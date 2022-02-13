Capital City Sunday: Ramthun shakes up GOP primary; a "golden opportunity" to change local funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican primary in the race for governor added not only another candidate this week; it added another layer. Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) has continued to push false claims about the election being stolen.
Ramthun has aggravated GOP leadership in the legislature. He's introduced a resolution seeking to "reclaim" the state's 10 electoral votes even though the legislature's lawyers have said such an act would be illegal.
The final straw for Assembly Republican leaders was Ramthun's claim Speaker Robin Vos worked with Hillary Clinton's lawyers to allow drop boxes in the state. Vos stripped Ramthun of his one legislative staffer and GOP leaders in chamber backed the move, accusing Ramthun of sending out "communications full of lies."
UW-Madison Journalism and Communications Professor Mike Wagner said Ramthun's entrance in the race, and possible endorsement from former President Donald Trump, puts other candidates in a tough spot.
Former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch were the frontrunners before Ramthun's announcement.
Wagner said the candidates will have to decided whether to out-conservative Ramthun or appeal to the party's more moderate voters.
"Whether [Kleefisch] wants to move to the right and be a little more extreme in her view about what should happen with respect to the administration of Wisconsin elections or does she want to pivot more toward the more moderate voter," Wagner said. "Position herself more for the general election."
Wagner said part of the challenge for GOP candidates will be weighing just how much of the party's base believes Ramthun's claims about the 2020 election, whose results have been upheld through numerous legal challenges and recounts in the state's largest counties, or if they're disaffected voters looking to lash out at political leaders they feel have left them behind.
"One of the ways [candidates like Ramthun] are attacking the elite political system is by saying things that are not true about the political system," Wagner said. "So it's really hard to know are supporters of those kinds of candidates believing the things that are not true or are they just enjoying the pushback against the institution and the elites."
Sharing the surplus
Wisconsin's fiscal outlook has never been rosier. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state will have a surplus of $3.9 billion by the end of this budget cycle in the summer of 2023.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum issued a report this week outlining how the estimated surplus, combined with a record-high $1.7 billion in the state's rainy-day fund, presents an opportunity to revisit how the state funds municipal and county governments.
"It's outdated," Rob Henken, the forum's president, said of the current local funding structure. "We are making these governments very, very reliant on property taxes and state aids."
While Wisconsin's income tax collections have increased from less than $4 billion in 1993 to more than $8 billion now, the amount of shared revenue the state distributes to local governments has remained about the same at around $800 million.
Henken said with state funding not keeping up with inflation over the last three decades, it's made budgeting that much tougher for cities and villages, especially since the state also limits how much they can levy in property taxes and does not allow for city sales taxes with the exception of resort communities.
"When you're in that type of a fiscal vise year after year after year, ultimately, services are going to suffer," Henken said.
Thus far, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending $1.7 billion of the projected surplus; each resident would get a $150 check and the state would boost K-12 funding. Republicans have said that proposal is going nowhere, instead calling for tax cuts in the next budget cycle.
Henken said local governments have a healthy short-term outlook thanks to the flood of federal pandemic relief money. However, he said that situation could change drastically in two years.
"It is when those dollars are spent, after 2024, so heading into 2025 budget season that a lot of these governments are going to face challenges that exceed the challenges that they were facing pre-pandemic," Henken said.
Because of that, Henken said now would be the time for policymakers to reconsider updating the shared revenue formula.
"Might this be the golden opportunity to try to come to some consensus on some fixes for this long-term problem," he said.
Checking in on the counties
By virtue of overseeing the Wisconsin Counties Association, president Mark O'Connell is also aware of the issues facing the state's 72 county clerks.
O'Connell said he was concerned about the level of vitriol that remains surrounding the 2020 election as those clerks prepare for an election year, starting with Tuesday's nonpartisan primary.
"I won't make any judgement on how other folks are characterizing or what they're asserting in regard to the recent presidential election," O'Connell said. "But I can tell you from the local government perspective, from the municipal clerk and county clerk perspective, these elections were run very, very well. There is no issue. There is no fraud. There is nothing nefarious going on."
O'Connell said he has heard of some threats made to clerks, describing the majority of them as off-hand remarks made at clerks because they're a near, convenient target.
"We need to get past this because Wisconsin's elections are run incredibly well," he said. "I would suggest to you we're probably a model for the country but they're done very well by very responsible. upstanding, forthright individuals."
At the association's annual Legislative Exchange, both major parties' legislative leaders acknowledged there's been little progress toward finding a long-term solution for transportation funding.
The main source of funding for building and maintaining roads is the gas tax and vehicle registration, where revenue has fallen in recent years.
With cars getting more fuel efficient, more people working remotely, and electric cars becoming more popular, O'Connell said it's an issue policymakers will have to revisit in the coming years once federal relief money runs out - similar to the situation for local governments.
"It's not an increased tax but it needs to be a different revenue source," O'Connell suggested. "For example, it might be vehicle miles traveled, where we track how or people report how many miles they traveled and then there's an assessment on that."