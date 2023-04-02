Capital City Sunday: Supreme Court election preview, Brewers president makes pitch for public funds

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, we preview the big race in the upcoming election. Barry Burden, UW-Madison Professor of Political Science, breaks down the magnitude of the race between Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz.
"The February primary that settled on these two candidates set a record for the highest turnout in February primary election," Burden said. "April elections normally have turnout two to three times what we would see in February. So it's likely to be quite high."
Meanwhile, the state budget battle continues. As lawmakers consider Governor Evers' proposal to spend $290 million on renovations to American Family Field, Rick Schlesinger from the Brewers makes his pitch for public funds.
"I think everybody would say the Brewers are doing our part and more to meet our obligations under the lease," Schlesinger said. "All we're asking for is for our landlord to have the money it needs to meet the obligations it promised us and the fans in the ballpark when the ballpark was constructed back in 1996."
Plus, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press discusses the effects of the indictment of Donald Trump on the state election and the proposed amendments on the ballot this year.
