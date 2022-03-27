Capital City Sunday: Redistricting sent back to SCOWIS, disability advocates concerned ahead of April election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court is once again tasked with deciding the state's legislative voting maps for the next decade. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an ruling Wednesday that sent the maps back to the state court; an unsigned majority opinion wrote Wisconsin justices did not have enough rational for adopting Governor Tony Evers's maps, particularly its creation of a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in the Milwaukee area.
The nation's high court upheld the congressional maps Evers submitted and the state court adopted.
Republicans argued Evers violated the Voting Rights Act by placing such an emphasis on race in the map's creation. SCOTUS agreed, saying there wasn't enough evidence to justify the role race played in creating another "opportunity" district, which had also rankled some Black Democrats, including Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) who felt the move watered down Black votes.
As for what comes next, UW-Madison Election Law Professor Rob Yablon said Evers had different options while Republicans would push the state court to take their maps, which would enhance their built-in advantage when it comes to controlling the legislature.
"First of all, one thing that the governor might try to do is say the U.S. Supreme Court did not declare the governor's maps to be improper, only that there was not enough evidence shown to say they were, in fact, proper," Yablon said.
Yablon added another option was Evers redrawing the lines around Milwaukee to bring the number of majority-Black districts back to six. The GOP map has five majority-Black districts.
Legislative candidates can start collecting signatures on April 15 so the decision to send back the maps may well end up disrupting clerks' process of preparing ward lines ahead of the August primary.
"We're at the point now where Wisconsin really does need maps for this year's elections," Yablon said. "And so for the court to have issued a decision that creates a little bit of disarray this late in the game is a little bit unexpected."
Critics compared the decision to SCOTUS ruling against a lower court's ruling saying Alabama's congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act. In that case, the court said last month it was too close to the May primary to act without disrupting the election.
"It probably is that difference in election date [May in Alabama versus August for Wisconsin] that was the main reason the court engaged in different treatment here," Yablon said. "Although the court didn't explain much about that in its order."
A nomination that would mean multiple firsts
Senators concluded their questioning this week of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. While much has been made about Jackson's nomination fulfilling President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman for the high court, there's been less publicity around another milestone Jackson's appointment would signify; she'd be the first former federal prosecutor appointed to SCOTUS.
John Gross, who directs the Public Defender Program at the UW-Madison Law School, said that would send a significant message given who traditionally populates the nation's highest courts.
"There are not many public defenders who are appointed to the bench," Gross said. "Far more prosecutors and lawyers who've represented the government wind up making decisions in criminal cases."
Republicans grilled Jackson about her judicial philosophy on sentencing at a time when a number of U.S. cities are experiencing significant increases in homicides. Gross said Jackson's appointment could bring up a forgotten dimension of conversations about balancing public safety with the rights of the accused.
"Their clients are poor," Gross said of public defenders. "Their clients are the people who more than anybody else are actually impacted by rising crime rates. They are people who, while accused of a crime today, may have been a victim of a crime in their past. They probably were."
Disability rights advocates fear depressed April turnout
Marilee Adamski-Smith needs someone else to physically drop off her absentee ballots for each election. The Brookfield woman was born without arms or legs.
"For me to be able to send my absentee ballot [on my own] would be impossible," Adamski-Smith said. "I rely on other people to help me put my ballot into the mailbox."
Until now, that hasn't been an issue for Adamski-Smith. However, an order for the Wisconsin Supreme Court has left her fairly certain she won't be able to vote in the April 5 spring election.
The state's high court is currently weighing a case that will decide whether drop boxes for absentee ballots are legal in Wisconsin. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for April 13.
While the case is pending, the court decided in February on a 4-3 vote to ban the use of drop boxes. The question for the court is whether to uphold a Waukesha County judge's ruling that banned drop boxes in January.
The ruling also states voters are not allowed to deliver anyone else's ballot, which is the point of contention for voters like Adamski-Smith.
"Many people rely on a friend, a neighbor, or a care worker to assist them with completing an absentee," Barbara Beckert, Director of Disability Rights Wisconsin's Milwaukee office said. "The lawsuit does not prohibit assistance with completing the ballot but it does restrict their right to have a person of their choice return their ballot."
The change comes amid criticism from conservatives who believe some local governments took advantage of pandemic guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, opening the door to "ballot harvesting" where outside groups collect voters' ballots and deliver them without an established chain of custody.
Riley Vetterkind, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said state law currently allows only two exceptions for when a voter can have someone else drop off a ballot on their behalf: when that voter is hospitalized or if they're on a jury that has been sequestered.
Since she fits neither of those descriptions, Adamski-Smith said she was worried the current court order would leave her unable to vote in the April 5 election - and possibly others depending on what the supreme court's final ruling says.
"If this order comes into place, we won't be able to vote," Adamski-Smith said. "And it's our constitutional right to be able to vote."
Beckert said voters with questions about what type of accommodations they might be able to receive should call their municipal clerk. She said Disability Rights Wisconsin also wanted to hear their stories as it compiles examples of voters possibly becoming disenfranchised by the order.
COVID-19 cases fall but hospitals still full
The daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to plummet, now at around 300 per day. Heather Schimmers, Chief Operating and Nursing Officer for Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said the drop in cases was providing little to no relief for strained workers.
Gundersen's hospital in La Crosse has gone from treating 40-50 COVID-19 patients at once to fewer than 10.
"What has happened, however, is there's so many people that have delayed their care," Schimmers said. "So the acuity of the patients that are presenting, they're so high acuity and so ill that our beds are just continuously being filled up with just really ill people."
That ongoing strain on workers is a driving a shortage of health care workers, according to a report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
According to the report, 13 of the 17 positions the association tracks year over year had experienced an increase in the number of vacancies. The nursing shortage in particular was the worst Wisconsin has seen since 2005.
Schimmers blames much of that on nurses being stretched beyond their specialties, leading to burnout.
"We've got nurses that, frankly, we need to get them back to practicing nursing and making sure that they really are functioning at the top of their scope," Schimmers said. "And that's hard to do when you're short-staffed."
Schimmers acknowledged better pay and benefits could also play a role in allowing health care systems to attract and retain talent but maintained hospitals had already moved to improve compensation.
She said, ultimately, finding ways to reduce workloads and let nurses and other specialists focus on what they do best would improve outcomes and keep people in the profession.
"It's hard," Schimmers said. "It is really because people are exhausted and I keep saying there is no amount of money that is gonna take away what the pandemic has done to us because you're just tired."