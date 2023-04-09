Capital City Sunday: Impacts of the Supreme Court election, Tiffany on Trump indictment

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, UW-Madison professor Howard Schweber discusses the potential impacts of the recent election on major issues such as abortion rights and legislative maps.
"Gerrymandering is by far the biggest (impact). Everything turns on that," Schweber says. "The gerrymandering issue really encompasses all issues, by virtue of the way it directly affects the democratic process."
U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI) also weighs in on the impact of the state elections. He also explains why he is speaking out against the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
"I mean, this is a political prosecution that's borne out of political calculation," Tiffany says. "And they're attempting to go after the former President, with really what you would say are trumped up charges."
Plus, Jessie Opoien of The Capital Times explains the developments that have already happened since a couple of ballot referendums passed in the spring election.
You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.