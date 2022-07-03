Capital City Sunday: Is the legislature becoming too powerful; Evers admin. sues over abortion ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- The GOP-controlled legislature won a major legal victory this week when the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Dr. Fred Prehn could remain on the Natural Resources Board, even though his term ended 14 months ago.
While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Nass to replace Prehn in April 2021, the Senate has not given her a confirmation hearing. According to a 27 News review of an appointee list provided by the governor's office, Senate Republicans have yet to confirm 133 of Evers' appointees. The Senate has confirmed more than 180 appointees.
In Prehn's case, the conservative advantage on the NRB means liberals are unable to enact preferred policies, such as stricter wolf hunting quotas and broader regulations for PFAS, where the NRB rejected proposed pollution standards for groundwater, which is the source of drinking water for a third of Wisconsin families.
The ruling, and Senate Republicans' refusal to confirm key Evers appointees, raises the questions of whether the balance of power in Wisconsin has now skewed too far in favor of the legislative branch.
"It's a really disappointing decision that is harmful to our democracy and consent of the governed," Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
Rick Esenberg, President of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Evers shares some of the blame for the stalemate over Senate confirmations.
"The impact of the court's decision is to, essentially, force compromise," Esenberg said. "If we want to move forward, the governor has to nominate someone the Senate can live with."
But what if the legislature's motive is not based on an appointee's qualifications, but rather their policy positions? Under divided government, Esenberg said the solution would have to come from voters instead of justices.
"The remedy is a political one," Esenberg said. "If the public is dissatisfied with the way the legislature has responded to gubernatorial appointments, then it has the opportunity to vote these people out of office."
Democrats bristle at that notion, saying Republicans have muted the voice of statewide voters by gerrymandering legislative maps in a way that makes it nearly impossible for Democrats to control the Assembly again.
Nonpartisan analysis of the maps has found a natural edge for the GOP due to liberal voters clustering in cities. However, that same analysis finds Republicans have artificially inflated that edge, packing Democratic voters into as few districts as possible.
"We can argue about redistricting, and whether there should be a redistricting commission," Esenberg said. "That's a separate debate, but the fact of the matter is that there are constraints on legislators and drawing legislative seats."
Forcing lawmakers to consider competitive balance, and requiring maps reflective of the overall population, are not among those constraints.
Up next: Federal abortion ban? Crack down on out-of-state procedures?
The next legal showdown over abortion rights could revolve around efforts at the state level, deputizing citizens in an effort to discourage mothers from traveling to a state where abortions are still legal.
Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) would not say whether he supports the concept of allowing citizens to sue anyone who helps mothers travel to another state and have the procedure done where abortions are still allowed.
"Those states are going to decide what they want to do," Tiffany said. "All I know is Roe v. Wade made us an outlier in the world."
The Washington Post reported Thursday the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal group, was sharing draft legislation with state lawmakers they could then introduce in their respective capitols.
The bills would be based off the abortion ban in Texas, which makes it legal for citizens to file lawsuits against anyone involved in aiding a mother's efforts to get an abortion. Tiffany said he believed such laws were unlikely to pass.
"Everything that I've studied, that is not going to happen," he said. "I mean, that is one of the important things to remember, is you can still get an abortion in the country."
Courts in Wisconsin will have to decide whether the state's 1849 abortion ban is once again enforceable following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing the ban was no longer active, arguing in part, laws passed since then regulating how abortions could legally be performed cancel out the ban.
Kaul indicated he'd go back to court and fight any effort to restrict out-of-state abortions in Wisconsin.
"We're gonna stand up and fight against those efforts," Kaul said. "We do need our legislature to act, but not to make the situation even worse, but rather, to restore reproductive freedom for women in Wisconsin."
Tiffany, as a member of the Legislature, voted in 2015 for the state's 20-week abortion ban that is also still in place. He referred to that vote when asked if he'd vote for a federal abortion ban in Congress.
"I would have to see what is in that bill," Tiffany said. "I mean, I'm pro-life, and all people have to do is look back at my record when I was in the state Legislature, when I voted for the 20-week ban."
There is a tie between the Thomas More Society and Wisconsin. 27 News reported last fall the firm was subleasing office space in Brookfield from Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice hired by Assembly Republicans to lead their review of the 2020 election.
Any new legislation that could further restrict abortions in Wisconsin almost certainly wouldn't be introduced until after the November mid-terms, and a new legislature is seated in January.
SCOTUS Scales Back EPA's Power Plant Power
It became more difficult for environmental regulators to limit harmful carbon emissions Thursday, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the EPA doesn't have the authority to broadly restrict emissions from power plants. Rather, the court found the agency only has the power to force plants to make changes on an individual basis.
The six conservative justices on the high court wrote Congress must explicitly give the EPA the ability to regulate power plants on a larger scale.
Clean Wisconsin was an intervenor in the case. Brett Korte, an attorney for the environmental group, argued the ruling was a misinterpretation of the Clean Air Act, a landmark bill Congress enacted in 1963.
"To think that Congress didn't intend for EPA to then have the authority to identify new harms out there, and do something about them," Korte said. "Is pretty unreasonable, in my opinion."
Tiffany said he was hesitate to support giving federal regulators more authority because stricter rules requiring a transition to cleaner sources of energy, like wind and solar, could run the risk of blackouts and higher electricity bills.
"Turn it over to Congress, and let us have good debate, and that's exactly what we're going to do," Tiffany said. "We're going to balance making sure we have electricity and the lights are on all the time."
The ruling came down three months after the United Nations (U.N.) released a comprehensive report on the state of climate change. It featured the work of more than 80 lead authors from more than 30 countries, including UW-Madison Energy Policy Professor Greg Nemet.
Nemet, appearing on Capital City Sunday after the report's release, said he was optimistic about clean energy becoming cheaper and more widely available but also noted the report's key takeaway was global carbon emissions increased over the past decade.
Beyond that, eight of the 10 hottest summers ever recorded worldwide have happened this century. Tiffany said the data weren't enough to convince him Congress should take aggressive action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Here in Northern Wisconsin, where I sit right now, we had a mile-thick sheet of ice here 10,000 years ago," Tiffany said. "Thank the Lord we had global warming, climate change. Climate change is always happening; it's a matter of whether man is causing it."
The U.N. makes clear there's a direct link between greenhouse gases and the warming planet, and the largest source of those emissions is the burning of fossil fuels.
Korte said power plants, especially those burning coal, are a big part of those emissions in the U.S., echoing his belief Congress in the 1960s meant to give the EPA broad powers to place new regulations on such polluters.
He maintained the court's ruling was primarily grounded in politics, concluding the best recourse was for citizens to elect more climate-conscious candidates into Congress.
"If this court's gonna be so political, and as a lawyer, I hate to say it, but that's pretty much what we see," Korte said. "Then the solutions need to be political."