Capital City Sunday: Ryan on debt ceiling, whether corporations are tearing our social contract

MADISON (WKOW) -- Few Wisconsin natives are familiar with struggles over raising the federal debt ceiling the way Paul Ryan is.
Ryan was a central figure in the 2011 talks under former President Barack Obama, during which the U.S. got so close to defaulting on its debt, the nation had its credit rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's from its previously perfect AAA status.
This time around, Congress and the White House have about four months to reach a deal before the U.S. is projected to run out of money to keep paying its debts.
The Republican-controlled House wants President Joe Biden and Democrats to include spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Democrats have maintained cuts should be negotiated separately from the debt ceiling, given the consequences of a default, or even a credit downgrade that could tank the stock market.
Ryan said he expected this game of chicken to continue until the threat of default becomes more realistic.
"I do not think we will default on our debt," Ryan said. "Frankly, I know there's going to be a lot of fireworks, a lot of hysteria -- and I've been through a few of these myself -- I really do not think we will default on our debt."
"It may be a little closer to the wire than probably other episodes, but again, the goal here is to try to bring some fiscal sanity."
Ryan acknowledged it could be tougher to scrape together enough votes for a deal, given House Republicans have a more narrow majority than they did in 2011 and 1995. There's also the looming question of whether far-right members would pressure House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in to pushing harder for cuts than he'd normally prefer.
"Is he going to keep the caucus or the conference unified this entire time?" Ryan said of McCarthy, "Hard to do, I don't necessarily see that happening. But it's going to be a bipartisan agreement at the end of the day anyway, because you have a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president."
Preserving the social contract
Ryan will be speaking at UW-Madison on February 22nd. His speech will cover some of the topics he seeks to address in his book, including ways to maintain the nation's social contract.
Ryan currently serves on a number of corporate boards, in addition to teaching at the University of Notre Dame. Ryan bristled when asked if he believed large American corporations were harming the social contract by placing shareholder profits ahead of long-term security for their workers.
"That sounds like rhetoric from the progressive left," Ryan said. "That's a bunch of bunk, in my mind. So, look, if you don't have companies, you don't have jobs. If you don't large companies, you don't have long-term jobs."
When asked if those benefits are minimized by the trend of pay for corporative executives growing at a much faster rate than pay for regular workers, Ryan maintained that also wasn't a concern.
"If they're performing well and growing their company, they should be rewarded for that," Ryan said. "If they do a good job, and if they add jobs, and they add revenue, and they grow their businesses, that's great, and we should incentivize them to do that."
Ryan: Best shot at immigration deal is Biden not running again
Republicans in Congress are poised to make border security a central theme this year. Ryan said the ultimate solution, comprehensive immigration reform that expands both legal immigration and security along the southern border and legal immigration, would remain hard to come by.
"It's probably one of the most vexing political issues of our time," Ryan said.
Ryan, during his time in Congress, had the framework of a deal in place with former Rep. Luis Gutierrez, and Illinois Democrat. The deal never crossed the finish line, largely due to far-right members who rejected any path to citizenship for people who'd already entered the U.S. illegally.
Ryan said, given the changing demographics of the U.S. and Wisconsin, mainly a declining birthrate amid baby boomers retiring, expanding legal immigration was essential to the nation's economic survival.
"You need to combine border security and security of our border, and crack down on unlawful immigration, along with the kinds of critical reforms for legal immigration that make our system work," Ryan said.
For that to happen, Ryan said President Joe Biden should announce he won't run for re-election, then focus on hammering out a deal that brings together enough moderate Democrats and Republicans.
"I personally wish he would not run for re-election so that he could get an immigration deal," Ryan said. "And put a lot of political capital on the table. Get a deal that secures the border, cracks down on unlawful immigration, and also fixes the broken legal immigration system, so that we have that working well."
In supreme court race, how much bias is too much bias?
A complaint filed this week with state officials accuses one candidate of displaying an unethical level of bias in her campaign to win Wisconsin's high-stakes election for control of the state Supreme Court.
Randall Cook, a Barron County resident and GOP supporter, filed the complaint against Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. The complaint seeks to have the Wisconsin Judicial Commission investigate whether Protasiewicz has declared how she'd rule in cases the high court could eventually see regarding Wisconsin's abortion ban and the legality of its legislative maps.
Cook cites comments Protasiewicz made in a January 9 candidate forum in Madison, as well as answers she gave during an interview on Capital City Sunday about one week later.
"In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering," Protasiewicz said in the interview. "When we talk about the maps, when we talk about marriage equality, when we talk about women's rights and women's rights to choose."
Ultimately, UW-Madison constitutional law professor Howard Schweber said he believed neither Protasiewicz's comments, nor the conservative candidates' associations were ethical violations.
Schweber said while there are some gray areas, a true ethical violation is when a judge declares how they'd rule in a specific case, or has a clear financial tie to one of the parties involved in a case they're reviewing.
"If you define bias to mean any indication of an ideological preference, then almost any candidate is subject to an ethics complaint and can be disqualified," Schweber said. "Which just points out the extent to which this really is trolling, rather than a serious complaint."
In an interview, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, the other candidate considered a liberal option for voters, didn't embrace the label of 'progressive' as eagerly as Protasiewicz did in her interview, but added, given his definition of the word in a legal sense, he didn't shy away from it either.
"Keeping with the idea of 'liberal' or 'progressive,' it is keeping in contrast to the ways in which conservatives often view the constitution," Mitchell said. "So I embrace the idea that, as a judge, I'm going to be looking at the constitution and the rule of law as something that is supposed to help the community."
Mitchell said at the January 9 candidate forum he also felt the Dobbs Supreme Court decision was wrongly decided. He maintained that did not mean he was prejudging a challenge to Wisconsin's abortion ban should he be elected to the state supreme court.
"It's that ability to have a disagreement," Mitchell said. "That doesn't mean that you will necessarily tip the scale or way or the other, it just shows how you will analyze cases.
"And then you put the facts to the rule of law. And we all have a right to agree and disagree with the conclusions that come out of certain cases."
Mitchell is at a disadvantage as the four-way primary hits the home stretch before the February 21 primary election, which will narrow the field to two candidates in April.
Protasiewicz and conservative candidates, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and former supreme court justice Dan Kelly, all have TV ads out this week. Mitchell doesn't.
Protasiewicz and Dorow's own campaigns are running ads, while an outside conservative group released a spot supporting Kelly.
A.J. signs off
As a final note, change is coming to Capital City Sunday. This was my final show as the show's producer and host.
I briefly filled in during the fall of 2020, right as COVID-19 patients were starting to strain Wisconsin hospitals. I became the full-time host in January 2021 when Emilee Fannon accepted a Capitol correspondent position at WDJT-TV in Milwaukee.
I took pride in pressing officials about their pandemic response, even when they weren't comfortable with the questions. I sought accountability as Milwaukee has set new homicide records in each of the last three years.
I pushed for actual positions that went beyond talking points during a campaign in which Wisconsin received national attention. And, whether it was examining the costs of powering the Capitol, or COVID testing in wastewater, we had fun along the way too.
I'll still be around Wisconsin. I'm following Emilee to CBS 58, where I'll also cover some politics, but get to tell a wider variety of stories.
Lastly, thank you to those who've watched the show and read these recaps over the last 25 months. You're the reason Capital City Sunday matters. You'd be surprised at how many powerful people actually pay attention to the interviews we do each week. It's been an honor to carry on the legacy of this show, and give the good people of Southern, Western, and Northern Wisconsin weekly updates on what their elected federal and state officials are doing, and why.