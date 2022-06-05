Capital City Sunday: Lawmakers divided on school safety, Trump endorses Michels

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin lawmakers debate how to protect students nearly two weeks after a gunman killed 19 students and two staff members in a Texas elementary school, Republicans and Democrats are divided over how they should respond.
Democrats have renewed their call for stricter gun laws, bringing back two specific proposals: universal background checks and red flag laws. Governor Tony Evers called a special session in 2019, asking the GOP-controlled legislature to take up those two subjects. Republicans gaveled out of the session without voting on the issues.
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has been one of the most outspoken Democrats on the issue of gun control. She said while she's open to a larger package that includes bringing back mandatory minimum sentences for felons in possession of a gun, which sunset in 2020, Agard insisted limited access to gun must be part of any complete solution.
"When my small child is running around on a playground, with a stick, terrorizing, his classmates, I take that stick away," Agard said. "We need to do everything we can to address violence in our communities."
When asked if Democrats needed to take their message outside of the Capitol, where they held their press event this week, and into rural communities, Agard said she'd been taking her message beyond Madison and would travel even more if that's what it took to reach more voters.
Marquette Law School polling between 2016 and 2019 found support for universal background checks consistently at or above 80 percent.
"If it's a matter of spending more time on the road, talking to people in their living rooms and in their communities, I'm game," Agard said. "I've been doing that. I've been driving across the state and I know my colleagues have as well."
Republicans have largely resisted the calls for tighter gun laws. While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week he was open to applying the same handgun background check process to rifle and shotgun sales, he said he'd prefer a greater emphasis on putting more armed officers in schools.
Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), a former police officer, said he agreed with putting more officers in schools. Wanggaard said he was also open to arming teachers.
"I think you're better off having somebody who's trained and that's their specific job," Wanggaard said. "But I'm not necessarily against the idea of teachers who have the right education, they have the capability, they have the physical aptitude to be able to actually respond to something but they have the common sense and the training."
Law enforcement's effectiveness in preventing and stopping school shootings has become a point of debate as more information from Uvalde, Texas revealed police waited around on school grounds, not confronting the shooter even as children called 911 from inside the school to report a gunman was killing people.
"I can't make the decision for the guys that are standing there," Wanggaard said. "I can only do it for myself but, in situations where we had hostages and issues where people were potentially gonna lose their life, you have to weigh both consequences. 'Am I gonna respond immediately and put them in harm's way or is a rapid response gonna stop the potential of more people being killed?' In this case, they made the wrong call from what I saw."
Barricaded buildings vs. gun laws
One change that will happen for certain is Wisconsin schools receiving more funding to update their building maps.
The Joint Finance Committee released $2 million this past week for a grant program allowing districts to create web-based interactive building maps of their schools. Wanggaard authored the bill, which the legislature passed last fall.
"We're able to identify a specific place on a grid and have people meet us there," he said. "Like, 'point B4' on the map, and we can do it interactively so we can send it digitally to those people that are responding so it would be a real huge help."
Wanggaard said he was also open to giving more money to the state's Office of School Safety, which launched in 2018 with a $100 million budget.
He remained reticent about additional gun laws, however, saying he would not support expanding background checks beyond what the state currently does, opposed red flag laws, and said the idea of a 48-hour waiting period was "ridiculous."
Wanggaard led the push in 2015 to repeal the waiting period before someone could possess a gun after purchasing it. Democrats have, in the years since, unsuccessfully tried to have GOP lawmakers reconsider the policy.
"I don't know that that saves anything," Wanggaard said of waiting periods. "If somebody's decided they're gonna take their life, they're gonna take their life."
Agard, who mentioned gun suicides and domestic violence as reasons to institute waiting periods and red flag laws, noted the sheer volume of gun violence in the U.S. outstrips that of other countries, even those also experiencing mental health problems, drug addiction, and declines in religious affiliation.
"I very much believe that it's not a one-and-done," Agard said. "Addressing gun violence is a very three-dimensional issue and here, in our nation, we know that we are unique. Other countries, that look very much like ours, don't have the gun violence that we are experiencing here."
Trump picks Michels; LGBTQ community watching race closely
The relatively young campaign of Tim Michels got a significant boost Thursday evening when former President Donald Trump endorsed the construction business owner in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Michels, who launched his campaign in April, landed the much sought-after seal of approval from Trump, who still carries significant sway in the Republican Party.
Trump mentioned his work with Michels on the former president's infrastructure task force, which included Michels's company being involved in the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, which was scuttled by President Joe Biden after he defeated Trump in the 2020 election.
The race for governor is a contest LGBTQ activists said they were watching closely in the days following a ceremony at the state Capitol where, for the fourth year, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Pride flag to fly over the building.
GOP candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson said they wouldn't fly the flag as governor. Michels's statement did not answer the question, instead saying people of all sexual orientations are unhappy with the economy under Evers and President Joe Biden.
Steve Starkey, executive director of OutReach in Madison, said he was following the governor's race closely.
"The upcoming election is gonna be very important just because the current governor has been very supportive of the LGBTQ community," Starkey said. "And has vetoed laws that would affect our community."
Among the issues Starkey, and the organization's Transgender Health Advocate, A.J. Hardie, raised were laws restricting how and when schools could teach kids about homosexuality and transgender people.
Hardie said the group supports some form of curriculum that touches on LGBTQ themes because some students might never otherwise become familiar with the existence of such people.
"In a lot of instances, these conversations are actually beneficial to have with people, maybe outside of a parent or grandparent - people who might have more lived experience or different lived experience," Hardie said.
Regarding transgender sports bills, which Republicans pushed unsuccessfully earlier in this legislative session, Hardie maintained current athletic governing boards protect cisgender women from being put at an unfair advantage against a transgender woman who may have been born with a clear physical edge.
"Most sports bodies, like the NCAA or other athletic associations, have very strict rules in place for athletes that can compete so any transgender person that wants to compete in team sports actually has to demonstrate that their hormone levels are within a certain threshold," Hardie said. "And they have to have been under treatment for gender dysphoria and receiving appropriate gender-affirming care."
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) rulebook currently says male-to-female athletes must prove they've undergone testosterone suppression therapy for at least 12 months before they can be eligible for competition in girls sports.