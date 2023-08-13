Capital City Sunday: Sparks continue to fly among Wisconsin Supreme Court justices

MADISON (WKOW) -- Liberal justices that are now in the majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court wasted no time making movies over the last two weeks to limit the current powers granted to the Chief Justice, as well as vote to make the court's administrative meetings open to the public. They also fired the court's officer.
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler went on a media blitz the week after to respond to the moves, and said they were unconstitutional.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske said she was surprised at how quickly the sparks flew between the justices but doesn't think what the liberal justices did was improper.
Following an expensive and high-profile Supreme Court race where accusations of partisanship were rampant, Geske said that the court is going to need to work hard to build trust among Wisconsinites that justices are making decisions based on the law and not politics.
"I think in the last several years with so many political cases at the court, there's been a sense by the public that political issues are being decided partly on political grounds and not on legal grounds," she said. "I don't think it's justified, but that's been the perception. Now, after this very partisan and expensive race, I think that perception will continue. The court's going to have to work hard to make sure that people understand that they are in fact following the law. I'm sure they will, but the perception is important."
GOVERNOR EVERS ORDERS SPECIAL SESSION
Governor Tony Evers has called a special session for Sept. 20 to address childcare and workforce development. He's put forward more than $1 billion in funding proposals.
Republicans oppose the plan and have already indicated it's a non-starter.
Since he took office, Gov. Evers has ordered lawmakers into 12 special sessions. The legislature did not pass any bills in 11 of those sessions. Neither chamber even convened a full body in 10 of them.
"The regular lawmaking process in Wisconsin has basically broken down and become nonfunctional since Evers was elected in 2018 and has faced a really stalwart Republican majority," said Barry Burden, a political science professor at UW-Madison. "Aside from signing two budgets into law, both of which were acrimonious and left both sides somewhat dissatisfied, there hasn't been any regular lawmaking to speak of."
Burden said that even if the Republican-controlled legislature dismisses this special session as it has in the past, it could accomplish a goal of bringing more attention to the Child Care Counts program.
"The childcare program, in particular, I think, is mostly invisible to the public," he said. "This is a way for Evers to put that issue on the front burner and make the public aware of it and put some pressure on Republicans to either go along with him or explain why they're not willing to continue the childcare subsidies."
GOP CANDIDATE ENTERS US SENATE RACE
A Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin has declared her candidacy in the US Senate Race.
Rejani Raveendran has never run for public office, but said she was inspired to run for the Senate after a trip to Washington, D.C. this past spring.
"I have seen this what's going on in Washington, D.C. and I realize we need a political reform," she said. "I am running to do the right thing, to stand for the people of Wisconsin."
Raveendran, 40, is from India. She moved to the United States in 2011, became a US citizen in 2015, and has lived in Wisconsin since 2017.
"The state has given me so much and it is time for me to give something back to them," she said.
Raveendran said she is a survivor of domestic violence and homelessness. She ended a 10-year marriage due to domestic violence shortly after coming to the state. She sought shelter with her three children at a family crisis center in Stevens Point, lived in public housing for a few years, and has recently been able to move into her own home.
"I am one of you," she said. "I know what you're facing in your life. I'm not going to represent you over there for my own agenda. I am going to represent your best interest for you, for your family, and for your children."
She said her experience is "a lifetime experience."
"I can be born and brought up in state of Wisconsin and be a millionaire or a billionaire, and not knowing any problem what the regular people are facing," she said. "But I am not that. Yes, [the] duration of my stay in Wisconsin is small. But my experience is a lifetime experience."
She also clarified comments she made in interviews with local media outlets that she was not running to win. She said on Capital City Sunday that if she didn't believe she could win, she wouldn't be running.
"If a person is wanting to win, they will do any bad job, any backdoor deals, shake the hands with any corrupt people for the funding to win," she said. "But I am not running to do that."
Raveendran breaks down the focuses of her campaign in the video above, including working to secure the US border and protecting freedom of speech.
When asked if she believed that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, she said that she does not think it was a fair and clean election, citing "overwhelming evidence" of fraud.
"Voting irregularity is not a partisan issue. It's a bipartisan issue," she said.
Multiple reviews and investigations of the 2020 election have shown there was no widespread fraud in the election.
The filing deadline to participate in the 2024 U.S. Senate race is June 1st.
