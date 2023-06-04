 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Capital City Sunday: Johnson on debt limit bill

Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, lawmakers rushed to beat the debt default deadline and passed a bill with bipartisan support.

However, not all lawmakers were on board. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was among those who voted against the compromise.

"This bill doesn't increase it (debt limit) by a dollar amount, it just suspends it to get by the 2024 election, and allowing President Biden and his administration to rack up even more debt," Johnson says. "So, the House bill was responsible. We should have taken that up. We should have passed that. But this bill is, from my standpoint, not responsible."

Meanwhile in Madison, Republicans have introduced several bills related to abortion. One of the bills would clarify that certain medical procedures would not be considered abortion.

"Due to the rhetoric on both sides, I would say that there was enough confusion for physicians and women and families that there needs to be some clarification," says Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron). "And so, we want to make it crystal clear that abortion is not an abortion if your intent is not to terminate the life of that baby."

Democrats are pushing their own bill called the Pregnancy Protection Act. The bill would require certain healthcare plans to cover the essential health benefit of maternity and newborn care.

"So, depending on what kind of insurance you have, or who your employer is, your pregnancy may or may not be covered and your postnatal care, it may or may not be covered," says Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison).

Also, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press breaks down the latest developments in the state budget-writing process.

You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.

