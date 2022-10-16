Capital City Sunday: Poll shows Johnson moving ahead of Barnes; GOP eyes supermajority in legislature

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures down to the upper 20s are expected. Temperatures may remain near freezing along the lakeshore. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plants. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&