Capital City Sunday: Gov. candidates make final push before primary, Trump targets Vos opponent

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin's Republican candidates for governor present their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's primary, the contest has taken on a nastier tone in recent days, while at the same time, drawing in the party's most prominent national figures.
Former President Donald Trump rallied for Tim Michels Friday night in Waukesha. Trump touted Michels as a "big time" businessman while assailing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as a "Madison insider," borrowing a phrase the Michels campaign has used.
Earlier in the week, former Vice President Mike Pence campaign for Kleefisch in Pewaukee. Kleefisch maintained in an interview the big-name endorsements on either side won't be a deciding factor in the election.
"Wisconsinites are smart," Kleefisch said. "And I'm telling you right now, this is not about endorsements of surrogates. This is about endorsements of the voters of the great state of Wisconsin."
Kleefisch blamed the Michels campaign after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Trump was upset by an image of Kleefisch's daughter going to a high school homecoming dance with the son of state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn.
"As a mom, I had no words," Kleefisch said. "That my political opponent would have taken a picture of my underage daughter at a high school dance, and used it to score an endorsement."
The Michels campaign denied having any involvement in the picture reaching Trump.
"Rebecca Kleefisch has peddled so many falsehoods in this campaign, it's hard to keep up," Chris Walker, an advisor to Michels, said. "Yet again, she's making accusations about something that simply never happened, and it's sad."
When Kleefisch last appeared on Capital City Sunday, she refused to say whether she'd sign a bill giving the legislature the authority to certify election.
Since then, a GOP candidate for secretary of state, Jay Schroeder has endorsed the idea and bill empowering lawmakers to decide elections was proposed in Arizona.
Still, Kleefisch once again gave no definitive answer on whether she'd transfer power to certify elections away from the governor.
"You gotta show me the bill language first before I say that I'm gonna veto something, or sign something," Kleefisch said. "I mean, you're talking about a complete hypothetical."
Kleefisch has made clear she would not sign off on any attempts to decertify the 2020 election. Michels has repeatedly declined to give a straight answer to questions about overturning the 2020 election, while Rep. Tim Ramthun has made decertification central to his election platform.
Kleefisch against performative voter fraud, but supports sheriff not pursuing charges
Earlier in the campaign, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling cut an ad with Kleefisch about public safety. Schmaling has also been demonstrative in his claims of having found numerous instances of alleged voter fraud in the county's nursing homes.
Conservative activist Harry Wait, of H.O.T. Government in Racine County, admitted to committing voter fraud last week. He successfully requested the absentee ballots of Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
Wisconsin Elections Commission officials have said any attempt to commit such fraud at a large scale would be flagged by clerks, or would need to be so intricate, fraudsters compiled a list of thousands of active voters who they knew wouldn't voting. Otherwise, any such effort would lead to voters filing complaints upon discovering their ballot had already been requested.
Kleefisch said she does not endorse the stunt, in which Wait committed voter fraud to demonstrate how it could be done online.
"No, I don't ever endorse committing acts of a misdemeanor or felony- don't commit crimes to prove a point," Kleefisch said.
At the same time, Kleefisch said she had no issue with Schmaling telling Wait he had no intentions of arresting him for the intentional commission of a crime.
"Certainly, Sheriff Schmaling has had a conversation with this activist," she said. "And so, he has investigated it far enough that he has come to a determination."
Trump backs Vos primary opponent
During Friday's rally, Trump also continued his attacks on Wisconsin's most powerful lawmaker, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Trump has pressured Vos to take up the legally impossible cause of reclaiming the state's 2020 electoral votes.
While numerous legal cases, recounts in the state's two most populous counties, and reviews by nonpartisan and conservative entities have found no proof of widespread voter fraud, the 2020 election looms over the 2022 mid-terms.
Trump falsely claimed that the state supreme court ruling banning the use of drop boxes meant he won Wisconsin the 2020 election. That's not what the court's ruling said. Trump then praised Adam Steen, who's challenging Vos in Tuesday's primary in the 63rd Assembly district.
