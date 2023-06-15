 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Capital City Sunday: LeMahieu on budget negotiations, Baldwin on reelection campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Capital City Sunday

The Senate and Assembly passed the Shared Revenue bill Wednesday night.

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R) details the negotiations that went into the passage of a shared revenue bill.

"We started obviously working with Speaker Vos and Governor Evers to try find a solution that we can, you know, get all behind that will solve that problem for municipalities all across Wisconsin," he said.

Scott Bauer from the Associated Press also gave an update the latest on the state budget negotiations, including a speed bump on the path to announcing a plan for funding for the UW System.

"Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said before the meeting on Tuesday that they were going to cut the UW budget by $32 million, which he said was the amount that they intended to spend on DEI: diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at UW, which Speaker Vos opposes," Bauer said. "He said during the day they were going to cut that amount. The governor reacted. UW reacted. And then that night, that committee punted and didn't take it up. We don't know what happened there behind the scenes, but they're still trying to work that out."

Also, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins the show to discuss two recent bills she proposed in Washington. Baldwin also explains her focuses as she begins a reelection campaign.

"You know, it's the kitchen table issues. It's the things that Wisconsinites tell me they're stuck struggling with, challenged by," she said.

You can watch Capital City Sunday every week at 9 a.m. on WKOW.

