Capital City Sunday: Poll shows Johnson moving ahead of Barnes; GOP eyes supermajority in legislature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson opened up his advantage over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to a Marquette Law poll released this week.
With less than four weeks until election day, 52% of the Marquette poll respondents said they'd vote for Johnson, a Republican incumbent seeking a third term after previously saying he wouldn't run for re-election.
46% said they'd likely vote for Barnes, the Democratic challenger. Barnes has struggled to handle questions about his shift from previously voicing support for shifting money away from police budgets, to now saying he doesn't support such a reallocation.
The new numbers are a significant departure from August's poll, which showed Barnes leading Johnson 51% to 44%. Last month's poll showed a near deadlock with Johnson slightly ahead, 49% to 48%.
The Johnson campaign said the numbers were reflective of a race that was correcting course after Democrats cleared a path for Barnes before the ends of a largely clean primary campaign.
Barnes' campaign, and other Democratic strategists, viewed the poll as an outlier. They pointed to a CBS News poll from over the weekend showing Johnson ahead by one point, as well as an internal Barnes poll showing him ahead by one point.
Democrats have targeted Johnson over his support for a 2011 measure that would've given 14th Amendment protections to the unborn, without providing exceptions for rape or incest.
Republicans have had a laser-like focus on crime, pouring millions into ads that highlight previous comments Barnes has made about reallocating police funding, and when his previous support on social media for posts calling for the abolition of ICE.
Poll director Charles Franklin said movement among voters who identify as independents have driven both races in the Republicans' favor.
In August, Barnes led 55% to 40% among independent voters. In Wednesday's poll, Johnson led among independents, 51% to 45%.
In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' advantage continued to narrow. Evers leads Republican challenger Tim Michels by one percentage point, 47% to 46%. Last month, Evers had a three-percentage point edge, 47% to 44%.
Among independents, a similar if less dramatic shift played out in the governor's race, with Michels leading Evers 44% to 43% among independent voters in Wednesday's poll. In August, Evers had a 49% to 38% advantage among independents.
Franklin noted that might not necessarily translate to election results because while more than 80 percent Republicans and Democrats said they were certain to vote this year, that number was closer to 70 percent for independents.
"It always matters who shows up on election day, so turnout always matters," he said. "And of course, in really close elections, it can be the difference of victory and defeat."
The margin of error in both the September and August polls was 4.3%.
The poll also reflected a grumpy electorate. The percentage of voters who said they believe Wisconsin is on the wrong track jumped from 53% to 63%; Franklin said that was one of the highest 'wrong track' numbers he could recall seeing since he began polling on that question.
Yet, in the two races getting the most exposure, the incumbents had an edge with voters. Franklin said it was indicative of a continuing trend over the past couple years: the 'wrong track' number doesn't necessarily correlate with a politician's chances of winning reelection.
"Usually, 'wrong track' is a good predictor of incumbents who are in trouble," Franklin said. "That seems a little less, but since mid-2020, in our polling and national polling, that wrong track number has just skyrocketed and has stayed high."
Franklin said something else to monitor before the final MU poll is released just ahead of the November 8 election is whether the favorable/unfavorable ratings take a sharp turn for any of the candidates for governor or Senate.
"Despite all the negative ads, all four candidates are actually fairly close to an even balance between favorable and unfavorable," Franklin said. "That could still change by the time we get to election day, but none of them have broken out by becoming much more favorable than unfavorable, none have any been poisoned by becoming more unfavorable than favorable."
'Actually a really good chance': GOP eyes supermajority
Depending on what happens in a series of smaller races across Wisconsin next month, it might not really matter who's governor in January.
Republicans are hoping to win a supermajority in the legislature, which would allow GOP lawmakers to overrule a governor's veto.
During the current session, Evers vetoed a record 126 bills. The legislation rejected by Evers included efforts to remove income limits for school choice, enact less restrictive gun laws and ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
In order to secure a two-thirds supermajority, Republicans must control at least 22 seats in the Senate and 66 in the Assembly. Currently, the GOP has 21 and 61 seats, respectively.
