Capital City Sunday: President Rothman discusses tuition increase

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman joins the show to discuss his proposal to raise in-state tuition by 5% for the next school year.
"I think we need to keep in mind with inflation running at 8% and 6%, even without compounding, that's 14%. So, our dollars, the buying power of our dollars have declined. And we understand that we need to be looking at some of the revenue levers."
Rothman says the tuition increase would provide an additional $38 million annually. Much of that money would be used to fund pay increases for staff and faculty.
"Those are the people we want to make sure are fairly compensated because right now on a compensation level, we are below market. And that's not healthy in terms of retaining the great talent that it needs to turn out that great education."
Sen. Andre Jacque (R) also joins the show to discuss his proposal that would limit potential tuition increases to the current rate of inflation.
"This is just something that I think makes, it makes a lot of sense to say that we are going to keep it within within those guidelines going forward and not use tuition as some sort of an escape valve for the wishlist of the system."
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press also joins the show to discuss the headlines from the week in politics, including a proposal to provide exceptions to the state's abortion ban.
