Capital City Sunday: Godlewski on "gray area" of abortion restrictions following Senate vote, Gableman gets a new contract

MADISON (WKOW) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade later this spring, access to abortions in Wisconsin will be decided at the state level after Congress failed to pass a bill codifying abortion rights.
The Women's Health Protection Act failed in a 51-49 vote where Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Republicans in voting against the bill. It was never expected to get the necessary 60 votes but Democrats also failed to gain the support of pro-choice Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Sarah Godlewski, the one woman running in the Wisconsin Democratic Senate primary, has keyed in on the issue. She's made appearances at the U.S. Supreme Court and the state Capitol since the leak of a draft opinion indicated the nation's high court could be poised to strike down the 50-year protections under Roe.
"I just think about moms who wanna make sure they are able to make their health care decisions," Godlewski said. "And what I worry about is we're coming down to a question about privacy, liberty, and freedom."
National polls taken following the leaked draft opinion are consistent with polling in previous years: about two-thirds of Americans oppose the idea of eliminating reproductive rights enshrined under Roe v. Wade.
At the same time, an Associated Press poll from last year found 65 percent believe most abortions after the first trimester should be illegal.
When asked about public sentiment and whether she would support any restrictions on late-term abortion, Godlewski indicated she opposed any government intervention on the issue.
"There are a lot of things that need to be done to clarify what should or should not be qualified when it comes down to the health of a woman and these are scary times because the last thing we want to do is put doctors in jail for doing the right thing," Godlewski said. "So I think there's a lot of gray area over this, which can cause a lot of confusion."
On the Republican side of the aisle in the governor's race, the only gray area is where to draw the line on restrictions.
Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, and Rep. Tim Ramthun of Campbellsport do not support allowing any exceptions. The campaign of millionaire business owner Tim Michels has said he only supports exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk; that is the only exception allowed in Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.
Speaker Robin Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he supports exceptions for cases of rape and incest. Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the caucus had a variety of views, ranging from no exceptions to allowing abortions through the first trimester.
Godlewski said she opposed having officials involved in the process at all, reiterating her support for ending the filibuster even though that wouldn't make a difference with Manchin opposed the bill Democrats drafted in the Senate.
"[Women] don't want politicians or the U.S. government telling them what they should do with their bodies," Godlewski said. "Or what their conversations or decisions should be with their doctor."
Gableman gets another contract
Assembly Republicans have signed a new contract with Michael Gableman as his review of the 2020 election could now stretch beyond the summer.
The Assembly Chief Clerk's office provided a copy of the agreement, which says it took effect May 1. The contract pays Gableman a salary of $5,500 per month while providing another $2,500 to cover monthly rent expenses at Gableman's office in Brookfield.
Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Jefferson defended the decision to continue paying Gableman as a vendor for the Assembly even though he won't be doing any investigating as the lawsuits play out.
"I think there is general concern on the Republican side that there were irregularities, if not outright fraud, in some cases in our election last time around," Jefferson said. "Justice Gableman deserves an opportunity to get answers."
The contract says nothing about doing investigative work; it says the office "may remain open in order [to] prosecute a series of lawsuits." Gableman is currently a party in five lawsuits; two of the cases involve his ongoing push to interview mayors and election officials in private. The officials have said they'd talk to Gableman but only in an open forum where the public can view the questioning.
Jefferson said he supported Gableman's insistence on conducting the interviews on his terms, even if they're done out of the public eye.
"For [city and elections officials] to start laying down the ground rules about how he has to go about getting information and what format works, I don't think that is normal procedure in investigations," Jefferson said. "And I think it's inappropriate to try and apply it here."
Gableman has not acted like most professional investigators in recent months. He's appeared at partisan events like a December appearance before the Chippewa County Republican Party for which he billed taxpayers for mileage.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he will claw back the money from Gableman, who's also appeared at election conspiracy events in Utah and meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar a Lago. Gableman was scheduled to appear at an event in Union Grove with Vos's primary opponent Adam Steen but canceled after the new contract was signed.
A series of lawsuits and recounts have maintained President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes in 2020.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Gableman's two "interim" reports so far haven't found any evidence beyond the audit bureau or WILL findings. Gableman did go further in suggesting lawmakers had the ability to reclaim the state's 2020 electoral votes - something the legislature's non-partisan lawyers and even Gableman's hired lawyer, Jim Bopp, who's also being paid with taxpayer dollars, said would be illegal.
"He does want to go into a few more things so I don't know that we're in a position to really gauge his work until his work is done," Jefferson said.
"Gonna see a lot of elbows"
The Republican primary in the governor's race heated up when the early frontrunner, former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, targeted the newest candidate to enter the fray, Tim Michels, who owns the state's biggest construction company.
In a paid column published Thursday on Drydenwire.com, former Kleefisch wrote "Madison snakes and weasels" were the reason Michels, a millionaire, entered the race three weeks ago.
"After gossiping around the Capitol telling anyone who would listen that I “can’t be controlled,” they recruited someone they could control," Kleefisch wrote. "They don’t even have to put skin in the game. A millionaire can pay them from the campaign now…and pay them in favors later."
Jefferson said he wasn't concerned by the pointed attack.
"I think you're gonna see a lot of elbows during the next few months," Jefferson said. "And I think that's inevitable."
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel political reporter Patrick Marley said he was interested in seeing if Michels would directly respond to the attack. As of this weekend, he had not responded to requests for comment.
"She's trying to break down that idea that he's any kind of outsider by saying lobbyists have a hand in what his campaign is doing," Marley said, noting each of the GOP candidates were painting themselves as outsiders despite either having served or run for office in the past.
Michels did release an election policy plan that called for each commissioner and senior staff member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be fired and replaced. Michels also called for all WEC guidance to be repealed in a special session he'd call.
Marley noted such a dramatic overhaul could lead to chaos with a short turnaround before the next election.
"The governor gets sworn in in January and the middle of February, right after that, you have a primary for state supreme court and then a general election in April," Marley said. "So you couldn't get new guidance put in place by then. Would this mean that every clerk in the state would be operating on their own?"
Kleefisch, along with the other GOP candidates for governor, former Marine and current business owner Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun, have all called for WEC to be disbanded and replaced.
With the state Republican convention happening next weekend in Middleton, Marley said he was intrigued by the prospect of seeing how delegates receive the candidates and whether any of them can hit the 60 percent threshold needed to win the party's endorsement.
"That may be very difficult with four candidates in the race," Marley said. "But you can get a feel, even short of an endorsement, of how people are feeling, if there are certain candidates they like or don't like."