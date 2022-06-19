Capital City Sunday: Michels undecided on background checks; Senate Dems offer varying farm plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- The push to pass a bipartisan series of federal gun laws got a boost this week in the U.S. Senate when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supported the framework of a deal crafted by 10 Republican and 10 Democratic senators.
The package would enhance background checks for gun buyers younger than 21. It would expand restrictions for people convicted of domestic violence, and provide support for states that enact their own red flag laws.
Sen. Ron Johnson's office said he wanted to see an actual bill crafted before taking a stance on the issue. Marquette Law School Polls over the past half-decade have shown support for universal background checks consistently between 80 and 85 percent.
GOP candidate for governor, Tim Michels, said he believed policymakers were mistaken in their pursuit of stricter gun laws.
"It's not the guns. It's a cultural problem today," Michels said. "And a lot of it is a byproduct of the whole 'defund the police' movement, where cops became bad guys."
While Michels hesitated to directly answer a question about whether he supports the specific idea of expanding background checks for young buyers, he eventually said he was undecided on the issue.
"I don't have that answer today," Michels said. "But I will sit down with everybody that has an interest in this, from law enforcement leaders, school leaders, whomever it can, and I will listen to everybody, and we will decide what we want to do."
Amid the January 6 hearings, which this week revealed new testimony about the way former President Donald Trump pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to block the election from being certified, Michels was asked how he would describe what happened that day at the U.S. Capitol.
"There was clearly a lot of people that showed up with the original intent of hearing what President Trump had to say at the time," Michels said. "There was a lot of frustration over the election results and, what I mean by that is not that the total vote count said Joe Biden won; what I mean by that is people knew there were a lot of issues."
Dems offer range of farm proposals
According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Wisconsin dairy farms are closing at a rate of one per day.
Farmers are now dealing with the stacked-up effects of a pandemic, supply chain disruptions and inflation.
"There used to be dips, and lows and highs," Tina Hinchley, who owns a farm outside of Cambridge, said. "But now, we've been in lows for quite a while."
For political candidates, it's a question of how far the government should go. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson wants to bring back parity pricing, which ties commodity prices to production costs.
That policy was in place for much of the 20th century but was phased out in the early '80s. Speaking at the Hinchley farm, Nelson was quick to note that, since 1980, Wisconsin has lost about 85 percent of its total dairy farms.
"What this means is ensuring a consistent and fair price for farmers," Nelson said. "So this controls the up and down spikes, like what we're seeing right now."
Nelson has visited all 72 Wisconsin counties and runs on a push to make drastic changes, like making broadband internet a public utility.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes promotes the concept of tying together ag and climate policy. He also said he would prioritize shifting federal subsidies away from corporate farms.
"We have to end the disproportionate subsidies that Big Ag has so much control over," Barnes said. "And also, making sure our farms that our farms are more resilient in the face of climate change, which is making it harder for our small family farmers."
Barnes, who made a rural push earlier this spring with a "Barnes for Barns" tour, said he also would push to tighten the rules around what could be labeled as American-made.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski's campaign touts a 12-page rural policy plan. In an interview on a farm near Mount Horeb, she said her first act in the U.S. Senate would be asking for a seat on the Senate's agricultural committee. She noted the neither the Senate nor House ag committees currently have any members from Wisconsin.
Godlewski added she would prioritize the development of a health care program specifically for farmers.
"A lot of farmers, their spouses have to work outside of farming, not because they want to, because farmers don't have benefits like health care, retirement security, any of that," she said.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry said he believed a key solution was offering loan forgiveness to farmers. A bill doing just that was introduced in the Senate last year but hasn't been called for a vote.
Lasry said he also would push to give credits to domestic fertilizer producers, hoping to lower costs and, in turn, make a crucial supply more affordable for farmers.
"As fuel prices are going up, that's increasing the cost for a lot of our farmers," Lasry said. "So we have to be able to offset that cost somewhere else."
