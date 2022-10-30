Capital City Sunday: Too many non-competitive races; Racial student gap highlights education plans in governor's race

MADISON (WKOW) -- While Wisconsin's campaigns for Senate and governor are getting national attending and millions of dollars, its congressional scene mirrors that of most other states: one-sided contests across the board.
According to the Cook Political Report, of the 435 House seats, which are up for election every two years, only 59 are currently considered competitive.
Those seats, ranked as either toss-ups or leaning Democrat or Republican, account for only 14 percent of the nation's congressional districts. None of them are in Wisconsin.
The one district previously considered competitive, the 3rd in western Wisconsin, has slid into the 'likely Republican' column after national Democrats canceled their ad reservations for State Sen. Brad Pfaff, who's running against Republican Derrick Van Orden for the seat retiring Rep. Ron Kind has held for more than 25 years.
Rep. Mark Pocan, who's gotten about 70 percent of the vote in each of his congressional races since 2012, said he largely blamed gerrymandered district lines in a number of states.
"I would argue gerrymandering is rampant by both Democrats and Republicans throughout the country," And because of it, I think 80 percent of the districts are not competitive."
Pocan said his biggest concern with the trend is it allows candidates in the majority party to avoid difficult campaigns. Instead, they can rely on advertising to carry their message and avoid interviews or debates, where candidates are forced to defend their stances in unscripted settings.
"It does stop debate," Pocan said. "I still have debated my opponent. We've done a radio debate recently for 90 minutes talking about the issues, but many people don't do that in districts where it's not competitive because they don't feel they have to."
Pocan's Republican challenger, Erik Olsen, acknowledged he's a longshot candidate. Like other Republicans, Olsen's message included lots of talk about safety in an interview this week.
However, Olsen went a step further, saying he'd also prioritize prison reform and ensuring both conditions and training opportunities improve for inmates.
"It's an issue that not very many people talk about, but it's something that's very close to my heart," Olsen said. "I think when people do make mistakes, and they end up in prison, we, as a society, owe it to ourselves, and to the taxpayers, and to them, and to everybody whose safety was endangered, to make sure that they are treated humanely as long as they're there."
"That they stay there a sufficient amount of time that they don't endanger people again, and that they come out improved."
As for his uphill climb in winning votes in the blue 2nd congressional district, Olsen said, as a practicing Buddhist, he was simply enjoying the opportunity to knock on doors and interact with new people.
"I've seen so many beautiful, caring people, really on both sides of the political aisle," Olsen said. "People who care about our country, and care about the direction that it's taking. I think that it's been a blessing."
Pocan said he understood why the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pulled back its support for Pfaff in order to give incumbents elsewhere more of a boost, but said he was still disturbed by the path potentially clearing for Van Orden, who used campaign funds to be in Washington, D.C. on January 6.
"It will be embarrassing to have someone who, I think, [Georgia Congresswoman] Marjorie Taylor Greene might look at, and think is an extremist, in our state and from a neighboring district," Pocan said.
Pocan distances self from Ukraine letter
Pocan was among 30 progressive House members who came under criticism from conservatives and other Democrats for signing a letter dated Monday to President Biden. It called for the White House to engage in direct negotiations with Russia in an effort to end its war on Ukraine.
Pocan, as he's said in other interviews, said he signed the letter this summer and didn't know why it was dated October 24. While the letter cited rising fuel and food prices as a reason to increase the diplomatic urgency, Pocan maintained the letter was in support of the president's position.
"It unfortunately got spun that we were in a divide with the president, which is exactly the opposite," Pocan said. "We were writing it to have the president's back."
When asked if he currently supports direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin, Pocan did not offer a direct answer, instead saying he wants to maintain the current level of military and financial aid to Ukraine.
"We're not sending American troops in," Pocan said. "I think that was part of the concern back in July by some war hawks. But continue to provide the support that we've been voting for and supporting consistently for the Ukrainian people."
