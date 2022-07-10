Capital City Sunday: SCOWIS bans drop boxes; Mass shooting suspect was in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that bars the use of most drop boxes, and restricts how voters can return their absentee ballot, is most likely to harm voters in rural communities, according to disability rights advocates and the Dane County clerk.
The court's 4-3 conservative majority held a strict reading of Wisconsin law meant voters can only return absentee ballots via the mail, or in-person at their clerk's office.
Clerks can set up drop boxes at their office or at designated alternate sites, but voters can only use them if they're supervised by staff from the clerk's office.
The majority also maintained only voters themselves can drop their ballot off at a clerk's office, stating it was illegal to have anyone else turn in their ballot.
Barbara Beckert, who directs Disability Rights Wisconsin's Milwaukee office, said the ruling was more likely to affect rural voters because their more likely to have clerks with limited hours.
"In an urban area, the clerk's office is open five days a week, eight hours a day," Beckert said. "And that's not the case in most rural areas."
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the ruling would take away a method rural voters had been using long before 2020, when President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin amid baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
Smaller communities had been able to collect absentee ballots in drop boxes outside their town or village halls, which are more frequently used to drop off municipal payments for bills like utilities and pet fees.
"We did a survey of clerks in Dane County, and many of the rural clerks have been using their own drop boxes for decades," McDonell said. "Where they take bills and others things - normal business for the township - they have been getting ballots in there for decades, and there was no problem."
Republican lawmakers praised the ruling, saying any policies allowing drop boxes or establishing how voters can return another person's ballot should be enacted by the legislature.
"This is a giant step forward in our efforts to ensure election integrity," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement. "Our next step has to be electing a new governor who will sign additional election reforms."
McDonell said he believed the lawsuit challenging drop boxes, which was argued in court by a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, was entirely political in nature.
"Drop boxes are not controversial. They are a tool," McDonell said. "They're certainly more secure than a mailbox, so I think it's a symptom of the broader problems we're having right now as a society, as it relates to elections."
Beckert said voters with disabilities would still be able to have caretakers turn in their ballots because the state law was superseded by federal laws banning any type of discrimination against people with disabilities.
"The lead opinion does not see those federal protections for people with disabilities as being inconsistent with state law," Beckert said.
The court declined to make a determination as to whether voters can have someone else return their ballot through the mail.
Beckert said lawyers advising Disability Rights Wisconsin interpreted that to mean anyone could put another voter's absentee ballot in a mailbox.
"Based on initial discussion with our attorneys, it's my understanding that the court has determined that any Wisconsin voter should feel comfortable placing a ballot on behalf of someone else," she said.
Mass Shooting Suspect Drove to Madison Area
Officials in Lake County, Illinois announced the suspected gunman in a mass shooting Monday that killed at least seven people, and wounded more than 30 others, drove to Wisconsin following the attack.
The shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park added 'Fourth of July parade' to the ever-growing list of seemingly innocuous places where Americans have been slaughtered by armed and radicalized gunmen.
Illinois authorities said the shooter had about 60 rounds of ammo on him when he drove to the Madison area, came upon a 'celebration,' and thought about committing a second mass shooting there.
Officials have not disclosed which event the gunman reached, only saying he decided against opening fire because he hadn't put enough planning into it. He drove back to Illinois where he was arrested later that evening.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said he was alerted to the gunman's whereabouts by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), whose district includes Highland Park. Pocan said he'd texted the Illinois congressman condolences after the shooting.
"He responded back saying, 'hey, isn't this crazy,' and sent me a tweet that had been deleted and explained to me what had happened," Pocan said. "And then it got announced a few hours later [the gunman was in Wisconsin.]"
Pocan said he didn't know when event the suspect considered firing upon, only that he was in the Mineral Point parade and believed the rain on Monday made another massacre less likely because many Madison-area events had been cancelled.
Pocan added he hoped the shooting would be yet another wake-up call for more members of Congress to pursue stricter gun laws. He specifically called for a ban on AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.
"There's no reason to have those weapons on the streets," Pocan said. "We used to have a ban in the country; it worked, and to not have that again doesn't make a lot of sense to me."
The AR-15 was banned under the federal ban on assault weapons, which was enacted in 1994 but allowed to expire in 2004. The bill allowed semi-automatic rifles to have one military-type feature, but not two or more.
Pocan added Congress would have to get involved in addressing online communities that have been radicalizing young men, like the shooters in Buffalo, Uvalde, TX, and now Highland Park.
Pocan said he wanted social media companies to be more vigilant about ensuring their algorithms weren't driving consumers down bigoted or conspiracy-laden rabbit holes. If the platforms didn't do a better job of monitoring hate groups, he said lawmakers should then move to regulate their content.
"I think this is where some of the social media platforms have to take some responsibility," Pocan said. "If not, government probably will have to step in."
Survey says: Economy solid now, but employers less confident looking ahead
The state's biggest business lobby released its annual summer survey Wednesday. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) is breaking up the survey into three categories: economy, workforce, and public policy.
The economy section is what came out this week. In its survey of 216 employers spanning different industries and different regions of the state, one noticeable trend was a decline in the share of business owners less confident about the state's future economic outlook.
To be sure, the sample size for the survey isn't terribly large as 216 employers accounts for .15% of the state's total number of businesses with workers. At the same time, the most recent Marquette Law poll surveyed .023% percent of active registered Wisconsin voters.
While 84% of employers surveyed last summer said they expected the economy to grow over the next six months, that number fell to 45% this year.
"Inflation and supply chain are gonna be those top two issues that we're hearing from our members," WMC Communications & Marketing Vice President Nick Novak said.
Despite the drop in optimism about the near future, employers viewed the state's current economic status as, at the very least, OK. 44% described the current economy as 'strong,' 47% said it was 'moderate,' while only 9% said it was weak.
Novak said perception, perhaps mainly influenced by media, was driving the difference between business owners' concerns about the future and their relatively content view of the economy at present.
"It's the fact that people may see that their current business is doing well, that friends and neighbors they're talking to are doing well, but when you turn on the news," Novak said. "There's a lot of media out there talking about historically-high inflation, these supply chain challenges, these workforce challenges."
Novak acknowledged the inflation and supply chain issues are real, but the causes for them are also complex. He maintained getting more people into the workforce would be essentially, as 85 percent said they were having difficulties hiring people -- another hurdle as 67% of businesses reported seeing costs increase by at least 10% over the past year.
"We have to do a number of things," Novak said. "We have to attract more people to Wisconsin. To do that, we need to tell our story. Unfortunately, Governor Tony Evers ended the talent attraction campaign that we had to bring people into Wisconsin. We think that was a mistake."
Novak said the business lobby also called on lawmakers to pursue further cuts to the state income tax rate. But the legislature has already been cutting taxes. It did so in the current two-year budget cycle and GOP legislative leaders have left the state's nearly $4 billion surplus untouched, saying they'd rather wait to cut taxes even more next year, when they're projected to keep control of the legislature, but could also have control of the governor's office.
Democrats, and other skeptics, have argued that if tax cuts to date haven't addressed the workforce issues, the solution cannot be more tax cuts and additional marketing.
Novak maintained the issue on taxes is other states have also been slashing their tax rates. The conservative-leaning Tax Foundation ranks Wisconsin 37th for business tax climates.
"Unfortunately, while we were cutting taxes here in Wisconsin, other states were doing the same thing, or more," Novak said. "And if you're not doing more than what other states are doing, you're falling behind."