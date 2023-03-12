Capital City Sunday: Sen. Marklein and Sen. Agard discuss the state budget debate

MADISON (WKOW) — This week on Capital City Sunday, the budget battle continues as both sides of the aisle make their cases across the state.
"I think there's a lot of similarities to two years ago. You know, he (Gov. Evers) proposed a budget that contained a lot of things that, obviously, we didn't adopt. And we see the same thing in the budget that he presented to us," said Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green).
The Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee gives his thoughts on several of the items in Governor Evers' budget proposal, including the plan to spend $290 million on improvements at American Family Field.
"I can tell you, at this point, the feedback I'm getting from my constituents is not very positive on funding the Brewers' stadium."
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) also joins the show to offer her thoughts on Governor's budget proposal. She also lays out her plans to push for the legalization of marijuana in the state.
"I know that the vast majority of people in Wisconsin support for responsible adult usage of cannabis, and that the prohibition of cannabis in the state of Wisconsin makes us a less safe state."
Also, Dr. Anthony Chergosky from UW-La Crosse weighs in on the record-breaking spending in the State Supreme Court race.
Capital City Sunday airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.