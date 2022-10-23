Capital City Sunday: GOP seeks changes to parole system; how inflation affects infrastructure funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chair of the Wisconsin Senate's public safety committee wants to change who decides whether a state prison inmate is granted parole.
Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) said in an interview he wants to alter the current system, where the chair of the four-person parole commission has the final say over whether the state paroles someone.
"One person having that type of control, I think, is in need of some reform here," Wanggaard said.
Wanggaard didn't specify who should be the ultimate decider in parole cases moving forward, but said he was open to requiring the entire commission panel to be subject to Senate confirmation. Currently, the Senate confirms only the chair.
Tim Michels has made paroles a big theme in his campaign for governor. The Republican challenger has called for the parole commission to halt its work; the commission says doing so would violate state law.
Michels called for the commission to "suspend" its actions in a September letter, but when asked on Tuesday if he still wanted to put a pause on all paroles, Michels said he'd never said that.
As he got into an elevator, he was repeatedly asked if he still supported the idea of pausing all paroles.
"I never said that," Michels said.
Campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly said afterward Michels meant he did not say he wanted to pause paroles as governor, just that he wanted Evers to do so until the end of the year.
Parole became a statewide issue in May. The family of Johanna Balsewicz thrust the issue of parole into the governor's race. The family was incensed the parole commission granted parole for Johanna's estranged husband, Douglas, who stabbed the West Allis woman to death in front of their kids in 1997.
In response to the pressure, Evers wrote a letter to then-parole commission chair John Tate. Evers asked Tate to rescind Balsewicz's parole and to resign from his position as chair. Tate did both.
At his rotary club appearance last Tuesday, Evers said his issue with Tate had to do with the commission failing to properly communicate with victims' families.
Wanggaard, and the rest of the public safety committee, voted unanimously in 2019 to confirm Tate's appointment as parole chair. The full Senate never voted to confirm Tate; it has refused to hold confirmation hearings for a number of Evers appointees.
"When we were looking at this individual, we did not have the entire background," Wanggaard said when asked about his 2019 vote to confirm Tate. "Nor did we have any record of what he had done in the past because he didn't have one."
When the legislature reconvenes in January, its most important task will be deciding what to do with the state's $5 billion surplus. Wanggaard he was open to increased shared revenue to local government, or even allowing them to hold a referendum on local sales taxes.
However, that support is only on the condition those funds would be specifically set aside for public safety.
"Everything's on the table," Wanggard said. "I think we need to look at potentially increasing shared revenue to the municipalities. We need to look at all the things that some of these municipalities may ask for."
"It all comes down to these municipalities using it as a piggy bank to fund other things they didn't originally indicate they were gonna be funding."
Inflation affects infrastructure funding
Just how far $1 billion goes toward repairing Wisconsin's roads and bridges will depend on how stubborn inflation remains in the months to come.
The state is slated to receive a total of $1.07 billion in federal formula funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last fall. This month, the Biden administration announced how states' funding would be distributed.
More than 80 percent of Wisconsin's funding will go toward roads. $563 million will come from the National Highway Program while another $274 million is funneled through surface transportation grants.
$45 million is set aside for bridge repairs while the state will get another $30 million for air quality improvement efforts.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in an interview that because the inflation rate has remained at a 40-year high, it was especially urgent to identify projects and get them done.
"The truth is, major infrastructure projects are notoriously prone to taking too long and costing too much," Buttigieg said. "But we know, especially in the fight against inflation right now, that time is money and we've gotta get these things done swiftly and efficiently."
Buttigieg acknowledged inflation was driving up the price tag of projects, something that could limit how many projects states can fund with their 2023 dollars. The infrastructure package is designed to distribute money to states and local governments over a five-year span.
"That is creating a lot of pressure to make sure that we get the best value out of our federal dollars," Buttigieg said. "On everything from raw materials, to project planning, to actually delivering these improved bridges, and the better airports, and the port improvements, and everything else we're working on."
Buttgieg said, eventually, upgraded infrastructure would serve as a protection against future inflation cycles. He reasoned having better highways, as well as safer bridges and railways, would prevent supply chain snafus.
"[Aging infrastructure] actually contributes to inflation because it adds to shipping costs and creates bottlenecks," he said. "We're taking out more and more of those bottlenecks through the infrastructure investments."
Candidate survey leads lifelong Republican to back Evers
David Irwin says when he casts a vote for Gov. Tony Evers, it will the first time he's ever supported a Democrat for governor. The Brookfield businessman said his decision is based on a survey his group issued to both major party candidates.
Irwin is a member of Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, which is tied to the left-leaning Project Democracy PAC.
The group sent a 10-question survey to both Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels. Among the questions were whether the candidates would refuse to sign legislation seeking to illegally reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes, and whether they'd commit to certifying the 2024 presidential results.
Michels has left the door open to signing a bill seeking to take back 2020 electoral votes. He said Tuesday he will accept the results of the November election.
The survey also asks candidates whether they will commit to keeping the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) intact. WEC was created by Republicans in 2015 with a structure of three Republicans and three Democrats.
Some Republicans, including Michels, now want to disband WEC and wipe out its previous guidance. Michels hasn't offered details on who would run elections instead.
"To lose our trust in bipartisan administration of elections is an unhealthy and concerning injection of partisanship into the election process," Irwin said. "We're not convinced that Tim Michels is committed to bipartisan administration of elections and observing the governor's role in elections as it is intended to be."
In an email, Michels spokeswoman Anna Kelly dismissed the group as a Democratic front. She noted the board includes Cory Nettles, who served in the cabinet of former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.
"Tim Michels is the only candidate for governor who is concerned about election and ballot integrity," Kelly wrote. "Tony Evers has vetoed numerous bills designed to ensure confidence in the process and even tried to cancel an election. Tim isn't interested in signing election year gimmick pledges to groups run by Democrat donors."
Irwin said he still considers himself a staunch conservative, but added his beliefs in small government, local autonomy, and lower taxes weren't enough to overcome his concerns about how Michels and other Republicans might alter the way elections are run.
"There are many positions of the Evers administration, and the federal administration that's held by the Democratic Party, that I disagree with vehemently," Irwin said. "However, it is extremely difficult for me to see the party on the right in the United States, the party that I have always associated myself with, begin to lose faith, and publicly deteriorate and undermine faith in our electoral institutions."