguments by Friday, specifically for whether the court should pause the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling on the maps from taking effect.
The state court last week selected Evers' maps. In a 4-3 decision, the majority opinion stated Evers maps were superior because they moved fewer people into a new district.
While the maps maintain a Republican advantage, it was less pronounced than the GOP-controlled legislature's maps.
The state supreme court previously stipulated the maps it would choose needed to avoid varying too much from the 2011 maps Republicans established. Experts have found the maps artificially enhanced a Republican edge that already exists due to liberal voters clustering in urban areas.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, has established that it will not consider issues of partisan balance, leaving that instead to the states. SCOTUS will get involved if there's a question of whether maps violate federal protections.
Republicans are challenge Evers' maps on the basis that they overemphasize race. Their filing argues that "race dominated" the governor's Assembly maps because it created a seventh majority-Black district in and around Milwaukee.
"What the Republicans are saying is that the Voting Rights Act did not require the creation of that 7th majority-minority district," UW-Madison Political Science Professor Rob Yablon said. "And, in fact, the governor considered race in the creation of those districts excessively and needlessly."
Evers, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, argued their maps put the greatest emphasis on "least changes" and not race.
Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) also challenged the governor's maps. She argued the maps watered down the Black vote by spreading the Black population among seven districts that each had a Black population of either 50 or 51 percent.
"The claim on the other side of this would be that the governor actually should have had districts that went beyond 50 percent to make sure you really were preserving those representational opportunities," Yablon said.
Yablon said whether SCOTUS takes the Wisconsin case could depend on whether it sees similarities to the Alabama case, which the court has agreed to hear after staying a lower court's ruling. The court recently declined to hear Republican challenges to maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
"Since the U.S. Supreme Court is already hearing that case, it may well say that it will take on this somewhat related case from Wisconsin too," Yablon said. "Now, that doesn't mean, though, that in the meantime the U.S. Supreme Court will stop the state supreme court's map from taking effect."
Did DPI move school report card goalposts?
When the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released its school report cards in November, there was a slight change. The scoring ranges that set whether a school was meeting or exceeding expectations dipped.
For instance, a score of 63 or higher was necessary in order to have met expectations per the DPI's old ranges. Under the 2021 ranges, though, schools and districts met expectations with a score of 58 or higher.
The change troubled Milwaukee education nonprofit, City Forward Collective, which suspected the changes may have been calibrated in a way that masked the extent of learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Curiously, the state report cards themselves say that the same proportion of schools meet expectations as did in 2019 before the pandemic," Isral DeBruin, the group's director of strategy and communications, said. "This just doesn't seem reasonable to us. How could student performance go down but school ratings hold steady?"
DeBruin said the City Forward Collective, which advocates for school choice options while also pushing for proper investment in public school districts, said the organization was struck by what it considered a noticeably less transparent approach. He said the DPI usually is much more open about showing its work that would to something like adjusted ranges.
"This time? Nothing," DeBruin said. "One day, just a couple weeks before those report cards came out, they simply replaced the guidance documents they already published."
Chris Bucher, a spokesperson for the DPI, said the state brought in representatives from different education organizations, including City Forward Collective, as part of the process of updating the report cards.
Bucher said the big shift was moving away from a "closing gaps" area of the report card and instead focus on "target group outcomes," which emphasized the performance of low achievement students. Because of a heavier weight given to those students, Bucher said DPI needed adjust the cut score ranges in order to make score comparable to past years.
"We adjusted the rating category cut scores using equipercentile linking so that ratings would reflect student performance in the way that it has in prior years," Bucher said. "And we did all of this prior knowing what any report card ratings for any specific schools or districts would be."
The disagreement over DPI's adjustments - and its openness in explaining the methodology behind those cut score changes - comes as Republicans passed a bill this month removing income limits for private school vouchers.
Currently, in the statewide School Choice program, vouchers are not available to families earning more than $61,000 a year for a family of four. Evers is all but certain to veto the bill, having said previously he believed such a policy would take necessary resources away from public schools.
DeBruin said the collective supported expanded choice but only if it were tied to clearly-defined performance standards for private schools.
"We would like to see any further expansion of private school vouchers paired with meaningful accountability," DeBruin said. "And when I say accountability, what I mean is schools are held accountable for student outcomes with a clear performance-linked closure mechanism, or a mechanism where they're gonna stop receiving public funds."