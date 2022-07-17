Capital City Sunday: Michels Won't Rule Out Decertifying Election

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the two frontrunners seeking the Republican nomination in the race for Wisconsin governor will not rule out attempting to decertify Wisconsin's results in the 2020 presidential election.
Tim Michels, whose family owns the state's biggest construction company, said he'd need to see more details when asked Tuesday if he'd sign a bill that sought to reclaim Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.
Michels has been endorsed by Trump as well as former governor Tommy Thompson. He's made election reform a big part of his campaign.
Since he's pledged to sign bills banning private grants for election administrators and restricting the ability to put other voters' ballots in the mail, a 27 News reporter asked why Michels wouldn't give a clear answer on whether he'd sign a bill attempting to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
"You know, I have to work with the legislature and see what these bills look like," Michels replied. "As a businessman, I just don't say, 'I'll do this or I'll do that.' It's always about the details. I need to see what bills are gonna look like."Legal experts and the legislature's nonpartisan lawyers have maintained such a maneuver would be illegal.
Still, Wisconsin Republicans find themselves under renewed pressure from former President Donald Trump. Multiple legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties found President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) serves on the Assembly's elections committee. She said Michels's comments align with another candidate in the race for governor, Rep. Tim Ramthun, who has clashed with Vos on the decertification question - leading to Vos taking away his one staff member - and has made overturning the 2020 election results the key issue in his campaign.
"Really, they've jumped on board with Donald Trump and some of his conspiracy theories," Subeck said. "I think it's been made crystal clear, even by some top Republicans, that they cannot decertify this election, that that action would be illegal, and here, now, we have a major candidate in the Republican primary for governor saying he would consider doing that. That's absurd."
Former Republican Congressman Reid Ribble, who represented Northeastern Wisconsin in the House from 2011 to 2017, said he hasn't talked to Michels during the campaign. Ribble said without any evidence of a stolen election, it's time for Michels and others to move on, but added Michels was likely doing what was needed to remain in Trump's good graces.
"My guess is he's responding to the pressure he's feeling from the base of Trump voters," Ribble said.
Ribble: Enough evidence to investigate Trump
Ribble has been an outspoken critic of Trump. Speaking from his Tennessee home between Nashville and Knoxville, he said it was troubling to watch former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone tell the January 6 House committee he intercepted a meeting where Trump, along with outside advisors Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, and Sidney Powell, discussed the possibility of seizing voting machines after the 2020 election.
"If that had happened, I mean, it would've been a constitutional crisis that was occuring in real time," Ribble said. "But there was absolutely no jurisdiction and there's no power under the U.S. Constitution for the federal government to take a step like that."
Ribble said, considering everything the committee has presented so far, he believed there was already enough evidence to warrant the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) opening a criminal investigation into Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection.
"I feel comfortable right now saying that," Ribble said when asked what evidence would justify the DOJ considering criminal charges against Trump.
"Based on what we've seen, it would be surprising if the Department of Justice is not already looking at something," Ribble added. "Whether they're looking at going after President Trump or not, I think it's doubtful, to be honest with you, but I could see somebody like Mark Meadows, or other high-level staff members, being in the crosshairs."
Ribble said with the committee set to hold what is, for now, set to be the final hearing in primetime next week, he's anticipating what other information makes it into the committee's final report.
He added the most important outcome was what Congress as a whole ends up doing with the committee's findings - actions that could help shape the November mid-term election.
Online radicalization a growing concern
It's a common thread tying together the suspects accused of carrying out recent mass killings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park.
Each of the suspected gunmen is a young man, and each of them left behind a disturbing digital footprint.
Alice Marwick, a media and technology professor at the University of North Carolina, has focused her research on online radicalization. She says the forums used by young males who've gone on to commit acts of violence are usually more obscure -- and darker -- than the most popular social media sites.
"They're not getting this information on TikTok or YouTube," Marwick said. "They're in forums or bulletin boards that aren't things a parent might know about off the top of their head, places like 4chan, or 8chan or somewhere like Kiwi Farms."
Marwick noted those sites often pride themselves on not moderating speech the way larger platforms say they do. She outlined a progression where users might first see memes or jokes at the expense of women or racial and religious minorities. From there, though, users can be exposed to more inflammatory content.
"It often starts with humor, or with making sort of edgy jokes, or passing around hateful words," Marwick said. "And then it turns to, sort of, adopting justifications for acts of violence."
Both Marwick and UW-Madison Psychology Lecturer Michael Caldwell agreed identifying warning signs along that progression is far more difficult than it might seem.
"Especially with a teenager, it's very difficult to tell, you know, ordinary moodiness from a more serious problem," Caldwell said.
Caldwell said, in his private practice, he's evaluated suspected school and workplace shooters, including the teen accused of killing his principal in 2006 at Weston High School.
He noted the commonalities connecting the shooters -- and separating them from typically angst-filled teens -- is an affinity for guns or other weapons, and a feeling systems have wronged them.
"One of the characteristics I've seen in all of these has been a very, kind of, cavalier attitude about guns and the weapons they're going to use," Caldwell said. "The young men often feel as though they have no significance in the world at all, and they are going to, with this dramatic gesture, establish they are a serious force in the world."
Marwick said she was surprised to find in her research the types of texts being exchanged in the internet subcommunities. Sure, there were memes and crude or gory videos, but there were also decades-old white supremacist and misogynistic books and essays.
Beyond that, and perhaps more troubling, is a pattern of users simply becoming desensitized to violence in communities where young men share their sense of having been left behind. She noted while the Buffalo shooter had clear white supremacist ties, the motives are not yet as clear in Uvalde and Highland Park.
The long-term concern, she said, is more teenage males and young adults concluding that slaughtering strangers is an appropriate way to lash out.
"I think what this tells us is that there are people who will commit acts of violence that are not necessarily motivated by a strong ideology, by strong political beliefs," Marwick said. "And I think that's actually quite worrisome."
For possible solutions, Marwick said it's important for law enforcement to emphasize either training staff or hiring people who are familiar with internet subculture.
Both Marwick and Caldwell said the age-old advice for parents still holds true: do your best to keep an open line of communication. Beyond that, they emphasized strong support systems and accessible mental health treatment.
"To have, sort of, a source of pride for who they are, besides their race or their gender," Marwick said. "And I think that is something a community can provide, a family can provide."