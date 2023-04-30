Capital City Sunday: State budget battle intensifies

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, two lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Finance join the show to discuss the budget battle as the committee is set to meet on Tuesday to begin the budget-writing process.
"We are going to be responsibly putting forward a budget that will be good for all of Wisconsin," said Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan). "And that, just as the last two budgets, the governor will acknowledge."
The Republican co-chairs of the Finance Committee have issued an agenda for Tuesday's meeting. It includes removing hundreds of items from the governor's budget proposal from consideration.
"The last two budgets, Republicans have basically taken all the work that was done by citizens around the state, by the governor and just thrown it right in the garbage first thing, and I'm hoping that that's not what's going to happen next week," said Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison).
Also joining the show this week is Prof. Howard Schweber from UW-Madison. He previews the court case that will begin in Dane County this week involving Attorney General Josh Kaul's legal challenge to the state's abortion ban.
"This is the trial stage. This is when facts are presented and arguments are presented about the history of the events," Schweber said. "There's no question that this will be appealed to Wisconsin Supreme Court. And at Wisconsin Supreme Court level, the only discussions will be about questions of law. And the issue will be what does the Wisconsin constitution require in the way of abortion rights?"
