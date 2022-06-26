Capital City Sunday: Johnson's changing January 6 stories, key races tight ahead of August primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson has shifted his story about what, exactly, his role was in an effort to pass fake elector slates to the vice president on January 6.
The House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol revealed text messages Tuesday showing Johnson's Chief of Staff, Sean Riley, texted Pence's legislative director that Johnson "needed to hand" something to Pence.
The Pence aide asked what it was, Riley said it was an "alternate" slate of presidential electors for Wisconsin and Michigan. Chris Hodgson simply replied, "do not give that to him."
Johnson at first told reporters he "had no hand" in the exchange but has since changed his story. The Oshkosh Republican told a conservative radio host on WIBA-AM Thursday he connected Riley with Jim Troupis, a Wisconsin lawyer who represented Trump in his unsuccessful bid to throw out thousands of Dane and Milwaukee County votes in 2020.
"It said, 'Need to get a document on 'Wisconsin electors' to you and the VP immediately. Is there a staff person I can talk to immediately? Thanks, Jim,'" Johnson recalled of the message he received. "So, again, need to get a document on Wisconsin electors."
Mike Spahn, a Shorewood native who served as Sen. Patty Murray's (D-WA) chief of staff from 2011 to 2019, said he found Johnson's versions of events troubling and unconvincing.
"It simply is unreasonable to believe, or even to imagine, that something like this - something this important, this critical, this fundamental to our democracy - could've happened in the way that he described it," Spahn said.
Spahn, who's now a partner at Precision Strategies, a communications firm whose client list includes the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, said any time potentially sensitive records arrived at Murray's office, he'd make sure the senator was aware, and ultimately responsible for decided how staff handled the records.
"Before I took any type of action, I would have a conversation with Senator Murray," Spahn said. "And I believe that was standard protocol in any office, with any chief of staff, and with any member I ever worked around or with."
Spahn said he was worried too much of the focus with Johnson has been on how the records reached Johnson's staff. Johnson has maintained they arrived from Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, citing a conservative reporter.
Kelly's office has said it is "patently false" that Kelly was involved in getting the fake elector papers to Johnson.
"I don't think it actually matters who drafted the list or who handed it off to the Johnson office," Spahn said. "What matters is the intent behind, and the reasoning behind, actually taking part in seditious conspiracy."
Kind calls for criminal investigation
Rep. Ron Kind, a La Crosse Democrat who covers much of western Wisconsin, said he also doesn't believe Johnson's account of what he did before then-Vice President Mike Pence certified President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
"Listen, I've listened to Senator Johnson's denial and explanation for all this, and either he is lying, or he is the most incompetent member of Congress," Kind said. "That he would allow information to go to the vice president without his knowledge of what it was and the gravity of what it was."
Kind added he believed Johnson was trying to avoid implications that could lead to charges of seditious conspiracy.
"I can see why he's trying to wiggle out and deny his involvement," Kind said. "Because there is a federal law that would prohibit anyone holding office to seek re-election if they were directly involved in an insurrection, or an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States."
Kind, who has been in Congress since 1997 and is not seeking re-election this fall, said he believed there was enough evidence for the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into Johnson's conduct.
"This, I think, will have to be a matter for the Department of Justice to take a really hard look at, and decide whether to pursue these charges against Ron Johnson."
When confronted by a liberal citizen journalist Friday at the Milwaukee airport, Johnson said he played a "two-minute role" in the attempt to pass the fake elector papers to Pence.
Johnson, who running for a third term in the Senate, was scheduled to speak Friday at an "Election Integrity Summit" in Wauwatosa, hosted by former Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell.
Mitchell was on the call with Trump when the former president tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" more votes for him.
Last pre-primary poll shows tight races, growing enthusiasm gap
The final Marquette Law poll before the August primary came out Wednesday, revealing virtual deadlocks in the GOP primary for governor and in hypothetical U.S. Senate races.
In the governor's race, Tim Michels polled at 27 percent compared to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's 26 percent. Despite launching his campaign only two months ago, a flood of advertising from the man whose family owns Wisconsin's biggest construction company helped surge Michels.
Business owner Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Tim Ramthun have failed to keep up, polling at 10 and three percent, respectively.
Kleefisch's campaign, however, touted the results of hypothetical matchups against Gov. Tony Evers. Kleefisch trailed 47-43 percent, making her the only GOP candidate within the poll's 4.3 percent margin of error. Michels trailed Evers 48-41 percent.
"We have a really close primary race," the poll's director, Charles Franklin, said. "But of the Republican candidates, Kleefisch is a bit closer to Evers."
Evers continues to remain relatively popular among voters. His 48 percent approval rating was significantly higher than that of President Joe Biden, whose approval among Wisconsin voters hit a new low of 40 percent.
In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes surged to 25 percent. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who like Michels, has flooded airwaves with advertising, kept pace by improving to 21 percent.
Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson got small bumps of support but trailed behind at nine and seven percent, respectively. However, the largest voting bloc was still the 'undecided' camp, which included 36 percent of respondents.
"What we've seen in the last two months is each of the Democratic candidates made some improvement in their standing," Franklin said. "But the gap between Barnes' lead and Lasry in second place was three points two months ago; it's four points now. That's a negligible difference."
"In other words, all of them improved but the margin at the top remained largely unchanged."
In hypothetical matchups against Johnson, Barnes, Godlewski, and Nelson all polled ahead of Johnson. Lasry was the only Democrat who trailed Johnson in a theoretical head-to-head. Unlike the governor's race, though, all four of the Senate contests fell within the margin of error.
"If the governor's race just leans a bit to Evers right now, the Senate race really does look like a tossup," Franklin said. "We see partisans coming home to their parties' candidates and that's keeping both of these races tight, but the Senate race especially so."
The biggest shift from previous polls was in the enthusiasm gap. 57 percent of both Republican and Democratic voters had said they were 'very enthusiastic' to vote in the '22 mid-terms.
That changed dramatically in this week's poll, however, as 67 percent of Republicans said they were very enthusiastic about voting compared to 58 percent of Democrats. Franklin said that could be enough to tip the scales in a purple state.
"It's enough to make differences of a few points," Franklin said. "But those races we went through are within a few points."
A 'judge' to decide whether elections should count?
The Republicans running for secretary of state have made it clear they want the office to assume control of election duties.
But while Rep. Amy Loudenbeck stopped short of saying she'd want either the secretary, or the legislature, to have the power to block elections from being certified, her opponent, Neenah real estate business owner Jay Schroeder, said he believed the secretary should ultimately decide election outcomes if one party challenges the legitimacy of ballot counts.
"Our government is based on due process," Schroeder said. "So if there's concern on either side, from either party - this is a nonpartisan answer to you - there should be due process, a hearing, where both sides can make their presentation, and after that, we can go through and either certify or not."
Schroeder's description sounded very much like a trial, except this would decide whether people's votes counted. He maintained the secretary of state was worthy of playing the role of judge in such a scenario.
"Based on facts and legal things granted by the legislature, sure," Schroeder said. "But I have to work with the legislature and the governor to go through that."
It's unclear whether the legislature would sign off on handing over those powers, although that may well depend on whether it's a Republican or Democrat holding that office.
Speaker Robin Vos in December defended the existence of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), which Republicans created in 2015 when they dismantled the Government Accountability Board. The WEC is overseen by a board of six commissioners, three Democrats and three Republicans, all appointed by either the governor or legislative leaders.
Schroeder maintained it wouldn't endanger democracy to allow a single elected officials to decide whether the will of the voters, based on results reported by 72 counties clerks in decentralized elections, should count.
"The secretary of state is accountability," he said. "That's what this is all about."