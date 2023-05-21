Capital City Sunday: Vos and Neubauer on shared revenue bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Assembly passed a shared revenue bill this week after agreeing to a last-minute amendment. This week on Capital City Sunday, we sit down with lawmakers from both sides.
"I think we have a really good package that we were proud to work on together," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R). "It maintains our core principles to say that, number one, we wanted to invest in communities. We see that all around the state, they've been ravaged by inflation. But we have a requirement that that money has to really guarantee that we are going to maintain a level of funding for police, fire and EMS. That's been our number one priority to get more money to those critical services."
The bill did not receive support from Democrats in the Assembly.
"There are a number of other policies in the bill that are not focused on local government or are really micromanaging, particularly Milwaukee, in a way that is both unnecessary and can harm the community long term," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D). "So, we're going to continue the conversations about more money for everyone across the state."
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press explains the back and forth that led to the current impasse over shared revenue.
