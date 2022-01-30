Capital City Sunday: Neumann and Fannon return for 500th episode

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was another eventful week in Wisconsin politics, which was only fitting as Capital City Sunday commemorates its 500th show.
In launching his campaign this week, Kevin Nicholson blasted what he called "party bosses" entrenched in the state party, mentioning Vos, party chair Paul Farrow, and current primary frontrunner and former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
Bill McCoshen, who served as chief of staff and campaign manager for former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson, maintained his belief that a contested primary could be good for the party's prospects in November.
"There's 194 days until the primary," McCoshen said Friday. "And I'm actually a firm believer that primaries are a good thing provided they don't get personal, right? If they get personal and negative then that can be a bad thing and weaken the candidate for the general."
Scott Bauer, Capitol beat reporter for the Associated Press, said it sets up a dynamic that is sure to please Democrats. Speaker Vos had previously said he opposed the idea of Nicholson getting in race.
"Maybe the biggest winner in all of this is Tony Evers, right? He gets to sit back, raise more money, save his resources and watch Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson go at it, spend millions of dollars, probably, most likely, bringing one another down," Bauer said.
Bauer also recapped the other big story in state politics: incredibly rosy projections about the state's fiscal future. A new report from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated Wisconsin will have a $3.8 billion surplus by the summer of 2023. Gov. Tony Evers proposed giving every resident a $150 check and putting more than $700 million into K-12 schools and the UW System.
Republicans have said they want to wait until after the election and craft a set of tax cuts as part of the next budget cycle.
"They're not going to give [Evers] a big win like that in an election year," Bauer said of Republicans. "But, in some ways, he wins no matter what because if they give it to him, he can go around saying 'you're getting this money because of me' and if they don't give it to him, he can go around saying 'I proposed this. These Republicans are blocking me.'"
In 2018, former Governor Scott Walker proposed a back-to-school sales tax holiday. At the time, Democrats, including then-candidate Evers, dismissed the idea as an election year gimmick that did too little, too late.
Celebrating 500 episodes
Capital City Sunday launched in the spring of 2012, just months before Walker survived a contentious recall effort that June. Greg Neumann launched the show and hosted it into 2017.
Neumann recalls both that race and the 2012 GOP primary in the U.S. Senate race among his most vivid early memories from the show.
"Having Eric Hovde excoriate me that same year as he was running," Neumann said.
The show's original host said his proudest accomplishment was reporting on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation giving tax credits to companies that created jobs in Wisconsin but didn't net any new jobs overall because they were simultaneously outsourcing jobs.
"I think it led to a lot of changes with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation," Neumann said. "They also had a few hires there that I think were questionable to a lot of people and ended up in changes in management as well."
Fannon recalls a hectic start to her time on the desk, having started at the beginning of 2018 after previously covering the Illinois statehouse for four years.
"I only had four days off until I started at WKOW so as you can imagine, I still had to get to know the players," Fannon said.
Fannon recalled having to immediately get familiar with a crowded Democratic field in the race for governor that year.
"That was just an interesting dynamic," she said. "Even covering outside of the show, covering the debates that they had - how do you fairly get everyone's sound bite into your story because there were so many candidates?"
Today, Neumann handles communications for the World Council of Credit Unions. Fannon is still at the Capitol, covering state politics for WDJT-TV in Milwaukee.