Wisconsin still has America's worst student racial gap
National testing scores posted this week revealed Wisconsin's racial gap was the worst in the U.S. among both fourth and eighth graders in both reading and math. The results did not include every state; 13 did not include racial data.
While the size of that gap varied by category, it signaled the importance of education in the governor's race -- and the sharply different solutions proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels.
Michels on Wednesday repeated a familiar refrain from Wisconsin Republicans: expand school choice, removing income limits on which families are eligible for private school vouchers.
"We have to do better," Michels said. "We're gonna bring competition into the education marketplace. We're gonna empower parents. We're gonna get back to the ABCs because these are the future leaders of Wisconsin."
Evers called for public schools to receive additional funding, a proposal often made by Democrats. At a Madison get-out-the-vote-rally Tuesday, Evers said Michels didn't appreciate the funding gap on a per student basis between schools in affluent communities and those with high rates of poverty because he'd sent his kids to east coast private schools.
"If you were a wealthy person in Connecticut, and you were sending your son or daughter to a private school there, you'd be paying $47,000 a year," Evers said. "Milwaukee Public Schools spends $16,000 a year, so it is about resources also."
Marquette Law School Senior Fellow Alan Borsuk noted he first wrote about the racial gap in 2004, and said it was alarming Wisconsin still hasn't made any progress in closing that gap.
"The biggest red flag to me is how persistent this has been," Borsuk said. "The [National Assessment of Educational Progress] tests, which are the best measure of comparable test results for every state in the country, this hasn't changed since at least the late 1990s."
"We really have a huge crisis. It's so persistent, and nothing has changed it."
Borsuk noted the Republican and Democratic solutions haven't changed either over the last two decades: Conservatives want more public money to cover private school vouchers while progressives insist things will get better if funding improves for public schools and programs aimed toward low-income families.
"I'm not sure either [solution], in and of themselves, is gonna make the huge gains that are needed," Borsuk said. "My question would be, what is it that we really need? And are we willing to give the serious, probing thought, and commitment to resources to make changes that will really make a difference?"
Net zero emissions by 2050?
A pair of reports this week outlined how Wisconsin can reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and do so in a way that produces wide-ranging economic benefits in the long run.
Evolved Energy Research, GridLab, RENEW Wisconsin and Clean Wisconsin produced a report exploring seven different approaches the state could take toward relying more on clean energy.
Researchers concluded the greatest benefits would come from a path that pursues 100% clean energy, and doing so across the entire state economy.
"Net zero [economy-wide] means that, basically, we're not just worried about how we're getting our electricity," Clean Wisconsin Staff Attorney Brett Korte said. "But we're looking at all aspects of the economy, and making sure we're removing all the carbon from all the energy uses that we have."
A second report from Cambridge Econometrics explored the economic effects of transitioning to entirely clean energy. It found a committed to net zero emissions across the economy could save between $2-4.4 billion in healthcare costs by 2050.
The report also estimated boosted clean energy sectors like wind and solar would add $16 billion to the state economy, adding 68,000 jobs along the way in construction, operations and maintenance.
"Those jobs are actually additional jobs over what we would already see in any other scenario," Korte said. "So, those are jobs that wouldn't happen otherwise without the growth of the economy that we're seeing."
In order to achieve a full transition to clean energy, Korte acknowledged that'd require significant government involvement, from incentivizing changes to regulating power utilities in a way that speeds up their retirement of coal fleets.
"As far as utilities are concerned, I mean, whether they're building a fossil plant or a big renewable facility, they build transmission lines for all these things," Korte said. "They're actually incentivized to construct things, so that includes renewables; that's not really gonna be a problem."
Another concern conservatives, who currently control the legislature, have raised is whether reliance on renewable energy would mean having a less stable electricity supply.
Korte said ongoing innovations will improve battery storage, reducing the risk of blackouts. He said incentives and regulations could also produce multi-state partnerships to share energy through new transmission connections.
"Net zero by 2050 is a big lift," he said. "So it's gonna take all the levels we can pull. So yeah, all the above, and the thing we found is it's gonna be worth it."