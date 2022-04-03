Capital City Sunday: GOP lawmaker says decertification push is "nutty" but wants election officials charged

MADISON (WKOW) -- The vice chair of the Assembly's elections committee says any fellow Republicans seeking to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes are being "nutty."
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin) said efforts to decertify the election, something most legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say would be illegal, distract from a more worthy cause: demanding state elections officials be criminally charged.
"Decertifying the 2020 election is just a completely nutty idea. It's never going to happen," Sanfelippo said. "The real problem with what happened in the 2020 election was the fact that election laws in our state were willingly and openly broken and we're not holding the people who broke those laws accountable. That's the true problem here."
Sanfelippo referred to the Wisconsin Elections Commission issuing guidance to clerks on issues like nursing home voting and drop boxes for absentee ballots.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau offered nearly 50 total suggestions for how the commission could improve going forward, noting some of the guidance on issues like voting deputies in nursing homes and drop boxes were at odds with state law, which require the formal rules to be established as opposed to written guidance.
The audit found that voting machines worked properly and did not find any evidence of widespread voter fraud in an election President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 votes.
Sanfelippo maintained the failure to establish formal rules meant five of the six commissioners - three Democrats and two Republicans - who supported waiving the voting deputy requirement should face criminal charges.
"In my mind, it's malfeasance in office," Sanfelippo said. "Everybody who works within these state agencies or if you're on an appointed board, are supposed to follow the law. That's what they're there for."
Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), the ranking Democrat on the Assembly elections committee, said the push for criminal charges was "ridiculous" because Republicans had the chance to address the guidance right away but never returned to session ahead of the 2020 election, instead going more than 300 days without passing any bills.
"No one tried to stop that interpretation before the election," Spreitzer said. "So to come in after the election, well more than a year after, and say they should be charged with crimes? Absolutely absurd."
The elections commission announced Friday it had taken several steps this week to advance the process of establishing formal rules in line with the audit bureau's report.
The commission said it has or will soon begin the drafting process for rules regarding when clerks can fill in missing witness information on absentee ballot applications, polling place emergency planning, and training for municipal clerks.
Seeking term limits
Sanfelippo this week was circulating a proposed amendment to the state constitution. It would establish term limits for elected state officials.
Under the proposal, the governor and members of the legislature would be limited to 12 years in office. Justices elected to the state supreme court could serve two 10-year terms before stepping aside.
Sanfelippo said he believes it strikes a fair balance between avoiding career politicians while also having enough legislative know-how in place so that lobbyists wouldn't take more control of the Capitol as the only ones seasoned enough to understand how bills get passed or killed.
"I think 12 years is the appropriate time to give an individual time to learn the ropes of how the government works and to be able to do the job without staying too long and losing touch with the constituents that we represent," Sanfelippo said.
Under the proposal, elected officials who hit the 12-year limit could run for office again once they'd been out of office for five years.
Sanfelippo said he hoped to sell the idea to other lawmakers as a way to reduce the influence of money in politics by also extending the length of terms. Assembly terms would go from two to four years while Senate terms go from four to six.
"By having fewer elections, fewer election cycles that a legislator has to go through, that's gonna translate into less dollars and less dollars translates into less influence," Sanfelippo said.
Even he says the ultimate goal is to reduce the influence of donors, Sanfelippo said he supported the Citizens United ruling, which allows for unlimited, anonymous political spending by outside groups.
"I think Citizens United is the appropriate decision," he said. "Free speech is important, you know, it's a fabric of this country."
Defending the Biden budget
President Joe Biden released his budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Biden touts increased spending on child care programs, pre-school, and more grants for police departments.
The White House maintains it will balance the beefed up spending through increased taxes on the wealthy. Two of the most prominent ways of seeking more revenue are a 20 percent minimum tax on the unrealized capital gains, like stocks, of Americans with a net worth of more than $100 million.
The budget also raises the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent.
"The vast majority of small businesses fall beneath that threshold [of the corporate income tax] and they won't be affected whatsoever," Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) said. "In fact, we're looking at certain tax exemptions for them to make their tax burden go down, actually, in this budget."
Kind, a Democrat from La Crosse serving his final term in the House, acknowledged it could be a challenge to actually capture the estimated $361 billion the White House estimates the minimum tax would bring in. Despite that, he said it's an overdue endeavor for the federal government.
"These millionaires and billionaires can hire a legion of lobbyists in Washington to develop carve-outs in the tax code through depreciation, expensing, deductions that the average person in Wisconsin can't take advantage of," Kind said.
Republicans counter the budget enhances spending far too much, especially at a time when inflation has reached a 40-year high.
Kind argued federal spending is not the true driver of inflation, maintaining it is instead a confluence of events from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"What happened is coming out of COVID, the entire world economy opened at once and so consumer demand outpaced the supply of what people wanted to purpose," Kind said.
Ukrainian resistance no surprise to former Pentagon officer
Army Col. Liam Collins (Ret.) said shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine that Ukrainian officials had long expressed concerns to the U.S. that Russia might some day launch an all-out invasion that sought to topple their government.
Collins, who now lives in Waunakee and is currently in Tel Aviv as part of his post-military career advising on modern warfare tactics, had served as executive officer for the nation's Senior Defense Advisor to Ukraine, retired Gen. John Abizaid between 2016 and 2018.
Collins said this week he hasn't been surprised the the Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted Russian efforts to take control of major cities and has kept the Russians from reaching the capital city of Kyiv.
"War fighting is a function of many things, right? Doctrines, strategy, will or resolve, training, as well as weapon systems," Collins said. "And the only category Russia dominates in is on those weapon systems, having more tanks and airplanes."
Russian military officials said this week they're narrowing their focus to trying to capture territory in eastern Ukraine and retreating from Kyiv. Collins said while he's skeptical of anything Russian officials say publicly, he believed the strategy was most likely sincere and an effort to save face.
"First of all, you can't necessarily believe anything Russia says but I think, in this case, they're using that claim to say 'hey, this is part of our peace-' some kind of concession that they're offering," Collins said. "It's not a concession at all. It's an admission that things are not going well."
Collins said he expected Russians will still continue to shell Ukrainian cities just because they can as Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to still seek to inflict as much damage as possible, even if Russian forces can't take control of a city.
President Biden made waves last weekend when he said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately tried to walk back the president's comments, saying he wasn't calling for regime change.
Collins said it's a difficult balance for U.S. leaders because they don't want to outright call for regime change because it could lead to Putin making even more irrational decisions. At the same time, the U.S. doesn't want to make it appear as though its leaders are afraid to upset Putin.
"Obviously, [regime change] wasn't what he intended to say in terms of a political approach," Collins said. "But obviously, anybody that's watching this feels like 'no, somebody like that cannot remain in power' so he's gotta walk that thin line."
Ultimately, Collins said he suspects Russia would be willing to settle for annexing part of eastern Ukraine but has his doubts as whether Russia can achieve that outcome. Kind said Ukrainian parliamentarians told members of Congress this week they did not want to give up an inch of real estate.
"Putin's gotta try to walk away with some victory and if he can get more terrain, more real estate in Ukraine, then that's what he'll try to do," Collins said. "But, ultimately, I don't think he'll be overly successful with that."