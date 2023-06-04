Capital City Sunday: Johnson on debt limit bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, lawmakers rushed to beat the debt default deadline and passed a bill with bipartisan support.
However, not all lawmakers were on board. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was among those who voted against the compromise.
"This bill doesn't increase it (debt limit) by a dollar amount, it just suspends it to get by the 2024 election, and allowing President Biden and his administration to rack up even more debt," Johnson says. "So, the House bill was responsible. We should have taken that up. We should have passed that. But this bill is, from my standpoint, not responsible."
Meanwhile in Madison, Republicans have introduced several bills related to abortion. One of the bills would clarify that certain medical procedures would not be considered abortion.
"Due to the rhetoric on both sides, I would say that there was enough confusion for physicians and women and families that there needs to be some clarification," says Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron). "And so, we want to make it crystal clear that abortion is not an abortion if your intent is not to terminate the life of that baby."
Democrats are pushing their own bill called the Pregnancy Protection Act. The bill would require certain healthcare plans to cover the essential health benefit of maternity and newborn care.
"So, depending on what kind of insurance you have, or who your employer is, your pregnancy may or may not be covered and your postnatal care, it may or may not be covered," says Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison).
Also, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press breaks down the latest developments in the state budget-writing process.
