Capital City Sunday: GOP wins House majority, Respect for Marriage Act advances

MADISON (WKOW) -- Divided Congress will soon return to Washington. Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation sounded hopeful there can be enough cooperation to deliver for Americans over the next two years, but the two parties' differing priorities were also apparent.
With some the results of some House races still being sorted out, it's still unclear just how much of a majority Republicans will have. However, Rep. Tom Tiffany acknowledged the advantage will be narrow, leaving little room for disagreement between moderate Republicans in swing districts and those further to the right.
"It's a real slim majority," Tiffany said. "And of course, we have diverse interests throughout the party, throughout the country, and hopefully, we're gonna be able to come together on those 70 percent issues."
Among those '70 percent issues' where Tiffany felt there was a bipartisan consensus are dealing with inflation, addressing energy costs, and implementing new border security measures.
Energy policy is an area of disagreement as Tiffany and other conservatives have pushed back on clean energy initiatives.
Republicans and Democrats have been stuck in the mud for decades on immigration; progressives want a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who've been living in the U.S. for years, something many conservatives either oppose, or say should only be discussed after implementing broader border security measures.
Immigration law will be one of many challenges facing the next House speaker. While Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) won re-election within his own party to remain the House GOP leader, it's not certain he'll have enough support to be elected speaker.
"Leader McCarthy received a majority of the votes [among Republicans], but he still has to get to 218 [votes to be speaker], and that's gonna be a work in progress," Tiffany said "I think he's working on that."
Under divided government, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she was hopeful productive legislation could still come from Capitol Hill. She pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as an example of widely-supported policy still possible.
"We have been able to work together on some really significant acts," Baldwin said. "So, if- there will be a narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives, but does not preclude being able to make progress on some of these issues where there is interest from both sides of the aisle."
Before Republicans take their majority, Tiffany noted there's still work to be done within the current Congress. He cited a defense spending bill, and a potential fight over a continuing resolution to fund the federal government; the current agreement runs through December 16.
Senate advances Respect for Marriage Act
Senate Democrats got more than enough Republican support to advance a bill codifying marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples.
The Respect for Marriage Act passed with 62 votes. The Senate's 50 Democrats needed 10 Republicans to join them; they ended up getting 12 for the test vote. Final passage is now expected to occur after Thanksgiving.
Baldwin, one of the bill's co-sponsors and the first openly gay member of the Senate, cited the Dobbs Supreme Court ruling that struck down abortion protections as the bill's main driver.
While it doesn't compel states to sanction same-sex and interracial marriages, it does require states to recognize any such marriages licensed by another state, should the Obergefell ruling, which recognized the right to same-sex marriage, be struck down by a future court.
Baldwin cited language from Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurring Dobbs opinion. Thomas wrote the court should reconsider the due process precedents behind rulings like Obergefell.
"He basically issued an open invitation to litigators across the country - 'send us a case so we can overturn it,'" Baldwin said of Thomas' opinion. "And that's very frightening to millions of Americans."
Baldwin credited the three Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina with ensuring enough GOP senators were on board.
Wisconsin's other senator, Republican Ron Johnson, voted against the bill. Johnson said the legislation was unnecessary because marriage rights were already settled. Baldwin rejected the idea, pointing to Thomas' Dobbs opinion.
"I think it is very, almost natural, to be concerned," Baldwin said. "When, in particular, the justices in the majority of that case struck down Roe v. Wade, which was decided on similar legal principles."
Tiffany said he hasn't decided how he will vote on the bill once it reaches the House, saying it's possible there will be amendments to the bill before then. He echoed Johnson in calling the effort unnecessary.
"I think almost all Americans have moved on from the Obergefell decision of nearly a decade ago," Tiffany said. "I think, unfortunately, the majority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is using this, once again, to divide Americans."
Another Trump run for the White House
Reacting to former President Donald Trump announcing his plan to run for president again in 2024, Tiffany embraced the idea of another Trump campaign in a way many other Wisconsin Republicans hadn't.
