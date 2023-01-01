Capital City Sunday: Vos has 'no idea' if Trump committed Jan. 6 crimes; leaders preview budget debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whose statements to the January 6 House committee were made public Friday, said he doesn't know whether former President Donald Trump committed any crimes following the 2020 election.
Vos told the committee in a November 30 interview he did not recall Trump ever specifically telling him to overturn the 2020 election.
Vos told Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) he had about 'ten sporadic' calls with Trump between a 2021 rally in Alabama and July of 2022, when Trump called Vos after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled drop boxes were illegal.
According to Vos, Trump said, 'we've got to do something about it,' in response to the ruling, which Trump has publicly insisted meant he won Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes, something the ruling never said.
Vos told Cheney that Trump had never specifically told him he needed to pursue decertification of the 2020 election, although Vos' handpicked election investigator made that very suggestion this past spring.
Vos said he 'did not know specifically what action [Trump] was discussing,' when recounting the former president's calls to 'fix' what Trump had described at an August rally in Waukesha as 'undeniable evidence of rigging and fraud.'
27 News conducted a year-end interview with Vos on December 22, before the transcript became public.
When questioned about his decision to demote Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), removing her from the elections committee she'd been chairing, Vos said it was because she was 'unqualified,' noting her focus on the 2020 election.
"Janel had a habit, instead of focusing on what we could get done, she focused on things that clearly were outside our purview," Vos said. "Thinking that we were gonna overturn the election when that's clearly unconstitutional, thinking we were somehow going to go back and relitigate 2020? That made her unfit and unqualified."
When asked about Trump also pressuring him to overturn the election, Vos responded, "he did, but I beat him,' referring to Vos winning his August primary against Adam Steen, whom Trump had endorsed.
As to whether Trump had committed any crimes either before of after January 6, Vos said both Republicans and Democrats needed to move on from 2020.
"I have no idea [if Trump committed a crime]," Vos said. "I do think the January 6 commission is a big witch trial. I mean, they didn't really do very much, other than try to make it into a political circus."
Vos' interview with the committee ended when Cheney asked why Vos had picked Edward Greim to serve as his lawyer. Cheney explained the committee had concerns witnesses were being represented by lawyers whose fees were being paid by 'Trump entities.'
Greim said he was instructing Vos to not answer the question. The interview ended shortly thereafter.
On eve of new session, budget dividing lines already clear
Wisconsin's government has a chance at a reset starting Tuesday, when a new two-year legislative session begins. The most significant task will be crafting a new state budget.
While there's enough to fund both Republican and Democratic priorities -- the state has a projected budget surplus of $6.6 billion -- familiar dividing lines are already clear.
Republican leaders have said they're targeting tax cuts as their top priority for the budget. In 2021, Gov. Evers signed a budget that included a $3.4 billion income tax cut.
The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee re-wrote Evers' initial budget, which included progressive priorities like increasing the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana, and reducing a manufacturing tax cut that largely favored the wealthy.
This time around, Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said Republicans would like to further collapse the state's four tax brackets and move toward a flat state income tax rate.
"Whether we can accomplish that, and what the number will be, remains to be seen," Born said in an interview. "We haven't had any caucus discussion and many details on that yet."
Leaders in the Senate have floated 3.5% as a flat tax goal; that's currently the rate paid by the lowest earners, those making up to $17,000 in a married household. Currently, married joint filers making more than $375,000 a year are taxed at a 7.65% rate.
Vos said in his year-end interview Assembly Republicans largely support a flat tax. He added the final result would come down to what legislative leaders and Evers could agree to, since the governor has line-item veto powers when it comes to the state budget.
"I want to sit down with Governor Evers and see where the possibility is," Vos said. "It takes three to tango, right? You have to have the assembly, the senate, and the governor."
Democratic leaders have cringed at the idea of a flat income tax. They believe it'd be unfair because the vast majority of savings would go to the highest earners.
"We know that working families are having a hard time making ends meet and want to look at some tax relief for those families," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said. "However, I don't believe the highest earners in Wisconsin needs tax cut right now."
