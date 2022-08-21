Capital City Sunday: GOP Senator supports keeping WEC, Marquette poll shows Dems with early edge

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chair of the Wisconsin Senate's elections committee is breaking from her party's top candidates on the question of who should oversee the state's elections moving forward.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said in an interview she wants to keep the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) intact. The position is a departure from what Republicans running for the state's highest offices have pledged.
Candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has said he supports disbanding the WEC. Michels said earlier in the primary campaign he wanted to reform the commission before changing his position to go further.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), the GOP candidate for secretary of state, also changed her position, eventually taking a stance in support of dissolving the commission.
Bernier said she believes calls to disband the commission are too extreme, instead proposing to add a seventh, tie-breaking commissioner to the board.
"Sometimes, you have to realize you can't throw the baby out with the bathwater," Bernier said. "You just have to fix and repair, and I think it just needs some fixing and repairing."
Loudenbeck wants the secretary of state to assume some of the election administration duties.
Michels has suggested a plan that involves a new board based on the state's eight congressional districts. His campaign did not respond to questions this week seeking specifics about who, exactly, would have the final say over who those appointees are and what their powers would be.
"I would not shoot down Mr. Michels's ideas," Bernier said. "But I would love to educate him on what, in the past 24 years of my experience, is most effective.
"And I think that conversation may take place. I did reach out to his campaign."
Election chairs divided
Bernier and her fellow elections committee chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) in the Assembly, could not be further apart in their positions on election law.
Brandtjen has frustrated some of her GOP colleagues, including Speaker Robin Vos, by calling for the legally-impossible move to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
Brandtjen also wants to disband the elections commission. Vos told WISN 12 in Milwaukee there's a "remote" chance she'll be reappointed as the Assembly's elections chair when a new legislature convenes in January.
When asked if she's done a good job chairing the Assembly elections committee, Bernier was blunt.
"That's a no," Bernier said. "I texted her twice and called her once early on to talk about working on election laws. She never returned my call or my texts."
In a statement, Brandtjen said it was Bernier who cut off communications months ago, as the two have disagreed over how to change the state's election laws.
“Once we refused to have hearings on new drop box legislation, Senator Bernier stopped returning our calls," Brandtjen said.
Bernier supports additional restrictions on who can claim they're indefinitely confined, a provision that allows homebound voters to automatically receive absentee ballots for each election after showing photo ID once.
Brandtjen, and other Republicans more aligned with former President Donald Trump, want stricter policies, including an outright ban on drop boxes and prohibiting clerks from taking money from private groups.
Bernier said the problem was Brandtjen's efforts went beyond election laws. She used the committee to invite speakers who've pushed unfounded conspiracies of "mules" getting people to vote and returning their ballots en masse, as well as the idea of hacked voting machines.
"She hasn't been focused on how we can help in the legislature on creating bills, and having a conversation about that," Bernier said. "It's all about voter fraud."
Marquette Poll: Barnes up 7, Evers-Michels in statistical tie
A poll released Wednesday by the Marquette Law School showed Wisconsin's governor race remains still closely contested, while Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes has gained a lead in the state's U.S. Senate race.
In the Senate contest, Barnes, the Democratic challenger, has a seven point lead over Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. According to the poll, Barnes is supported by 51% of registered voters while Johnson is supported by 44% of registered voters.
Support for Barnes has grown since the previous poll in June, which stated 46% of registered voters supported Barnes and 44% supported Johnson.
Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said he was skeptical Barnes truly had a seven-point lead in one of the nation's most evenly-divided states, but added it's still promising for the party.
"I'm not sure [Barnes will retain such a big lead]," Zepecki said. "This is a 50-50 state, but what that number says to me is that Wisconsin voters are ready to fire Ron Johnson."
Retired Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said he also expected the Senate race to tighten as Johnson's campaign can place more ads portraying Barnes as too far to the left on issues like public safety.
"After all the oodles of advertising, campaigning, all the things people are gonna hear, the race will tighten," Scholz said. "We know that, just from the way Wisconsin's voting electorate is put together."
In Johnson's run for re-election in 2016, he trailed Democrat Russ Feingold in the August Marquette poll 48%-45%. However, in that poll, 38% of respondents said they had a favorable view of of Johnson compared to 36% who viewed the Oshkosh Republican unfavorably.
In Wednesday's poll, 47% said they viewed Johnson unfavorably compared to 38% with a favorable view. 37% said they have a favorable view of Barnes while 22% said they had an unfavorable view of the lieutenant governor from Milwaukee.
"I would focus on my base," Scholz said when asked how Johnson can overcome such a high level of unpopularity. "I think if you are a Republican candidate, your most primary mission is to identify and turn out every single one of those Republican voters."
In the governor's race, 45% of registered voters in Wisconsin support Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers while 43% support Republican Tim Michels, according to the poll. The race has grown closer since Marquette's last poll in June where Gov. Evers polled at 48% and Michels at 41%.
While Evers maintained an slight edge over Michels, his approval rating continues to tighten. After having 48% say they approve in June, 47% said they approve of Evers's performance in Wednesday's poll. In both polls, 45% said they disapproved of the job Evers was doing.
Zepecki said the Evers campaign should drill down on the issue of abortion, specifically Michels maintaining support for Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, which does not provide exceptions for rape and incest.
In the Marquette poll, 88% of voters said they supported allowing exceptions for victims of sexual abuse.
"The clearest contrast in the governor's race between Tim Michels and Tony Evers is on the issue of abortion," Zepecki said.
Johnson holds border roundtable, immigrant group responds
Johnson slammed what he described as an 'open border' policy held by the Biden administration during a roundtable he hosted Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Pointing to record-high border apprehension numbers from the U.S. Border Patrol, Johnson said the number of illegal migrant crossings was a crisis, and a threat to Wisconsin mainly because it increased the likelihood of fentanyl continuing to fuel a rise in overdoses.
Critics have pointed to those very numbers -- a recent average of more than 200,000 monthly border encounters -- as proof it's misleading for Johnson and other Republicans to claim the current administration has an 'open border' policy.
"You know, what terminology you use, you can't debate numbers," Johnson responded when asked about the criticism. "I mean, we had the border largely under control. You'll never have a 100-percent secure border, but we had it largely under control. Now, it's completely out of control."
Darryl Morin, president of the pro-immigrant group, Forward Latino, said the surge in migrant traffic is indeed a crisis.
Where he and Johnson split was on solutions. Johnson, and his invited panel, said the primary response must be stricter border security and a commitment to deporting apprehended migrants who enter the U.S. illegally.
Morin countered any effective immigration plan must also include aid to the "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
Morin also pushed for a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants who've been in the U.S. for years while keeping jobs and paying taxes.
"Everyone agrees on what needs to be done. We need to secure our borders from a physical perspective. We need to secure our economic security by making sure we have the workforce that we need in order to grow the economy," Morin said. "But, number three, we think you can do these things, and most people in Congress know this as well, while also maintaining our commitment to being the champion of human rights and of the human spirit."