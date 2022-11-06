Capital City Sunday: Pocketbook issues shaping final midterm push

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden urged voters to consider democracy as one of the items on their ballot. However, polling in the campaign's final days has indicated most voters are most concerned about inflation.
"We, the people, must decide whether we're gonna sustain a republic where reality is accepted, the law is obeyed, and your vote is truly sacred," President Biden said in a primetime speech Wednesday.
Rahna Epting, the executive director of the progressive group, MoveOn, disagreed with the idea democracy and the economy were disconnected issues.
The group brought Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) to spread a progressive message at stops Friday in Madison, La Crosse and Eau Claire. Epting disputed the idea messages about protecting voting rights and abortion rights were ignoring voters' bigger concerns about the rising cost of everyday items.
"There are a lot of issues that are important to voters right now, and economics is part of every single one of them. Whether it's climate justice that we're talking about, that has economic implications," Epting said. "Abortion is an economic issue, whether or not people have the right to decide what happens to their own bodies, and how that impacts lifelong decision making; that is an economic issue."
David Keene served as chairman of the American Conservative Union for nearly 30 years. The group organizes the CPAC events, which have become one of the country's largest right-wing spectacles each year.
Keene, a Fort Atkinson native, also was president of the National Rifle Association for two years, between 2011 and 2013.
Keene said Democrats focused on abortion rights and democracy because they didn't have a simple, consistent message on inflation. He predicted Republicans, who've relentlessly attacked Democrats on inflation and crime, would benefit in an election cycle that already favored the party out of power in Washington.
"Midterms, generally, and elections generally, are determined by peoples' assessment of where they are and where they think they're going," Keene said. "And right now, the mood in this country is things are not great and they're not getting better."
Epting said young, more progressive voters were indeed not in a good mood. She said those voters would provide crucial turnout for Democrats because they felt something even more meaningful than money is at stake; they would vote to protect their rights.
"Whether that is the right to vote, whether this is the right to be safe, and be able to go to school without having gun violence perpetrated at any minute," Epting said. "Whether that's right to live with clean air, or the right to determine what happens with my own health care and my own body."
Keene said he didn't Democrats had done enough to fire up those necessary progressive voters, or to swing any remaining undecided independents. He said, too often during the campaign, Democrats sent messages that conflicted with what people were seeing in the grocery store.
He acknowledged Republican efforts to overhaul lection administration at the state level, including in Wisconsin, would get greater scrutiny if it weren't for ongoing inflation.
"I think you'd get more discussion of it, and probably a little more interest," Keene said. "Usually, when pocketbook issues and personal issues drop down, then other issues come up because people pay more attention to them."
What happened in the west?
At the outset of this campaign, Wisconsin's third congressional district was considered the only competitive race among the state's eight House districts.
If Democratic spending is any indication, though, the race to represent Western Wisconsin might not end up all the close. As national Democrats cancel ad reservations for State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska), it's a sign the campaign could be breaking toward Republican Derrick Van Orden.
The district, carried by both former President Donald Trump and longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, has been trending toward conservatives.
Still, it has been a jarring campaign for former Rep. Steve Gunderson, who preceded Kind and represented the district as a Republican from 1981-1997.
Van Orden, who was in Washington D.C. for the January 6 protests that devolved into a insurrection, and complained to a librarian over an LGBTQ book display to the point the librarian felt 'threatened,' has been considered the favorite in the race, despite avoiding debates and interviews with non-conservative media.
"He's different," Gunderson said. "He's much more in the form of Donald Trump than he is a traditional Western Wisconsin politician of either party."
Gunderson said he needed to win over Democratic voters in order to carry the district in the '80s and '90s. The district has shifted though; many of the White blue-collar voters who once backed Democrats are now solidly Republican.
For that, Gunderson said Democrats have gradually become further and further out of touch with those voters.
"I'm taking words others have created now, the university liberal elites are now running the Democrat[ic] Party," Gunderson said. "And as a result, many of the blue-collars workers who, in the past, would've supported the Democrat[ic] Party don't find it their home today."
Final Marquette poll mirrors '16, '18
The last pre-election Marquette Law School poll projected what Wisconsin has come to expect in its statewide elections: extremely close contests in the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
The governor's race was a dead heat, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels each with 48%. It was the slightest of shifts from October's poll, when Michels had cut his deficit from three percentage points to one.
Poll director Charles Franklin said the trend matched what happened in 2018, when Evers, then the challenger, closed the gap in polls leading up to the election.
"It's really reminiscent of four years ago in the governor's race, where Scott Walker started with a small lead that tightened, and was also a dead heat in our last poll," Franklin said. "Tony Evers may be getting used to these last-minute dead heats."
The swings have come in the Senate race. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has gone from ahead by one point in September, to up by six in October. Then, in this week's poll, Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was back within two points.
For Johnson, it's been a departure from the 2016 campaign against Russ Feingold, when he gradually closed the gap, finished behind by one point in the final poll before winning by three points.
Franklin noted there was consistency in how both years saw Johnson's favorability ratings gradually trend upward.
"I think it's really striking, though, that in both '16 and this year, Johnson has started the year with net-negative favorability with voters, but has improved that over time," Franklin said.
One difference from 2016 is Johnson's unfavorable ratings still outweigh his favorability. However, that could be offset by Barnes also have net-negative favorability ratings. Those views align with a race that closed with the candidates taking personal shots at each other.
As for the issues ultimately driving voters to the polls this year, it appears similar to most other election years: people's money and their kids' schools. The top issues among voters overall were inflation, public schools, crime, gun violence and ensuring an accurate vote count.
Polarization is still stark on this question; abortion was the top issue for Democrats as 81 percent said they were very concerned about abortion while 81 percent of Republicans said they were very concerned about the vote count, making that the top GOP voter issue.
Franklin noted when the numbers all averaged out, the top overall issues aligned with what independent voters listed as their top concerns.
"For independents, that group that could still swing things, it's inflation, it's public schools and it's crime," Franklin said. "So how does that play out?"