Capital City Sunday: How Trump's fourth indictment impacts Republican voters in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in Fulton County, GA. This fourth indictment mentions Wisconsin 13 times.
Each reference is related to the scheme to have fake electors cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump even though Joe Biden received the most votes in Wisconsin.
Retired GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said that the people who like Trump will continue to support him, even after this indictment. He said the other group of Republicans, the ones who haven't made up their minds yet, are in wait and see mode.
"Everybody wants to see if this is really true," he said. "Is it political retribution on the part of the Democrats? Some people would even suggest that maybe the Democrats shouldn't be doing this because they want Donald Trump in the General Election, but they're going to go through these four different sets of indictments and see what happens."
As the picture of how the fake elector scheme manifested in the state becomes clearer, Scholz said many voters aren't even considering it when they factor in their support for Wisconsin Republicans.
"I think it's inside politics, it's a little inside baseball people really aren't focused too much on," he said. "Maybe it's in those people who donate, who support candidates, who follow it a little bit. That might give them pause. But right now, those people that support Donald Trump, this story doesn't matter."
The current chair of the Wisconsin GOP, Brian Schimming, was named in the Georgia indictment as having met with some of the alleged architects of the fake electors scheme just a few days before the votes were cast. Schimming was not chair at the time and is not charged in the investigation. As far as whether he thought Schimming knew there was something potentially illegal about the proposal, Scholz said this:
"I'm not in the room and not a lawyer, I'm not certain what they were told and what they were suggested to do," he said. "Do people really care about what they were talking about and what those supposed fake electors were going to do, or not going to do? Again, I think it's inside politics."
GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN MILWAUKEE
Later this week, Republican candidates for President and their teams will descend on Milwaukee for the first debate of campaign season.
The Republican National Committee's communications director, Tommy Pigott, said it's now time for Republican candidates to present their vision for the country.
"A vision for safer communities, for a more prosperous nation, and a nation that unleashes all American energy," he said. "That's the vision Republicans are about to put forward, and I think Americans are hungry for the that alternative vision that this debate will let Republican candidates put forward."
Pigott slammed President Joe Biden's economic policies that he has been touting over the last week on a cross-country tour, saying that they do not prioritize Americans. He said that Republicans will present different policies to rein in inflation.
"Only Joe Biden could go out there and brag about an economic agenda that so many Americans disapprove of," he said.
A recent AP/NORC Center poll does show that only 34% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy Only 60% of Democrats polled approve.
It's still unclear whether Trump will attend the Presidential debate. According to The Hill, Trump has refused to sign the RNC's loyalty pledge, which partly states that the candidate will support the eventually nominee of the party's primary. Republican candidates must sign the pledge in order to qualify for the debate.
Scholz said that it's in Trump's best interest to attend but doesn't think he will. Already, sources tell CNN that he may skip altogether and do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead.
Trump's absence would be a chance for other candidates to shine.
"There are still Republicans who are saying, 'Am I voting for Trump? Or somebody else?'" he said. "I think it's a perfect opportunity for Ron DeSantis to stand up and say what he's for, rather than becoming Trump light.
The debate starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23.
COVID MISINFORMATION STUDY
A UW-Madison professor has just published a new study that shows how during the COVID-19 pandemic, people who were supportive of the phrase 'Do Your Own Research' were actually more likely to believe COVID misinformation.
Sedona Chinn is a professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication. She said she and her co-author got interested in the subject of misinformation a few years before the pandemic.
"We were really interested in looking more into how this idea of doing your own research was associated with people's concerns about misinformation," she said.
The 'Do Your Own Research' fans among the panel of about 1,000 respondents also grew even more skeptical and ill-informed about COVID-19 even as news of successful vaccine trials emerged.
Chinn said they also found that those proponents of DYOR were not actually doing their own research.
"Our study doesn't show any evidence that they do any more or less research than anybody else," she said. "This suggested to us that staunch support of doing your own research might have less to do with cautious information seeking and more to do was an expression of some skepticism or concerns about elites and expert information."
Chinn said they plan to expand their initial findings.
"We're planning on doing a lot more of our own research, looking specifically at how this phrase is used as a disclaimer or to persuade people, as well as what effects that seeing posts with this slogan have on people's both beliefs and whether it promotes information seeking, or whether we can use this to promote information seeking," she said.
You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.