Tiffany said he believed Trump would be on the right track if he stuck to the tone of his Tuesday remarks.
"I think he gave a good message the other night when he talked about policy. He did not make it about personality," Tiffany said. "If he makes it about policy, then he's going to be a very formidable candidate."
Joe Handrick, the director of Common Sense Wisconsin, said he felt Trump's brand was simply too toxic to win over enough suburban voters outside of Milwaukee.
Handrick pointed to how other top-of-the-ticket Republicans, from Scott Walker to Mitt Romney, outperformed Trump in the vital counties of Waukesha and Ozaukee.
"Starting in 2016, with the arrival of Donald Trump, is when Republicans really started to lose their dominance in those counties," Handrick said.
Trump's arrival also coincided with rural counties across much of northern and western Wisconsin becoming even more conservative. Handrick said those rural counties, with either stable or declining populations, would not be enough to offset suburban losses while Dane County, the fastest growing county in the state, gets even more blue.
"It takes a really strong performance in Waukesha County by Republicans to offset Dane County," Handrick said. "There simply aren't enough rural votes to offset Dane County without the help from those suburbs."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu echoed those concerns on Capital City Sunday last week, saying Trump was "obviously" responsible for declining GOP performance in the Milwaukee suburbs.
In order for Republicans to have more success in statewide elections, Handrick said the party must make more of an effort in the state's largest, and most progressive counties.
"They also need to start competing better in Dane and Milwaukee counties," Handrick said. "That means start campaigning there more, start talking a little bit more to urban voters, and not relying strictly on rural voters."
It's still campaign season in Wisconsin
Not even two weeks after the midterm elections, candidates touted endorsements and began planting yard signs in Wisconsin race that is perhaps even more consequential that the November contests for governor and U.S. Senate.
The April election to decide who replaces Justice Pat Roggensack on the Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide whether the court maintains a conservative bend, or if progressives control the the state's high court.
Former Justice Janine Geske, who served on the court from 1993 to 1998, said challenges to Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, as well as the state's legislative voting maps, could hinge on the election's results.
Geske said it was unusual to see so much chatter around the supreme court race three months before the February 21 primary, but it wasn't surprising, given the stakes.
"Not this early," Geske said. "Certainly, as the time gets closer to the election, but I think everyone was waiting for this November election to get over, and people are all geared up to get going on this supreme court election."
So far, three candidates are in the running. Daniel Kelly, who served as a justice from 2016 to 2020, is running as a conservative. Dane County judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County judge Janet Protasiewicz and progressive candidates.
The top two vote getters in February will advance to the April 4 spring election.
Geske said, with the the court's balance at stake, she worried the race for what's technically a nonpartisan position would look like any other high-profile partisan campaign.
"My dream is that we have a really honest and open discussion about judicial philosophy," Geske said. "Rather than seeing ads about crime and victims - things, none of which, the supreme court decides."
Kelly has secured an endorsement from Rebecca Bradley, one of the court's conservative justices. Protasiewicz touts the support of the court's newest progressive justice, Jill Karofsky, who beat Kelly in 2016.
Mitchell, who is hoping to become the state's second Black justice to serve on the high court, is backed by the court's first Black justice, Louis Butler.
Geske said she wasn't bothered by justices offering their own endorsements. Her concern was with who's starting to fund the campaigns.
"What worries me more is what I think is happening, which is the building of outside money to come in and to try and influence voters," she said.
The field could yet become more crowded. Conservative news site, Wisconsin Right Now, first reported Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow could enter the race.
Dorow received national acclaim for the patience she displayed while presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks was sentenced to six life sentences for the six people he killed driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.
"There are Republicans, more moderate Republicans, that are supporting her candidacy and wanting her to run," Geske said. "She is a bigger unknown, other than that big trial with Darrell Brooks she had."