Capital City Sunday: Johnson closes gap in Senate race despite high 'unfavorable' rating; inflation gets worse

MADISON (WKOW) -- In one month's time, Sen. Ron Johnson closed the gap with Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to this week's Marquette Law School poll.
49% of likely Wisconsin voters said they would vote for Johnson compared to 48% who supported Barnes. In last month's poll, Barnes was backed by 51% of the August poll's respondents compared to 44% who supported Johnson.
Independent voters drove the shift. In August, Barnes led in that category, with support from 55% compared to 40% for Johnson. This week, Johnson took a two-point lead among independents, 48% to 46%.
Poll director Charles Franklin noted the change could partially reflect Barnes now facing negative ads and more direct criticism after a Democratic primary that largely avoided attacks between candidates.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon noted Barnes faced hardly any criticism from opponents in a Democratic primary that saw the field clear for Barnes before the August 9 primary.
"Barnes really hadn't had to face that kind of attack ads," Canon said. "Now we're seeing it coming both from Senator Johnson and outside groups, and some of these ads are pretty hard-hitting."
Johnson's campaign and conservative groups have run a series of ads portraying Barnes as soft on crime in recent weeks, highlighting his support for ending the practice of cash bail. Studies to date have not shown cash bail reform leads to an increase in violent crime.
Brian Schimming, a former Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, who's now acting as a surrogate for Johnson, defended the attacks on Barnes's public safety stances.
He pointed to the parole commission, whose former chair was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, having granted early release to people convicted of violent crimes, including murder.
The Johnson campaign has recently tied Barnes to Ernest Blakney, who died in a shootout with Milwaukee Police more than two weeks ago. Court records uncovered by WISN-TV showed Blakney was suspected of killing a woman while out on bond.
After Blakney was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, a Milwaukee County Judge made the unusual decision to allow Blakney to remain free on bail prior to his sentencing. It during that time Blakney was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Nikia Rogers.
Schimming defended the connection, saying it spoke to a greater concern with Barnes previously prioritizing reduced prison populations.
"It gets down to where Mandela Barnes' decisions would be on issues like this, on legislation like this," Schimming said. "Most importantly, on the federal level, which would supercede state laws on federal crimes."
In places without cash bail, judges can still hold suspects in custody pre-trial if they believe the defendant's release would endanger the public. However, under a bill Barnes introduced in 2016 to eliminate cash bail, judges couldn't solely consider the seriousness of the offense when decided whether to keep someone locked up.
The ads on public safety may have been effective during the past month, but Johnson still has his own challenges. His unfavorability rating remained at 47%, more than 10 points higher than it was during the homestretch of his 2016 reelection bid, when he upset Russ Feingold.
Schimming said the high unfavorability rating wasn't a concern because he believed it was still a reflection of a Democratic primary where candidates largely focused on attacking Johnson.
"The Democrats were taking up all the oxygen in the room, so that's number one," Schimming said. "But, number two, and really importantly, is that we look forward to the contrast with Mandela Barnes."
Inflation woes: food, shelter prices still rising
A new report highlighted how inflation continues to cause financial strain for American families, which in turn, continues to make it a challenging time for Democrats running for office when their party controls the White House and Congress.
August data, released this week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found inflation overall increased by 0.1% from July. However, despite gas prices dropping by more than 10%, the prices of the most essential items continued to rise.
Food costs increased by 0.8%, adding up to what's been an 11.4% increase since August 2021. For shelter, inflation grew by 0.7%. Over the past 12 months, shelter costs rose 6.2%.
State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) is running for Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District -- the state's only competitive House district. Pfaff acknowledged rising costs are a primary issue in this election.
"More work needs to be done, without a doubt," Pfaff said. "Inflation is impacting working families here in Western and Central Wisconsin."
When asked to provide a solution, Pfaff call for more investment in the creation of American jobs that will plug gaps in the supply chair.
"We don't have enough supply that is feeding our consumer demand," Pfaff said. "And so, in order to increase supply, we need to rebuild our supply chains. To do that, we need to rebuild manufacturing."
Pfaff acknowledged those are long-term projects that won't immediately help control prices. He said short-term measures include reducing barriers to CDL licenses for truck drivers and child care tax credits.
Pfaff's Republican opponent, Derrick Van Orden, has said Pfaff and other Democrats would pursue green energy policies that crush farmers. Pfaff broke with the most progressive Democrats by saying Congress should prioritize ensuring affordable energy.
However, Pfaff also suggested there were ways to enact environment regulations and incentives that were a win-win for farmers and the planet.
"We instituted a cover crop program, in which, after the farmer harvests the corn or soybeans, they can go in and they can put in a cover crop that will be there, and keep the soil intact during the winter months and during the spring rains," Pfaff said. "These are things family farmers are very interested in doing. They recognize it's good for profitability, but it's extremely good for the climate, and it's very good for soil quality and water quality."
A spokesman for Van Orden said the GOP candidate did not have time this week to record an interview. Capital City Sunday hoped to include both candidates in this week's program.
When asked to draw distinctions between himself and Van Orden, Pfaff said character was the defining issue. He cited Van Orden's presence in Washington, D.C. near the Capitol before the January 6 insurrection, and an August 21 incident where a librarian said Van Orden made her feel 'threatened' in his outburst over a Pride Month book display.
"Temperament, judgement, and character. Derrick Van Orden is a clear and present danger," Pfaff said.
Polarization defines voters' priorities
The Marquette poll data not only explored where candidates stood eight weeks from the election, it also explored what issues are top-of-mind for voters.
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky said he was intrigued by data that explored which issues voters said had them feeling 'very concerned.'
Those questions were further broken down by the voters' party identification. The sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats illustrated how our political persuasion affects both how we feel about issues, and which ones we care about most.
Chergosky said that can make campaign messaging a challenge.
"Republicans are going to be talking about a distinct set of issues to motivate their base," Chergosky said. "It's going to be the same on the Democratic Party side, where Democratic candidates are talking about a distinct set of issues to get their candidates motivated."
Democrats were most concerned about gun violence, abortion law, and climate change. The top three issues for Republicans were inflation, crime, and taxes.
Chergosky said candidates in competitive statewide races must strike a balance: talk about issues that will rally your base, but also avoid turning off moderate voters who might not care much about those topics.
"It's about finding that sweet spot," Chergosky said. "What are the issues that the very small number of independent, persuadable voters in Wisconsin really connect with?"
Chergosky said he was also intrigued by the ongoing trend in this summer's Marquette polls showing Democrats becoming more and more enthused.
He said the Supreme Court decision ending federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade has changed the dynamic of a mid-term that once looked like the only question was how many seats Republicans would gain in the House and Senate.
In the September MU poll, 80 percent of Democrats said they were certain they'd vote in November. That number was 77% for Republicans, and 71% for independents.
At the same time, Chergosky said President Biden's approval rating remaining at 40% compared to a 55% disapproval rating should limit liberal expectations.
"I'm not suggesting that Democrats are gonna have a great year," Chergosky said. "But it's not looking like the total drubbing that might have been in the cards a while ago. The abortion decision has absolutely shaken up the mid-term elections."