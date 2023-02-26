Capital City Sunday: Protasiewicz on SCOWIS race, Van Orden on border trip

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, Judge Janet Protasiewicz joins the show after tallying the most votes in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary.
"If I win this race, we have four Supreme Court justices who are going to follow the law and uphold the Constitution, not be beholden to special interests, not be extreme, and actually make decisions where people can come into that Supreme Court chamber, and feel as though there's not a thumb on the scale against them."
Jessie Opoien from the Cap Times also joins the show to break down the race between Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly.
Also, we chat with Rep. Derrick Van Orden. The freshman congressman details his recent trip to the Mexico border with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
"Well, what I saw was very clear, undeniable, unequivocal evidence that the President of the United States and the Secretary of Homeland Defense have been lying to the American public."
Capital City Sunday airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.