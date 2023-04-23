Capital City Sunday: Steil on debt ceiling and Trump indictment

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) joins the show to give the latest on the Republican plan to address the debt limit debate.
"I think this a really positive move. It's sensible. It's reasonable," Steil said. "It saves taxpayers money and grows the economy. It gets our economy back on track. I'm hopeful that we're able to pass this next week and bring President Biden to the table to negotiate to get our economy sustainable for future generations."
Meanwhile, in Madison, the debate continues on how to implement potential tax cuts. Jason Stein from the Wisconsin Policy Forum details his research into two tax cut proposals that have been presented in recent months.
"I think what you see clearly is the fight is over the people at the upper end, and how to handle those filers," Stein said. "So, I think that is clearly where the battle lines are drawn."
Plus, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press details the highlights of a busy week at the Capitol.
