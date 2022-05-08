Capital City Sunday: Leaked Roe draft adds weight to AG race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans seeking to become the state's top law enforcement official are pledging to enforce Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade.
Both Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state representative Adam Jarchow have slammed Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul over Kaul maintaining he would not use Department of Justice resources to investigate or prosecute abortion providers.
Toney said he would assist district attorneys seeking help with abortion cases because it would be his duty to uphold state law.
"If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, I will enforce the rule of law because that's what I made a commitment to the public to do," Toney said in an interview.
Kaul has said he did not view his stance as a refusal to enforce laws. Rather, he said it was a matter of prioritizing resources and directing them toward violent crime and drug trafficking.
Toney and Jarchow maintain Kaul is playing politics. Jarchow also said he would enforce the abortion ban.
"Josh Kaul’s unwillingness to enforce the laws of Wisconsin should disqualify him from the job of Attorney General," Jarchow said in a statement. "As a pro-life father of two, I will always support the right to life."
Kaul has questioned whether the 170-year-old law could be enforced after being dormant for the five decades following the Roe decision. Legal experts expect an immediate lawsuit challenging whether the abortion law could be enforced after having been inactive for so long.
"We're talking about a right that has been in place for again, two generations," Kaul said in an interview this week. "And if that right is taken away from people, whether laws that haven't been in effect for so long suddenly come back into place."
Wisconsin's abortion ban makes it a felony for someone to provide or assist with an abortion. The law does not allow for mothers to be prosecuted and only allows exceptions for cases where a mother's life was at risk.
Toney said he provide guidance and resources if a district attorney asked for help investigation an abortion case that involved a rape victim because that would be his duty. He added it was too soon to say for certain whether that could happen because federal and state courts would first have to sort through abortion laws.
"The attorney general is statutorily obligated to give out guidance to law enforcement and to district attorneys," Toney said. "We don't pick and choose if we like something or we don't like something."
Both Toney and Jarchow have pledged to thave the Department of Justice take over original jurisdiction over criminal cases in Milwaukee County, where the state's biggest city is on pace to surpass the homicide record it set last year.
Toney said Jarchow's remarks on the subject reflected the gap in expertise between someone who prosecutes cases and a private attorney who hasn't argued in a criminal trial.
"He criticized and attacked me and then he said he was gonna make Milwaukee pay for [the DOJ resources], showing that he doesn't even understand that the state funds prosecutors here in Wisconsin because he's never prosecuted let alone handled a criminal case," Toney said.
Did Democrats do enough?
For some pro-choice activists, the possibility of losing federal abortion rights reflects a failure by Democrats to codify Roe when they controlled Congress and the White House for two years.
State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said the structure of the U.S. Senate, requiring 60 votes to pass any non-spending item, made it nearly impossible for Democrats to pass abortion protections.
"Because the U.S. Senate is a minority institution, meaning you don't have to get the most votes and still control the chamber, we need to have more than a majority of Democrats in control to codify Roe v. Wade," Roys said.
Roys acknowledged the court would be more likely to uphold Roe had the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired early in former President Barack Obama's second term.
"I think in hindsight, certainly it led to losing her seat but we can't forget it was Mitch McConnell who stole the Supreme Court seat that President Obama should've been able to nominate," Roys said, referring to McConnell's refusal to allowing hearings for Merrick Garland in March of 2016.
Roys said, at the state level where Democrats are likely to only be a smaller minority following redistricting, the most important thing they can do is rally support for the re-election of Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers.
"They are our most important line of defense against some of the most extreme kinds of laws we're seeing around the country," she said.
The looming decision on Roe could mobilize liberal voters and swing suburban women in an election cycle that figured to favor Republicans countering Democratic control in Washington. However, American views on abortion are somewhat complex; while more than 60 percent have opposed overturning Roe going back decades, an AP poll from last summer also found 65 percent oppose more abortions after the first trimester.
Roys said the focus at the state level should be on the idea of Wisconsin using resources to investigate and prosecute abortions, something pro-choice advocates maintain is an extreme invasion of privacy.
"Should every miscarriage become the scene of an investigation? I don't think that's the future that any of us want," Roys said. "We want to have our attorney generals focused on public safety, on reducing crime, on holding polluters accountable, protecting consumers."
10 years of WPPA public opinion polls
The state's largest police union released its annual poll this week measuring public opinions on police-related issues.
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association conducts the poll each year in conjunction with St. Norbert College in De Pere. This year's results found the largest sources of overall concern were drug addiction, poverty, and the condition of roads and infrastructure.
The poll found 63 percent of respondents believed having officers in schools made them safer, including a majority of white and non-white respondents. Both the Milwaukee and Madison school boards have removed resource officers.
"There are advocates, those who oppose having SROs in our schools, that make certain representations about how people feel, about how people of color feel in particular," WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer said.
The survey comes on the heels of a ProPublica/Chicago Tribune report that found Illinois school districts used police to issue nearly 12,000 tickets to students over the past three years.
Palmer maintained citations are more likely to come from responding officers than from resource officers who are more likely to get to know some of the students and staff.
"I think that's, frankly, one of the benefits of having SROs," Palmer said. "You have men and women who have specialized training who know the facilities, know how to deal with some of these issues in a way that other officers responding to a call or a problem or a complaint at a school, they may not have the same background."
One of the closer results was 53 percent opposing reducing police budgets and using the funding to provide more social services like mental health aid and homeless services. 40 percent said they supported transferring some of the funds.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would be willing to pay more in local taxes if the money funded mental health crisis officers with specialized training.
On the issue of qualified immunity, where current laws make it nearly impossible to find officer liable in a civil lawsuit, the poll found 54 percent disagreed that officers should have to pay for damages they caused -- as long as they followed training and didn't know they were violating the law.
Palmer said the union wasn't trying to ask a leading question; it was instead seeking to include the content under legal precedent.
"If an officer is not knowingly violating the law because there hasn't been a prior decision that says that 'action X' is unlawful and they were following their training, qualified immunity attaches," Palmer said.
Critics of qualified immunity in its current form say basing rulings on whether there's ever been a prior decision means officers are almost never found liable because the cycle simply repeats itself of cases being dismissed based on no prior precedent.