Both Nelson and Barnes specifically mentioned growth management in their interviews. It's a concept supported by the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Farm Bureau Federation, which aren't always on the same page.
The idea is similar to a luxury tax in professional sports; if a farm decides to capitalize on high prices by increasing production, it has to pay a fee that goes into a pot that's divided among all farmers.
That way, the theory goes, if the spiked supply depresses prices, smaller farms can weather that drop with the funds they receive through fee sharing.
"They will have to pay something to the other farmers," Hinchley said. "But then, in the end, they will benefit later on too."
Nelson targets Barnes, Lasry over Bucks arena
Nelson, operating on a smaller budget than others in the primary field, ran his first TV ad on the subject of public funding for Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The public, through a mix of state, county, and city funding and tax breaks, covered half the cost of building the half-billion-dollar arena.
Nelson's campaign targeted Lasry, whose father, Marc, is one of the team's billionaire co-owners. It also tagged Barnes in the spot, who voted for the arena bill as a member of the Assembly.
While the new arena spawned a popular development, the Deer District, around the arena which replaced the long-vacant Park East land in downtown Milwaukee, Nelson said he still would've voted no on the arena had he been in the legislature in 2015.
"That does not give the green light to billionaires to go to the legislature, go to the county, go to the city with their hands out when you don't have adequate funding for roads and we don't have adequate funding to pay our teachers a living wage," Nelson said. "That is unacceptable."
Nelson maintained the government should've held out to make the Bucks' owners pay more. But isn't that revisionist history, ignoring the fact Las Vegas and Seattle were offering to pay for an arena to lure the Bucks?
Given the competition, and Milwaukee's status as one of the smallest markets in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Wisconsin has little leverage in negotiations.
"We need to have a national policy that is stopping this race to the bottom," Nelson replied. "There's a better way. People are tired of professional sports teams, of billionaires going into communities, parachuting into communities, and basically exploiting, holding hostage the taxpayers."
Seal the deal
The race for secretary of state in Wisconsin has much higher stakes than usual this year. The Republicans running to unseat Democrat Doug La Follette, who has held the seat for the last 44 years, have made no secret they'd like to see the office assume election administration duties.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck joined the GOP candidates for governor in supporting the idea of eliminating the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC,) even though she voted to create it in 2015.
"Legislatures are laboratories of democracy, so, sometimes we do things that work really well," Loudenbeck said. "And sometimes, we try new things and they don't work. So, I would argue that GAB, the Government Accountability Board, was a failed experiment and that WEC was as well."
The secretary of state currently has few real duties; its biggest being maintenance of the state seal. Jay Schroeder, who is running again for the office after losing to La Follette in 2018, said he would not have affixed the seal to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
"You have to have due diligence and be beyond a reasonable doubt that the information was accurate," Schroeder said. "As everything unfolded, no, I wouldn't have."
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance.
However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Could the secretary of state actually keep an election from becoming official? Both the nonpartisan Legislative Council and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said no.
Both said their review of the state statute indicated the governor is really in charge of affixing the seal and the secretary, in this instance, is serving in a ministerial role making sure it happens.
"I'm not an attorney and I don't pretend to be one in the legislature," Loudenbeck said when asked for her interpretation of the law. "I'm a lawmaker, so I would be very careful making those types of statements. You could argue that, then, would the 'safer at home' order been null and void if the secretary of state didn't sign off on it?"
When asked if she would support the legislature making the secretary the final authority in certifying elections, Loudenbeck said she would have to take a closer look.
"I would do my very due diligence, to the very best of my ability, to look at pros and cons of that," she said.
The Legislative Council and other legal scholars have made clear it'd be illegal for the legislature to undo an election after the fact.
As for whether she'd support the legislature ensuring it has the power to block an election from being certified in the first place, Loudenbeck hesitated to directly answer at first, before eventually said she didn't.
"Under current law, they don't have that authority," Loudenbeck said. "And I don't think a legislature would want, or should have, that authority."