Born bristled at the criticism, saying any income tax cut should impact all taxpayers, and would naturally lead to bigger savings for people who'd been paying more in taxes.
"That's basic math," Born said. "But that's not what this is about. What it's about is making a Wisconsin a more competitive tax climate in the Midwest."
Democrats, including Evers, have been skeptical in past budget cycles such sweeping tax cuts would be the best way to make Wisconsin more attractive to individuals and businesses.
School funding boost, but with a trade-off
In the previous two-year budget, Republican lawmakers gave schools more money. But the districts didn't actually get any more dollars.
Because joint finance Republicans did not also raise the property tax limits tied to the school funding formula, the increase really amounted to a property tax cut while school funding remained flat.
In the 2023-24 budget, Vos said he supported both a funding increase and raising the tax revenue limit.
"As part of a bigger package, I think I would [support a K-12 increase]," Vos said. "I know we need to pay teachers more with the inflationary pressures that they are seeing. We certainly want their wages to be competitive with other jobs in similar fields, so I think that makes sense."
Vos indicated that bigger package would need to include expanded school choice vouchers. Evers in the last session vetoed a GOP bill that would've eliminated income limits on who qualified for private and charter school vouchers.
Vos, who met on December 22 with Evers for the first time in two years, said he was hopeful this could be an area of compromise. Neubauer opposed the idea of voucher expansion as a trade-off for more public school dollars.
"I think it's hard to imagine that we would want to send more money to unaccountable private schools," Neubauer said. "Especially when we know that means money, ultimately, will move away from our public system."
Split on shared revenue
Another budget battleground will be funding for local governments. A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found municipal and county governments held a record-high 25 referendum votes in 2022 seeking a property tax boost from their residents.
Democrats said it's a sign the state's shared revenue system is broken.
"Whether it's our school boards, our county boards, our municipalities, that money belongs back in their hands," Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said. "And they're really struggling."
Republican leaders have said they're open to giving local governments more money, but only to those who demonstrate they have a plan to operate more efficiently.
"I don't want to micromanage local governments," Vos said. "But I do think I want to reward people who are smarter than I am at the local level for how do they share services? How do they do something different?"
When asked what exactly he'd consider an innovative step, Vos mentioned new shared service partnerships between different units of government.
Agard said it was unreasonable to seek further consolidations, based on recent meetings she had with local officials across Dane County.
"The message at those meetings are 'we've already cut down to the bone. We are doing everything that we can with what we have,'" Agard said.
Some local officials, including those in Milwaukee and Janesville, have also sought the ability to ask voters for a city sales tax, or to increase a county's sales tax from the current 0.5% limit to 1%.
Vos and Born said they wouldn't rule out the idea off the bat, even though Republicans axed that proposal from Evers' 2021 budget. This month, they gave the idea a less-than-warm reception.
"It all comes down to the idea that I want them to innovate, and find ways to deliver services better," Vos said. "The easiest answer for government is just to ask more from the taxpayer, that's the wrong answer."
Better relations, more confirmations?
Agard said she came away from hopeful after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). Agard said she exchanged cell numbers with LeMahieu and the lawmakers' staff had a chance to meet one another.
"It was a nice level-setting conversation," Agard said. "Certainly, we tried to keep it casual, understand what the expectations for the Senate are gonna look like."
Agard said she'd brought up a top priority of Senate Democrats': holding more confirmation hearings for Evers' appointees in his second term.
The most high-profile example of Republicans freezing out an appointee took a twist right before Christmas, when Fred Prehn announced he was stepping down from the Natural Resources Board.
Prehn, who was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, refused to leave his seat after his term expired in May 2021. Prehn's presence meant Walker appointees outnumbered those tabbed by Evers.
With more than 130 Evers appointees not receiving a confirmation hearing from the Senate, compared to more than 180 who did, Agard said she was optimistic GOP leaders will schedule more confirmation hearings in the upcoming session.
"What I heard was they are planning to move them forward," Agard said. "And there may be some people voted down, and a lot of people voted up, but at least we'll be able to debate them and discuss the merits of those appointments."