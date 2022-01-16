Capital City Sunday: Underly defends districts' pivot to virtual; national Republicans on Johnson running again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's top education official defended the state's largest districts after they've come under criticism for temporary moves to virtual learning earlier this month.
Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) schools went back to the classroom on Monday after going virtual for the first week upon returning from winter break. Milwaukee Public Schools are set to resume in-person learning on Tuesday.
Republicans and other critics have accused the districts of allowing teachers unions to dictate a decision that was worse for kids' educations. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said she agreed virtual learning is suboptimal for most kids but added staffing concerns drove the districts' decision.
"We can't run school if we don't have individuals able to staff the school, and it goes beyond teachers," Underly said. "When you think about cafeteria and food service, you think about transportation custodial, clerical."
Critics have asked why other districts across the state dealing with the same problems — old buildings with poor ventilation and having enough substitute teachers and bus drivers — have still been able to avoid disruptions to classroom instruction.
Underly said it was unfair to compare smaller districts to Madison and Milwaukee.
"I think it comes down to where those buildings are. Maybe they're not as crowded," Underly said. "Certainly, in smaller school districts we're able to have more kids — or we're able to be in person because we have fewer kids, for example — in a classroom."
Critics have also questioned whether reverting to virtual learning, however brief the switch may be, has disproportionate harm in districts already grappling with sharp achievement gaps for Black and poor students.
In MMSD schools, 67 percent of Black students performed at "below basic level" in language arts; 79 percent were below basic in math according to the district's 2020-21 state report card. For economically disadvantaged students, 59 percent were below basic in language arts; 68 percent were in math.
Underly said that the Department of Public Instruction wants to use much of the $1.5 billion it's receiving in federal pandemic aid to close those gaps but is facing the same staffing issues.
"You know, child care, early childhood interventions, literacy and math interventions, afterschool programming," Underly said. "Those are things that we know work for kids but it takes investment, you need bodies, you need staff."
Underly and GOP lawmakers remain at odds over a Republican plan to dedicate five percent of the relief money, about $77 million, to schools who had the most in-person learning last year.
The U.S. Department of Education warned Wisconsin Republicans it would not allow the federal money to be used in that way. Underly said that she was optimistic after communication this week with Joint Finance Committee leaders, Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam).
"I think we're in a place where we can agree and that money will be out to schools very shortly," she said.
Senate Republican leader backs Johnson
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Sen. Ron Johnson's decision to run for a third term came as no surprise.
The former governor of Florida said he considers Johnson a close friend. Scott added he did not get any word in advance from Johnson but had a sense for some time Johnson was leaning toward running again.
"Not really a heads-up. He told me what he was thinking and things like that," Scott said. "I've always told him I will do anything and everything I can to be helpful to him because I think he's a very productive senator."
While Johnson is breaking a 2016 pledge he made to not run again, Scott said that didn't bother him since Johnson explained his reasoning -- concern over the country's direction under a Democratic majority -- and wanted to see Johnson assume an influential role should Republicans regain control of the Senate in this year's mid-term election.
"When we take back the majority in November, Ron will be the chair of a committee," Scott said.
Johnson has drawn criticism from much of the medical community over a series of remarks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued to emphasize the rare confirmed instances of severe adverse reactions to the vaccine and most recently questioned without evidence whether the vaccine itself can create new variants of the virus.
"One thing to know about Ron, he'll tell you exactly what he believes," Scott said. "He will be an advocate for what he believes and he'll defend on what he believes. This doesn't mean you might have a different view or you might look at data differently."
Republican leaders find themselves caught between vaccine skeptics and former President Donald Trump, who carries lots of sway in the party. Trump recently said lawmakers were 'gutless' if they wouldn't disclose whether they've gotten a booster shot.
"I've been very clear. I've had COVID. I had COVID before the vaccine was out," Scott said. "I had the two vaccines. I've not done the booster yet; I'm talking to my doctor. I think it's helpful to tell people what you're doing but, at the same time, it's a personal decision."
The other big issue looming over the '22 mid-terms is how they'll shape election policy at the state and federal levels. Conservatives got their way in a Wisconsin ruling this week that banned the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots.
Johnson has said he would like to see the legislature exert more control over how the state administers elections. Speaker Robin Vos has said he's against giving elected partisan officials more control over elections and defended the thinking that led to WEC's creation.
Scott said he supported state legislatures having influence on how elections are run, specifically mentioning policies like Voter ID and signature matching; Wisconsin currently requires the former but not the latter, which clerks have said would be expensive.
"Elections are supposed to be done at the state level," Scott said. "That's what our constitution says."
Record-high cases, hospitalizations
Over the past week, Wisconsin has continued to record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious Omicron variant spreads throughout the state.
The seven-day average of new cases per day now exceeds 10,000; it never reached 7,000 during the worst of last winter's spike in cases.
While the Omicron variant is considerably more mild than previous strains, health systems warn the sheer volume of cases still strains hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospital Association's database showed more people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.
"Right now, through this week, we are seeing the highest number of COVID-hospitalized patients that we have seen," said SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital President Kyle Nondorf. "We are fortunate that we do see many people with milder symptoms but we are still seeing hospitalized patients, we are still seeing patients end up in our intensive care units."
Nondorf said SSM St. Mary's had also seen it's largest number of COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic. He added patients who were unvaccinated accounted for a vast majority of those being treated for severe infections; the hospital posted earlier in the week that 92 percent of its ICU patients with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
"Seeing patients come in that are vaccinated, usually, they have a shorter length of stay and their symptoms are more mild," Nondorf said.
Nondorf said a silver lining was the Omicron variant being more mild but given widespread staff shortages, workers are strained and hospitals are often times having to divert patients to other hospitals and/or postpone elective procedures.
"The situation is very fluid," Nondorf said. "With every surge and every iteration and every variant that comes, we've learned more."