Capital City Sunday: LeMahieu unsure Biden win was legitimate; Assembly Dems force vote on resolution to decertify 2020 election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate says he cannot say for certain President Joe Biden legitimately won the state's electoral votes in 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said while Biden clearly had more votes than former President Donald Trump, questions about whether state elections officials acted in accordance with state law on certain issues left him unwilling to say for certain Biden had indisputably won the election.
"By a raw vote count, yes, Biden did get more votes in the state of Wisconsin but we don't know - there was obviously a lot of concerns with how those votes were cast," LeMahieu said.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
"I don't think we could ever know for certain what went on in nursing homes, with [ballot drop-off event] Democracy in the Park, things like that so it's tough to give a certain answer to that," LeMahieu said when pressed on whether he viewed Biden as the legitimate winner in Wisconsin.
Republican legislative leaders are under pressure from the far-right to decertify the 2020 election based on claims of election fraud for which the deniers have provided no real evidence.
Conspiracy theorists have rallied around Rep. Timothy Ramthun's resolution to decertify the 2020 election. Ramthun announced last weekend he was running for governor.
Assembly Democrats on Thursday forced Republicans to vote on whether the resolution should come up for a vote. The Assembly Rules Committee, with its GOP majority, voted unanimously against bringing the resolution up for a vote.
"We're very clear that is resolution is undemocratic and it's illegal," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) "And we felt that it was critical our Republican colleagues, Republican leadership in the Assembly be very clear about that and be on the record."
Republicans are fast-tracking another set of election bills next week. One noticeable change, though, is Assembly bills now going through the state affairs committee instead of the elections committee.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the elections commission and has used it to give a platform to election conspiracy theorists, accused Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) of "kneecapping" her efforts to improve election laws.
"It's not my caucus so I don't know about all those internal dynamics but it'll be interesting what happens next week," Neubauer said. "I'll just leave it at that."
Both parties flip-flop on tax cuts
Whether Republican and Democratic leaders in Wisconsin support cutting taxes in an election year seems to depend on who controls the governor's office.
In recent weeks, top legislators from both parties have taken a 180-degree turn from where they stood ahead of the 2014 and 2018 gubernatorial elections, when then Gov. Scott Walker pursued tax cuts with the blessing of the Republican-controlled legislature.
In 2014, Walker signed a $541 million tax cut package. His Democratic challenger Mary Burke, who lost to Walker that November, said Walker's proposal to cut taxes based on a projected surplus was irresponsible.
"Scott Walker's borrow-and-spend approach isn't going to improve the state's finances and it's not going to create the jobs for middle class families that we need," Burke said in February of 2014.
Four years later, Walker was again running for re-election and the state was looking at a projected surplus. Walker proposed a child tax credit that gave families $100 per child.
Top Republicans at the time once again supported the election year proposal.
"I wanna make sure we return the surplus -- at least a significant chunk of it -- back to families who overpaid Madison," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in January of 2018. "If that means it goes in a child tax credit, I can be supportive of that."
Democratic legislative leaders slammed the idea as an election year gimmick.
Walker lost that fall to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who faces his own re-election challenge. Evers this week ordered a special session to have the legislature take up his surplus plan, which includes $150 checks for every resident, $750 million in additional funding for K-12 education, and $130 million in child and caregiver tax credits.
Republicans now oppose the idea of returning any of the surplus ahead of the election, saying they want to wait and see if the projected surplus holds up closer to when the current budget cycle ends next summer.
"Doing a one-time election year gimmick like sending people checks or just, which, is money we don't have yet and massively spending money makes no sense at this point," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg.)
Democratic leaders say, this time around, the legislature should act immediately to put at least some of the surplus to use.
"What we hear again and again from people all across the state is that they are feeling the effects of inflation," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) "And we take that seriously."
LeMahieu said Republicans will gavel in and out of the special session Evers called. Republicans have done the same for special sessions, including last year on Evers' call to expand Medicaid coverage.
Conspiracy theorists continue push to decertify
When pressed, GOP leaders have made clear they cannot move to "reclaim" the state's 10 electoral votes based on guidance they've received from their Legislative Council. Still, that hasn't stopped Ramthun and other election deniers from continuing their calls to for the legislature to decertify the election.
"We can't do that as a legislature," LeMahieu said. "We make laws. We can't decertify elections. Our attorneys have told us that; it would have to be done by the court system."
A group of about 200 people demanding decertification rallied at the Capitol on Tuesday. Brandtjen and Ramthun both addressed the crowd - which including other speakers who pushed wild non-election conspiracy theories such as a "eugenicist cartel" taking over medical schools.
"This is becoming a thorn in the side of the speaker," Cap Times Political Reporter Jack Kelly said. "Now, I think it's a small one. I think the speaker is obviously very influential and will continue to be but it is notable."
After the event, Ramthun took questions from reporters for about 20 minutes in his first media availability since announcing his run for governor. When pressed on who should ultimately oversee elections in Wisconsin, Ramthun suggested each arm of state government could potentially be involved.
"Who has the ultimate authority? I think at least one branch, if not two in this building to participate in that process - executive and/or legislative would have to do it," he said. "And maybe even the judicial, what the heck, get 'em all three involved and see what happens."
Kelly said he was also struck by Ramthun's response, when asked if he would've moved to decertify the election in 2016 when Trump won Wisconsin based on Ramthun's claim election improprieties may date back to the 1996 election when Bill Clinton won a second term.
"He stumbled on the answer a little bit and eventually got to the point, saying that if he had the "evidence" he does now, then he would have and should have done something in 2017 following the 2016 election," Kelly said.
Ramthun's supporters have had far sharper words to this point for GOP leaders than for Evers and other Democrats. LeMahieu said his message was for the party to find a way to realign after the August primary.
"We can be like Georgia, where voters were frustrated and stayed home [losing two U.S. Senate seats in 2021] or we can be like Virginia where voters, Republican voters, rallied and elected a Republican governor," LeMahieu said.