Capital City Sunday: Kaul holding off on fake electors review, new GOP chair on proposed flat tax

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul said he's aware of a report that used Wisconsin as an example of how six swing states could pursue their own charges against Republicans who signed fake presidential papers in 2020.
Just Security, which is part of the New York University School of Law, published a case study Wednesday exploring the different Wisconsin laws fake GOP electors may have broken.
As the U.S. Department of Justice investigates the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the submission of phony elector slates in seven states is part of the review.
The District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia in July told Republican electors they could potentially face criminal charges. The case study chose Wisconsin of the remaining six states to explore how prosecution at the state level could play out.
In an interview with 27 News, Kaul said he'd seen the report but indicated he wanted to see what the feds produce before acting that the state level.
"I'd say the federal government is investigating this, and I believe they're going to conduct a full and thorough investigation," Kaul said. "They will follow the facts where they lead. That doesn't preclude state action, but again, what happens is gonna depend on the facts, and ultimately, what comes of what we're seeing play out with the federal investigation."
The report listed five different charges Kaul could pursue: forgery, falsely assuming to act as a public officer, misconduct in public office, simulating legal process, as well as conspiracy and party to a crime.
Its authors, Gretchen Knaut and Shan Wu, suggested Kaul could initiate a state investigation entirely separate from any federal review. Kaul acknowledged that's an option, but said he didn't want to disclose whether his office was contemplating its own charges.
"I'm not gonna comment on any potential state actions related to this issue," Kaul said. "It's sometimes the case that there is a federal investigation and state investigators wait for investigative activity. It's sometimes the case that things happen in parallel."
Abortion, ending cash bail, and addressing fentanyl
Kaul also discussed his ongoing lawsuit challenging the state's 1849 abortion ban. When asked if he'd drop the lawsuit if Republicans in the legislature passed a new set of abortion restrictions, and included exceptions for rape and incest, Kaul said he'd only drop the suit if Republicans repealed the 19th Century ban.
Even then, Kaul said he'd need to see what the new laws included before decided what to do with the lawsuit, which could eventually go before the state supreme court next year.
"If the legislature were to adopt new statutes in Wisconsin, that would be inconsistent with what we're arguing in the lawsuit," Kaul said. "So we'd have to look at that freshly."
Before winning re-election in November, public safety was a top issue in the race for attorney general. Specifically, the question of bail came up because of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack and Milwaukee experiencing a record number of homicides for a third straight year.
Kaul said he supported the idea of Wisconsin adopting federal bail standards, which don't include cash.
"It's not that bail is set at $5,000 or $10,000," Kaul said. "People are simply detained if they're a danger. If they're not a danger to the community, then conditions are set for their release. That kind of system, in my view, is better."
Currently, the seriousness of an offense or a defendant's criminal past cannot directly factor into Wisconsin bail decisions. Instead, court commissioners must set bail based on the risk of a defendant fleeing.
Kaul said the legislature's passage of a constitutional amendment allowing commissioners to consider public safety was a good step forward, but not enough. For the amendment to go before voters, the legislature will need to pass it again in the upcoming session.
Regarding the ongoing fentanyl crisis, Kaul cited the $31 million the state has previously received in an opioid settlement. After GOP lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee rejected an initial Department of Health Services plan for the money, the funds have since been approved.
The money will go to law enforcement and treatment efforts; Republicans shifted more of the funding to police compared to the DHS plan.
We've gotta continue addressing this issue holistically," Kaul said. "Again, trying to slow the supply through prosecutorial activity, but also reducing demand by encouraging people to get into treatment and diversion programs, and working to prevent addiction in the first place."
New GOP chair on surplus and abortion messaging
Brian Schimming spend the 2022 midterm campaign filling in on talk radio and riding the campaign trail with Sen. Ron Johnson. Now, he's the next chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
The defining issue in state politics in the coming months is what to do with a projected $6.6 billion surplus. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the conservative MacIver Institute this week the Senate GOP was exploring a phased-in tax cut toward a 3.5% flat income tax.
Currently, the highest earners in Wisconsin are taxed 7.65% on earnings above $281,000 for single filers. Illinois and Michigan have flat income tax rates of 4.95% and 4.25%, respectively.
When asked if he believed it was fair to cut from the highest bracket when wealthy taxpayers would already receive a cut from any middle-class cuts, Schimming said nothing was set in stone. He added the final Republican plan should include a significant cut.
"I don't know that [a flat tax is] the final idea, but it's certainly one of them," Schimming said. "And I know there are certain folks in the Assembly and Senate who've always favored a flat tax, but I intend to talk to both caucuses, and say, 'cut taxes when you can, get the money out of Madison by any way you can do it.'"
Abortion was an issue that spurred voters across the state in November, particularly women and young adults. Schimming insisted he didn't think the issue following the end of protections under Roe v. Wade hurt GOP candidates all that much.
"Ron Johnson was one of the most pro-life candidates ever to be on the ballot in Wisconsin, and he got re-elected," Schimming said. "So I think a lot of folks will take abortion as being some sort of negative for Republicans, and I don't buy that."
Johnson had previously voted for 20-week federal abortion bans. During a tight campaign, Johnson shifted this fall. He deflected questions about those past votes, and instead called for states to put the issue to referendum.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he agreed with Johnson and called a special session for lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment allowing direct citizen votes to create or repeal laws. The GOP-controlled legislature gaveled out of the session without acting.
"I'll leave that up to the legislators. I know that Ron Johnson is in favor of it," Schimming said. "I've talked to others who are in favor of it and those who are opposed to it. I'll let the legislators figure that out."
A step closer to PFAS groundwater standards
Most Wisconsin residents get their drinking water from the ground. The state's Natural Resources Board gave the DNR a green light Wednesday to begin drafting rules that would set standards for PFAS in groundwater.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are man-made substances like cookware, firefighting foam, fast food wrappers and carpeting.
The chemicals do not break down over time and PFAS can cause serious health problems, including cancer and birth defects.
It was a bit of a shift for the board, which voted unanimously to let a rulemaking process begin after rejected the DNR's proposed groundwater standards in February. The board at the time approved PFAS standards for municipal and surface water.
"This is a very significant step the board took," Scott Bauer, an Associates Press statehouse correspondent, said. "Essentially saying, 'let's do it, let's move ahead,' but we don't know yet exactly what it is they're going to be proposing."
Industrial groups, including the state biggest business lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC,) oppose groundwater standards. In a filing with the resources board, WMC called for the state to wait until the EPA develops federal standards.
“WMC will closely monitor the rulemaking as it moves forward to ensure DNR staff follow the law, and produces a rule that is practical, fair, cost-effective, and based upon sound, peer-reviewed science," WMC Executive Vice President Scott Manley said in a statement Wednesday.
The process of writing groundwater rules could take another two years, although the board and DNR both agreed the process shouldn't take that long. Still, a public hearing on the proposed rule isn't expect to happen until the summer of 2024.
During that time, there will be questions about the evolving science around how much PFAS concentration amounts to a threat where wells should be shut down or filters implemented.
There's been disagreement over whether a proper standard should be 70 parts per trillion, 20 parts per trillion, or perhaps even an amount smaller than that.
In the meantime, advocates hope some of the budget surplus can provide more testing across the state, as well as filters for people in known contaminations zones, including Marinette and French Island.
How that plays out in the upcoming session remains to be seen.
"PFAS is one of those issues where there has been a partisan divide on some elements of it," Bauer said. "And there's also been bipartisan efforts in the legislature to try to do some things around the edges."