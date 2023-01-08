Capital City Sunday: Speaker fight signals potential for future House drama; meeting new faces in the legislature

MADISON (WKOW) -- The longest contest for U.S. House speaker in 164 years has left questions about whether the position will now be weakened, and whether the drawn out debate was a preview of more Republican infighting over the next two years.
As Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) worked to win over enough of the 20 hard-line holdouts to win the speaker's gavel in a series votes that went late into the night Friday, he made a significant concession: allowing just one House member to call for a vote on removing the speaker.
The 'motion to vacate' is a rare procedure, and has only been invoked once in American history; Joseph Cannon of Illinois survived a vote in 1910, although he was left weakened politically.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said McCarthy was already weakened by making the concession in the first place.
"It makes it so any disgruntled member can call for this 'no confidence' vote," Canon said. "It's basically the speaker operating with a gun to his head."
Wisconsin's six House Republicans all voted for McCarthy on each ballot. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) nominated McCarthy before one of the votes, and said the prolonged contest was simply the American system operating as it was meant to.
"Democracy is messy by design," Gallagher said on the floor. "And that's a feature, that's a feature, not a bug of our system."
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) said in an interview the process was anything but affirming. He said watching McCarthy cut deals with some of the most extreme members of the GOP caucus was a sign of what will come in the next two years as Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House.
"It's gonna be hugely dysfunctional, just watching the debate on the floor, watching the various factions within the Republican caucus," Pocan said. "You're not gonna see a lot of progress get done for the American people."
Echoing Canon, Pocan said he was concerned this session of Congress would be marked by McCarthy struggling to keep hardline-conservatives consistently voting with the rest of the GOP.
"Either he gives away so much of the power and the authority that you need to have in a speaker," Pocan said. "And you give away too much to any small group of members with grievances, or you don't become speaker, and I think, unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy cares more about being speaker than getting an agenda done."
What drives new members of the legislature?
While the biggest stage on Tuesday's inauguration day in Wisconsin was Gov. Tony Evers beginning his second term in office, 30 new state lawmakers were also sworn into the legislature.
The Assembly has 24 new faces; 16 are Republicans, the other eight are Democrats. The Senate will welcome seven new faces this session, although one won't arrive until after the April special election to replace Alberta Darling.
Rep. Karen Hurd (R-Fall Creek) said her top qualifications are time spent in the Army, and nearly 30 years running a small business as a nutritionist.
She said she was thrilled to be named vice chair of the transportation committee, calling it the top priority among her constituents in a district that includes the eastern part of Eau Claire County, as well as parts of Chippewa and Clark counties.
"There's over 40 municipalities that I need to represent, and roads is their number one issue," Hurd said. "And after that is agriculture; we have a large farming and dairy industry."
Addressing the issues that will dominate the budget cycle, Hurd said she supported expanding school choice vouchers. While she said she's open to increasing K-12 funding, she echoed other Republicans in saying those dollars would need to be tied to improved performance metrics.
"We need to bring those [test] scores up," Hurd said. "So just pouring in money is not necessarily the way to do that. If that money can raise those scores, then we need to look at that."
Rep. Alex Joers (D-Middleton) said education was his top issue. Joers replaces now-Sen. Dianne Hesselbein in a district that covers Middleton, Waunakee, and parts of Madison's north and west sides.
"I really think that education funding is something that, not only my constituents are concerned about, but people across the state are wanting to make sure their kids are having the best education possible," Joers said.
Joers acknowledged money wouldn't be the only way to improve lagging reading test scores and a lingering racial achievement gap, but said better equipping teachers was a must.
"I think we can look at a broad array of solutions when we talk about supporting our public schools," Joers said. "And making sure our teachers have the resources they need to be able to serve our students in the district."
Joers, like other Democrats, said increasing funding for local governments was a top issue. He said increasing funding for public safety services, like police and EMS, was a request he often heard from people in the 79th district.
Hurd said she was well aware of the need for increased support for local governments because she's a trustee in the Village of Fall Creek. At the same time, she said additional funding should come with a demand towns and counties find creative ways to save dollars.
When asked for a specific example, Hurd suggested combining personnel and services.
"What if we had a village administrator that was only in one particular seat of government? Could we share that village administrator with another local government so we could share the cost?" she said. "Those are the types of innovations we could use, or [sharing] clerks. We've gotta think outside the box."
The biggest non-fiscal issue in the upcoming session is whether the legislature takes up the state's 1849 abortion ban. When pressed for her stance, Hurd first said she'd do what her constituents want her to do.
"85 percent are telling me they would like to have a rape and incest exceptions," she said. "But they don't want abortion up to the moment of birth. They don't even want abortion in the last several months of pregnancy."
Republicans have often accused Democrats of supporting the sanctioning abortion up to the moment of birth if they don't call for any abortion restrictions.
Joers said there cannot be any serious debate on the subject as long as the current law remains in place. The 1849 abortion ban makes it a felony to provide an abortion, and only provides exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk.
"I think that's where the conversation starts because politicians like me shouldn't have any say in a pregnant person's decision with their doctor about when to receive an abortion," Joers said. "And that's a health care decision that I don't think politicians should have a part in."
Addressing rising military suicide rate, sexual assault reports
The U.S. military is experiencing a suicide rate among service members and veterans that is significantly higher than that of the general population. There has also been a rise in the number of sexual assaults reported.
Ret. Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson of the U.S. Army Reserve serves on the Department of Defense committee created to review the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault in the armed forces.
In the U.S. Army, the number of reported sexual assaults has gone from 1,781 to 4,081 in 2021.
Anderson, a Beloit native, said much of the increase can be attributed to victims feeling more comfortable coming forward. She maintained specific changes within the Army have helped assure victims they'll be taken seriously.
"Counseling, transferring them out of the unit they're in so they no longer have to see the accused," Anderson said. "Just to provide an environment where they feel comfortable and people know they're going to be heard."
Of course, it's almost impossible to say for certain how much of the increase is strictly attributable to more victims coming forward as opposed to assaults happening more frequently.
What has been documented is such assaults can spark or worsen mental health crises. It's one of many causes of depression among service members, who are dying by suicide at rates much higher than the overall population.
Anderson referred to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's mantra that 'mental health is health. She said the military has worked to provide more surveillance and resources in small-group settings.
"We do a lot of unit-level training," Anderson said. "I'll say down to six or 10 people, who work together every day to allow them to understand what might bring someone to make that decision, but to look for the signs to prevent it, to help that person get help."
The suicide data is particularly jarring among young adults. For Wisconsin veterans between 18 and 34-years-old, the suicide rate was 80 per 100,000, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs data. Among all Wisconsin residents in that age group, the suicide rate was 18.8 per 100,000 in 2020.
Anderson said the military was working to implement measures in screening that can detect if a new service member may be more likely to experience a mental health crisis.
Ander said the process was 'more complicated' than she wanted to get into, but added any potential red flags wouldn't necessarily block someone from being accepted into a service branch.
"Certainly, there may be ways to identify people, and then, again, provide them with the support they need," Anderson said. "That's not necessarily gonna disqualify someone, but we certainly would need to know if they need assistance."
While the Department of Defense has reported a 15% decrease in active-duty member suicides from 2020 to 2021, the military is moving forward with plans to create a new suicide prevention workforce.
It will begin with funding for 400 specialists who'd be placed at the different military installations and monitor for service members in distress, and for cultural problems that can lead to mental health crises.
Eventually, the military plans to increase that number of suicide prevention specialists to 2,000.
"An objective set of eyes to come into your organization," Anderson said. "Assess the culture, and help you as a leader find ways to make sure you are addressing the needs of your soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines."