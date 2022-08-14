Capital City Sunday: Michels shifts message after primary win; Vos survives scare, then fires Gableman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Between his victory speech Tuesday and a new ad released this week, Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor, has pivoted away from the tone he used during the primary campaign.
The new ad made no mention of Michels having Trump's endorsement -- something prominently featured in advertising during the primary.
Kicking off his general election campaign, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said repeatedly his party wouldn't let Michels rebrand himself as an appealing option for voters in the middle of this swing state.
"The idea he might try to become -- he being Michels -- a moderate Republican, is just beyond belief now," Evers said. "He has taken the lead from Trump."
Michels had indicated his focus going forward is bread-and-butter issues that touch nearly all voters.
"From my first day in office, to my very last day as governor, jobs and the economy are gonna be my number one priority," Michels told supporters.
It'a shift from what Michels said last Friday at a rally with former President Donald Trump, when he said election integrity was his top priority.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said Democrats will seek to draw a contrast between what Evers has accomplished over the last four years, and Michels's ties to Trump.
"What we're choosing between now is someone who wakes up doing the right thing for Wisconsinites, from schools, to roads, to tax cuts, and so much more," Wikler said. "Versus someone who wants to push an extreme, ultra-MAGA agenda."
Another area where both parties will try to persuade voters is the question of who's more attuned to working class concerns.
Democrats will continue to ding Michels on his family having lived in posh Connecticut and Manhattan homes. Michels has told supporters he hears from former Democrats who've come to believe the party is now too enwrapped in social issues, leaving blue-collar residents disillusioned.
When asked if the left is out of touch, given its use of terms like 'Latinx' when the vast majority of Latino people don't use that word, and hand-wringing over terms like cultural appropriation Wikler said it was Michels who being divisive.
"Tim Michels wants to paint a caricature, so he can divide and distract Wisconsinites," Wikler said. "If you actually listen to Governor Evers, as he listens to folks around the state, as he travels the state, he's talking about things that bring Wisconsinites together."
Vos survives primary, then fires Gableman
The Wisconsin GOP review of the 2020 election ended Friday when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired the man he picked to lead the investigation.
Vos sent a termination letter to Michael Gableman, a former state supreme court justice, whose 14-month investigation cost taxpayers more than $1 million and produced no evidence of widespread fraud.
Gableman and Vos had been at odds over the past couple weeks. Gableman campaigned for Adam Steen, who challenged Vos in this week's GOP primary. Vos barely survived the primary challenge, prevailing by fewer than 300 votes.
Former President Donald Trump praised Gableman and Steen at his rally in Waukesha last Friday. He also slammed Vos over the speaker's refusal to undertake the legally impossible step of decertifying Wisconsin's 2020 election results.
The former president maintained that hundreds of thousands of votes should be discounted after the state supreme court ruled in June drop boxes are illegal. The court made no such ruling on the validity of 2020 drop box votes in its June decision.
Anthony Chergosky, a political science professor at UW-La Crosse, said the sight of a political unknown, like Steen, nearly toppling the state's longest-serving speaker was a loud warning to Republicans everywhere.
"This was a breathtaking display of Donald Trump's influence within the Republican Party," Chergosky said. "Robin Vos is the most powerful Republican figure in Wisconsin state government. He has amassed enormous power during his tenure as speaker, and in just a matter of weeks, Donald Trump almost defeated him."
Chergosky said the close call for Vos also illustrated the balancing for Michels: He cannot stray too far from many Trump supporters' unfounded belief widespread election fraud occurred, while also appealing to moderate voters in a state where Trump is mostly unpopular.
"It's a tightrope, and you saw Tim Michels trying to walk that tightrope," Chergosky said. "We know that Donald Trump supporters are highly motivated by the 2020 election and that issue of election integrity. That's one audience, a Trump rally; another audience is when you make the big pivot to the general election."
Republicans' discomfort in directly addressing Trump's baseless claims of a stolen election was evident in Steil's responses to questions about why Trump attacked Vos.
"I think it shows the strong voice President Trump has," Steil said of Steen nearly defeating Vos.
When pressed on why Trump would want to toss Vos, given the speaker has sided with Trump on just about every issue aside from overturning the 2020 election, Steil pivoted to discussing Trump's time as president.
"I believe one of the key reasons President Trump has such a strong voice is because the policies that he put forward prior to the pandemic were so successful," Steil said.
Steil also hesitated to answer whether he agreed with Trump that 2020 votes cast via drop box were illegitimate. When asked a second time, the Janesville Republican said the party should focus more on pursuing stricter laws for voting absentee.
"I think what we have seen is we have moved past the 2020 election in a debate as to whether or not we're going to go back and relitigate the results," Steil said. "But I do think what we need to do is make sure we're providing election integrity, that we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat."
Dems pass tax and climate bill
In a signature achievement for the Biden agenda ahead of the mid-terms, House and Senate Democrats united to pass a sweeping bill that seeks to guarantee corporate taxes, seeks to lower prescription drug costs, and makes an unprecedented investment in climate programs.
While studies have concluded the Inflation Reduction Act won't actually have much of an impact on inflation, they find the bill will reduce the federal deficit over the next decade.
Republicans opposed the bill, saying it will create thinner margins for small businesses, referring to a 15% corporate minimum tax. Nonpartisan congressional reports estimated the tax would generate an additional $313 billion.
"It uniquely punishes businesses that are capital-intensive," Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said. "And punishes businesses that are investing in research and development."
Steil said he also opposed a provision in the bill allowing the federal government to negotiate prescription drug costs under the Medicare program.
"When governments negotiate, costs go up," Steil said. "Further, I think it's essential that we're making sure that we're developing the new drugs of the future to attack the next diseases. This bill is gonna reduce the amount of innovation we see in American drug manufacturing companies."
Wikler maintained allowing Medicare to negotiate prices would control costs, adding a buffer between patients and pharmaceutical companies.
"For folks on Medicare, your prescription drug costs are gonna go down," Wikler said. "Because Democrats have finally delivered on what Republicans refuse to do."