Capital City Sunday: Kaul on abortion challenge, Kurtz on shared revenue plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, Attorney General Josh Kaul joins the show to discuss his legal challenge to the state's abortion ban.
He explains why he felt it was appropriate as attorney general to get involved, instead of letting the legislature and governor determine which abortion law is applied in the state.
"There's obviously a difference between where the legislature is on this and where the governor is on this," Kaul said. "But it's important to note that the legislature could end this lawsuit at any time by simply repealing the 1849 abortion ban or by passing new legislation. But that hasn't happened. So, we are acting to protect the safety and health of women in Wisconsin."
Shared revenue took center stage this past week at the Capitol.
Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) joins the show to discuss his bill proposal to expand shared revenue to local governments. He responds to the threats from Gov. Evers to veto the proposal.
"What he (Evers) said was he would veto the bill in its entirety, in its current form. And I think, Senator Felzkowski and I made it pretty clear in the hearing last week that we are definitely open to amendments. There will be amendments. It was just a little disappointing."
Plus, Jessie Opoien from The Cap Times breaks down a busy week at the Capitol, including the state budget battle.
