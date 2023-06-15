Capital City Sunday: LeMahieu on budget negotiations, Baldwin on reelection campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R) details the negotiations that went into the passage of a shared revenue bill.
"We started obviously working with Speaker Vos and Governor Evers to try find a solution that we can, you know, get all behind that will solve that problem for municipalities all across Wisconsin," he said.
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press also gave an update the latest on the state budget negotiations, including a speed bump on the path to announcing a plan for funding for the UW System.
"Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said before the meeting on Tuesday that they were going to cut the UW budget by $32 million, which he said was the amount that they intended to spend on DEI: diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at UW, which Speaker Vos opposes," Bauer said. "He said during the day they were going to cut that amount. The governor reacted. UW reacted. And then that night, that committee punted and didn't take it up. We don't know what happened there behind the scenes, but they're still trying to work that out."
Also, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins the show to discuss two recent bills she proposed in Washington. Baldwin also explains her focuses as she begins a reelection campaign.
"You know, it's the kitchen table issues. It's the things that Wisconsinites tell me they're stuck struggling with, challenged by," she said.