Joe Handrick, who's helped draw maps for Republicans in previous redistricting cycles, said he was confident the GOP would pick up the needed Senate seat. Former minority leader Janet Bewley is retiring, and her district along Lake Superior has been trending Republican in recent years.
"A year ago, I would've said it's highly unlikely that Republicans could achieve a supermajority in the legislature," Handrick said. "But as the campaigns have developed, I think there's actually a really good chance that the Senate will reach a two-thirds majority for Republicans."
In the Assembly, Handrick said picking up the necessary five seats would be an uphill climb, but far from impossible.
"The Assembly, which I didn't really think it was possible at all, I think now there actually is a reasonable chance," Handrick said. "It's probably 50 percent or less, but there is actually a chance that that could happen in the state Assembly."
Matt Rothschild, director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said the situation was entirely due to heavily gerrymandered maps in Republicans' favor.
A UW-Madison analysis after the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted the GOP maps found the districts were skewed far more than maps typically accepted by courts across the U.S.
Rothschild said he was traveling the state, pitching voters on the perils of having one party, and essentially one branch, in complete control of state government.
"Progressive candidates, Democratic candidates are just trying to talk to everybody in their district," Rothschild said. "And convince them of the value of having not one party rule, but having a balance of power here in Madison."
If the Senate does flip to two-thirds GOP control, Handrick said Republicans are also likely to with two Assembly districts in northwest Wisconsin currently held by retiring Democrats.
Republicans are also all but guaranteed to take the 13th Assembly district in Brookfield and Elm Grove, based on Republicans redrawing the district to remove Wauwatosa voters who now lean Democratic.
From there, Republicans would need to flip two more Assembly seats. Handrick said the leading candidates were districts around La Crosse, Stevens Point and Oshkosh.
Stevens Point will be tough for the GOP because of incumbent Rep. Katrina Shankland, and even though the Oshkosh seat is open following the retirement of former minority leader Gordon Hintz, it's a district that is usually blue.
"If Tim Michels and Ron Johnson - and Oshkosh is Ron Johnson's hometown - can bring that district up fairly close, that perhaps with no Assembly incumbent in it, that the Republican candidate could overcome the natural advantage that Democrats have in that Oshkosh seat," Handrick said.
Rothschild said he was still optimistic Democrats will stave off a supermajority in both chambers. He said he was confident Kelly Westlund, a former aide to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, would keep Bewley's seat in Democratic control.
But to avoid a supermajority for the rest of the 10-year redistricting cycle, Rothschild said the stakes are high for the April state supreme court election. Liberals could swing the court to a 4-3 progressive advantage, then file another lawsuit seeking to have the maps struck down and redrawn.
"Democrats are gonna be able to elect a liberal justice that will tilt the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of liberals," Rothschild said. "And there will be, I believe, a challenge to the existing maps - that they do not reflect the will of the people."
Michels yet to offer details on divestment
Since launching his campaign for governor in April, Michels has said he'd divest from Michels Corp., which he co-owns with his brothers, Pat and Kevin.
However, even as he's been asked for months, Michels hasn't offered any additional details about what that would look like and how he'd avoid conflicts of interest as a governor who oversees major road contracts.
Corri Hess of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said the lack of specifics has perplexed and concerned business experts.
"What he could do is he could put his money in a blind trust, or he could gift his part of the company, or do other things," Hess said. "But he just has not said what he plans to do."
Hess noted the missing details leave answered questions about how Michels' immediate family might still benefit from state decisions while he's in office, or even whether Michels himself would be able to recapture his share business earnings once he leaves office.
"Some of the concerns are, would Tim Michels be able to get his earnings back when he's not governor anymore?" Hess said. "Or are his children going to still benefit? Will his wife benefit? In that case, he'll still be benefitting."
Wispolitics.com has found Michels owns stock for six companies that currently have state contracts, including Michels Corp. According the report, those companies have a total of $1.6 billion in state contracts.
For his part, Michels has defended the idea of Michels Corp. continuing to get state contracts under his governorship. He's said the company won those contracts by being the lowest bidder, and that would continue if he were elected.
"Michels provides great value in what we do in road building," he said. "And the winner is the hard-working taxpaying people of Wisconsin."