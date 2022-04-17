Capital City Sunday: Grothman goes to the border, says current migrant flow 'will fundamentally change America'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman said the trip was essential, even for a member of congress whose district is more than 1,300 miles from the southern border.
Grothman met with Border Patrol agents and local police in California and Arizona before returning Wednesday. Grothman defended the trip, citing data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting migrant encounters increased from about 100,000 in February in 2021 to more than 160,000 this past February.
Grothman said the surge along the border made containing illegal immigration the top priority for Congress.
"When you're adding another 100,000 people to the population every month, you are changing what America is going to be like 5 or 10 years from now," Grothman said. "We could wind up in a situation, like I said, where you're getting two or three million people coming here. That will fundamentally change America."
Grothman rejected criticism that words about changing what the country 'is going to be like' with unchecked immigration were a racist dog whistle.
"I don't think there's a racial undertone," Grothman said. "I think you are getting a lot more people making America a lot more crowded. You're putting a lot more stress on all its institutions."
Darryl Morin, President of immigrant advocacy group Forward Latino, said if Grothman was serious about controlling the border, he'd lead the way on drafting bipartisan immigration reform.
"The only real answer to this is to fix our broken immigration system once and for all," Morin said.
The perennial debate about immigration policy comes at a time when Wisconsin has a record-low 2.8% unemployment rate along with a record-high number of people employed in a state where migrant labor has long been a key cog in the dairy and agricultural industries.
"I don't know that [legal immigration] has to be easier," Grothman said when asked about the economic impact of immigration reform. "You can change the numbers. That you can do. The problem is right, and I don't mean to be partisan here, if you're not going to enforce the current laws, how can you trust the administration with a new set of laws?"
Grothman said he was open to increasing the number of legal immigrants allowed into the country but said he wouldn't lead on drafting any such reform bill until he felt the Biden administration was doing more to curb illegal immigration.
"The first thing that's gotta happen is we've gotta show that the Biden administration itself is sincere about trying to enforce the laws now," Grothman said.
Rebuilding a relationship
After becoming Milwaukee's first elected Black mayor earlier this month, Cavalier Johnson now has two years to help steer the state's biggest city back toward calm fiscal waters.
Johnson has said Milwaukee will need the legislature's help to do so and wants to improve relations with the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who previously served in the Assembly himself, said those relationships were a big part of his conversation with Johnson at the mayor's inauguration Wednesday.
"I told him the three C's and that was about collaboration, compromise, but having a conscience," Crowley said. "When I say compromise, it's not necessarily about meeting in the middle but it's about having some empathy, having the understanding and trying to feel out what all sides are saying."
Crowley repeated what Milwaukee officials have long said when asked what the city needs most from the legislature: the ability to impose a city sales tax. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed allowing the city to put the question before city residents in a referendum but Republicans have refused to take up legislation allowing for votes on municipal sales taxes.
"We also want to make sure [Republicans] understand that this is not just about City of Milwaukee residents or Milwaukee County residents," Crowley said. "It's also about the businesses in this region and how we need to collaborate to make sure the economic engine of this state continues to stay sound."
Crowley added his message to Republicans and political moderates outside the city was to consider its attractions and what it could mean for the Milwaukee's self-sustenance if the city were to directly capture revenue from them.
"You know, when you think about the City of Milwaukee, we have a lot of things that so many people get to enjoy whether you live here, you commute here, or are just coming to visit," Crowley said. "Parks, the world championship Milwaukee Bucks, 414 day and the Brewers home opener this week, so for us, it would be give us the ability to be able to leverage our economic activity."
Crowley also addressed a contentious race for county board supervisor. Incumbent Russell Goodwin appears to be losing to former supervisor and conservative Deanna Alexander.
Goodwin failed to get enough signatures to appear on the April ballot so the race was a write-in only contest. Goodwin has since called for protests outside Alexander's home and told a WITI-TV reporter in Milwaukee he stood by those calls, something Crowley condemned.
"Our elections are fair, they are sound, and we didn't have any problems," he said. "So when it comes down to a person winning and then someone who may lose that election calling for protestors? Honestly, that's just not right."
Rainy day? Enough you say?
Wisconsin's emergency savings have never been more robust with $1.7 billion in the state's Budget Stabilization Fund, known commonly as the 'rainy day fund.'
Considering there have been long stretches where the state had no such emergency savings, a fund approaching $2 billion on top of a substantial projected budget surplus of $3.8 billion might seem to be cause for celebration.
However, a report from the nonpartisan group, Forward Analytics, finds the state's current savings are still not enough to be in line with best fiscal practices.
Forward Analytics President Dale Knapp said Wisconsin's rainy day fund amounts to 8.9 percent of the state's total spending. That's the 28th highest rate of emergency saving relative to overall spending.
"Most government financial experts will say probably 15, 16 percent is a good target for a rainy day fund," Knapp said.
Knapp said while $1.7 billion is significant, he pointed to the Great Recession when, in 2009, the state's tax revenues were 11 percent short of projections.
On top of an already slim emergency fund, the shortfall created the dire conditions that led to higher taxes under former Democratic Governor Jim Doyle, the election of Republican Scott Walker, and a subsequent series of spending cuts, including the fight over Act 10, which largely stripped public worker unions of their bargaining power.
Now, with a healthy surplus, the landscape is quite different but there's still a political fight -- this time, it's over what to do with the excess revenue. Gov. Evers wanted to send out tax rebate checks as he seeks re-election while also boosting funding to K-12 education and enact child care credits.
Republicans in charge of the legislature rebuffed Evers, gaveling in and out of his special session to address his surplus plan. GOP leaders instead want to explore cutting or even eliminating the state income tax next year.
"If you're going to eliminate the income tax, really the only way to do it and continue to fund state government is to raise some other tax - the sales tax, maybe expand the base of the sales tax," Knapp said.
Knapp added taking up the Democrats' plan would force a similar set of decisions. He suggested additional funding should go hand-in-hand with comparable additions to the rainy day fund.
"[The spending increases] might not be as expansive as the governor wants but, again, those kind of things are still within the realm of doing," Knapp said. "It's just maybe not as much."