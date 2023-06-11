Capital City Sunday: Rothman on state budget, Steil on Republican rift

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, Rep. Bryan Steil (WI) weighs in on the growing Republican Presidential field and the recent rift within the party as some members criticize Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
"This is a long family car trip. There's going to be people who are going to be frustrated sometimes along the way. But what we've proven time and again, is that we're able to come together when it matters."
State lawmakers came together to agree to a bipartisan compromise on shared revenue and K-12 education. UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky breaks down the deal.
Plus, UW System President Jay Rothman makes his pitch for more state funding of secondary education.
"The system is the single best talent magnet and developer of talent we have in the state of Wisconsin. If we're going to win that war, if we're going to have enough engineers and nurses, and teachers and data scientists and that list goes on, we need the funding in order to achieve that. Those are the arguments. Those are, I think, it's compelling. Wisconsin has always invested in its university system, but right now we're 42nd out of 50 states in the nation. Wisconsin deserves better than that."
