Capital City Sunday: Pocan and Tiffany on debt limit and border security

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, the debt limit debate rages on. With talks between President Biden and Congressional leaders postponed until next week, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) joins the show to weigh in on claims that the bill recently passed by Republicans will cut funding for veterans.
"I usually don't say it this strongly, but that is a lie. We will not cut veterans benefits as a result of the bill that we passed out of the house."
Border security is also a widely discussed topic in Washington with Title 42 expiring and a surge of people trying to cross the southern border. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) dismisses a recent bill passed by Republicans that would fund extra border security measures.
"The bill had a whole lot of other things that didn't make it a real bill at the end of the day, and they knew that. They didn't try to work with anyone to put the bill together. It was one to make sure they check the boxes with their most extreme elements of their caucus, and they did that. But that's not governing. That's just making sure Kevin McCarthy still has the title Speaker of the House of Representatives."
In Madison, the state budget battle also continues. Dr. Jill Underly, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, makes her case for more funding for K-12 education.
"We have this great opportunity, and I think our legislators really could leave a positive legacy. It could go down in history as the legislature that did something about how we fund our public schools and make that investment in our future."
