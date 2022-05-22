Capital City Sunday: Senate split on special session, lawsuits target fake Trump electors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Senate seeking to trigger an extraordinary session aimed at removing Gov. Tony Evers's pick to lead the parole commission face an uphill battle, GOP sources have told 27 News.
Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) is circulating a petition hoping to get a majority of the Senate to sign off on returning to Madison for a vote on the confirmation of John Tate, who Evers tapped to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission.
Tate has been heavily criticized amid outrage from the family of Johanna Balsewicz after the commission decided to release her killer 25 years into his 80-year sentence.
Douglas Balsewicz was convicted of stabbing his estranged wife more than 40 times in front of their kids in 1997. After public outcry and a meeting with the victim's family, Evers pressured Tate and the commission to reverse its decision, which the board did last Friday.
The petition has become necessary, Roth said, because Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wouldn't call the Senate back into a special session. Assembly leaders on Thursday approved going back into session although they wouldn't have to take any action as confirmations are strictly a Senate matter.
LeMahieu's office said the majority leader had no comment on the issue when reached Friday afternoon. LeMahieu has faced harsh criticism from some on the right over not supporting a vote.
Roth, who is running for lieutenant governor, maintained his push for an extraordinary session was not driven by politics. Rather, the Appleton Republican said he wanted to ensure Tate would not allow the premature release of anyone else convicted of a violent crime.
"This just happened so I don't know what to say," Roth said when asked if the petition was a political stunt. "Government just doesn't take time off because we go into an election but the governor's parole commissioner was about to release this criminal who hadn't even served a third of his sentence on the streets until public pressure from the family reached such a crescendo."
In order to trigger an extraordinary session, support from a majority of the 33-member Senate would be required. Assuming Democrats, who've largely been quiet on the issue, do not sign the petition, Roth would need 16 other Senate Republicans to join him.
GOP sources in the Senate told 27 News on Friday it did not appear those votes were there. Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said she supported removing Tate but worried such a vote wouldn't address the problem at its root.
"I am inclined to sign on, and vote to remove," Bernier said in a statement. "However, there's a larger problem and that is one person being able to make that sort of decision and being influenced by the executive branch."
A spokeswoman for Evers did not respond to questions about the petition.
Should the Senate return to session, it would give Democrats an opportunity to push for other issues to come up for votes. Republicans in March gaveled out of a session Evers called to use some of the state's nearly $4 billion surplus.
Roth said he would be open to taking up other measures should lawmakers return to session but added he saw no path to agreement between GOP legislators and Evers that would lead to any remaining bills being either passed or signed.
"I'm not opposed to coming in for other things," Roth said. "But, at the end of the day, we've passed a lot of bills and Tony Evers has vetoed them. He sent the signal he's not willing to do the reforms we believe are necessary for public safety here in Wisconsin."
'A guarantee this never happens again'
In what it described as the first lawsuit of its kind, liberal legal group, Law Forward, filed a lawsuit against the fake Wisconsin electors who submitted a slate for former President Donald Trump in 2020.
The filing in Dane County court names as defendants each of the 10 Republican electors who signed on as elections the Republican Party of Wisconsin submitted amid legal challenges from the Trump campaign that ultimately failed.
State and federal courts dismissed numerous legal challenges brought by Trump and his team. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld that Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
The lawsuit also names two attorneys who represented Trump in his challenges, Kenneth Chesebro and former Dane County Circuit Judge Jim Troupis.
"The ultimate goal here is to make sure these folks are held accountable and this never happens in our state again," Law Forward Staff Attorney Mel Barnes said.
The lawsuit seeks as much as $2.4 million in damages, asking the court to consider finding each defendant was responsible for up to $200,000 in damages.
"Our plaintiffs are using the tools that the law makes available to them to seek this accountability and a guarantee this never happens again in our state," Barnes said when asked why the firm was putting a dollar amount on the case. "No one is in this for personal gain. This is about making sure that voters get to decide elections in Wisconsin."
Wisconsin GOP officials have maintained the decision to submit a counter slate of electors was a procedural step taken in case Trump won his challenges seeking to throw out absentee ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties.
"There was nothing on the paperwork that they sent to Congress that suggested that might be the case," Barnes said of the Republicans' stated reasoning. "And we know in other swing states where electors did meet because they said they were keeping legal options open, some of them used that disclaimer and we saw that's why folks aren't being charged in states like Pennsylvania."
How schools are using federal pandemic aid
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report this week providing the first statewide overview of how school districts are putting to use the overall federal aid of more than $2 billion.
For districts, it's a balance between using their relief money to cover immediate needs, like substitute teachers, and ongoing costs.
"What we didn't know at that time [when the funds were first announced] that has become very evident since is not only did different districts receive different amounts of federal funds, but also, inflation has created a lot of pressure on districts across the board," Sara Shaw, senior education policy researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said.
For the first round of funding under ESSER I, the largest source of spending statewide was for technology upgrades.
"That made sense to us given that in that first hit of school going entirely remote across the entire state, a lot of districts were figuring out 'how to do we connect with our students?'" Shaw said.
The next biggest expenditure was direct pandemic response, like additional nurses and PPE; that accounted for $46.4 million in statewide school spending, followed by measures meant to address long-term closures at $27 million.
The second round of aid amounts to $680 million statewide compared to nearly $160 million in the ESSER 1 pot. The report found the biggest source of spending in ESSER II was for addressing the long-term closure effects.
"Now that's a very broad category," Shaw said. "It can cover everything from instructional materials to staff time -- being able to pay educators for the planning that was required as they figured out how to take their usual lesson plans and apply them to a remote learning environment or a hybrid learning environment."
For administrators, the decisions are made all the more challenging because there was no increase in state funding.
Leaders of the GOP-controlled legislature cited the one-time federal relief in opting against providing more overall funding for schools. While they put more money into the school aid formula, they didn't raise property tax revenue limits so it was essentially a tax cut for property owners and a wash for the schools.
Shaw said that makes the balances especially tough for smaller school districts. The formula used by the federal government to allocate dollars weighed heavily the percentage of students in poverty within a district. Because of that, Milwaukee Public Schools received more than $800 million, more than $11,000 per student.
A number of smaller districts, such as Lodi, received about $1,000 per student.
"It does mean that they are in tighter financial straits right now because they are not receiving any additional money from the revenue limit staying flat and they're not getting as much substantial federal aid," Shaw said.