"Adam Steen is running to defeat your RINO Speaker of the [Assembly] Robin Vos," Trump said. "Despite undeniable evidence of rigging and fraud, Speaker Vos has taken no steps to hold the Wisconsin Elections Commission accountable."
Steen, speaking at the rally before Trump's arrival, told supporters he agreed with those who describe Vos as a "treasonous traitor." Vos has refused to support the legally impossible idea of reclaiming the state's 2020 electoral votes, putting the state's longest-tenured speaker in the crosshairs of Trump and his supporters.
Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the Assembly's investigation of the 2020 election.
Gableman's review has cost the public more than $1 million; much of it going to outside lawyers as Gableman fights four lawsuits over his handling of records tied to the investigation.
Trump praised Gableman multiple times during the speech and told the crowd Gableman is also endorsing Steen's effort to unseat Vos.
It's a jarring sight for Democrats, who've for years painted Vos as an unabashed partisan, going back to the Act 10 winnowing of public worker bargaining rights, through the passage of voter ID and right-to-work bills, and including bills that took away powers from incoming Gov. Tony Evers in a 2018 lame duck session.
"That's really for the citizens of the 63rd Assembly District to decide," Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) said when asked if she preferred Vos or Steen. "But I feel really sorry for them because they're having to make this choice between a conspiracy theorist, and someone who's wasted over a million dollars of taxpayer money to pacify a former president."
Steen proposing dissolving the elections commission, then giving lawmakers on the Assembly and Senate elections committees power to set election policy, along with the secretary of state.
While she serves on the Assembly's elections committee, Emerson said she was not interested in lawmakers taking on those duties.
"We know that our legislature really is going to stay in Republican hands for a while because of the gerrymandering," Emerson said. "Which means the committee will stay in Republican hands."
Work to be done 10 years after Sikh temple shooting
Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of a mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek. A gunman entered the temple and ultimately ended the lives of seven people:
- Satwant Singh Kaleka
- Suveg Singh Khattra
- Ranjit Singh
- Sita Singh
- Paramjit Kaur
- Prakash Singh
- Punjab Singh
Wade Page also gravely wounded Oak Creek Police Lt. Brian Murphy, shooting him in the throat. Another officer then shot Page, before the gunman shot and killed himself. Murphy eventually recovered, and participated in a ceremony this week remembering the shooting.
Pardeep Singh Kaleka is the son of Satwant Singh Kaleka, who was the temple's president. This week, the FBI presented Kaleka with the agency's Director's Community Leadership Award.
Kaleka said he gave credit to Oak Creek for rallying as a whole following the shooting, both in the immediate aftermath and in the years that followed.
"They continue to come together over the past ten years," Kaleka said. "We have been blessed to be able to pass policies that understand that hate is on the rise against Sikhs, religious minorities."
One of the phrases often shared by Sikh leaders following the shooting was a saying for 'relentless optimism.' Kaleka said that foundational belief has been vital in the Sikh community's response, while acknowledging it can be hard to stay optimistic when gun violence and mass shootings remain such a uniquely American problem.
"What we call 'Chardi Kala,' does not come without difficulties, and understanding pain and suffering," Kaleka said. "It's actually informed from a place of pain, oppression, suffering, injustices."
"Realistically, it is very hard to stay optimistic when we feel like we're battling against bureaucracies that are prone to just be normalizing misery."
Kaleka now serves as director for the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee. Much of his work following the shooting has revolved around bringing back people from the brink of extremism.
"One of the things that I've learned over the past ten years is really that even people who are hateful, or considered hateful people are redeemable," Kaleka said. "They are people that we can reach, we can get to, and we need to get to them."
While Kaleka does that work, he said the most important change policymakers could pursue is enacting gun laws aimed at people who've displayed warning signs.
"I think the biggest thing that I would try to -- as far as policy change -- let's get guns and firearms out of the hands of people who may be in crisis," Kaleka said. "And that takes us being more attuned with understanding what crisis means."