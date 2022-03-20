Capital City Sunday: Vos meets with election deniers, Congress torn on addressing gas prices

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's most powerful elected Republican met this week at the State Capitol with a group calling for lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election -- a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say is impossible and illegal.
Former Menomonee Falls Village President Jefferson Davis organized the meeting, which was held Wednesday.
The group claims Wisconsin should decertify the 2020 presidential election over widespread voter fraud. To date, any evidence presented by the group had either already been dismissed by judges or picked apart by elections officials.
Davis maintained lawmakers had the authority to reclaim the state's electoral votes. He claimed his group was being misunderstood in that they weren't called for former President Donald Trump to be put back in the White House.
"Reclaim the electors, get the simple majority in both houses, seat a new slate of electors, which the constitution says you can do, or simply do a do-over and we will beat Joe Biden like a drum," Davis said.
Conservative lawyers, including Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), have long maintained even taking back the electors would be an illegal and impossible maneuver.
"There are ways to raise the question of election fraud if, say, tomorrow, we found out the election actually was stolen," Esenberg said. "But that vehicle is impeachment. It's not decertification."
Davis said in the interview he wasn't working with former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman, who Vos has given a $676,000 taxpayer-funded contract to review the 2020 election.
"Wouldn't know them if they walked in the front door," Davis said of Gableman's team.
Yet, during the presentation at the Capitol, David said the exact opposite.
"We have to be careful because we've got to keep a little bit of our powder dry because we're working closely with Justice Gableman's investigation," Davis told the group Wednesday.
During the interview, Davis rehashed some of the either baseless or debunked claims he and others made during Wednesday's presentation.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and WILL found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance.
However, Davis and his group have gone further, accusing Claire Woodall-Vogg, Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, of concocting a plan with the Center for Tech and Civic Life to steal the election.
The organization, largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, gave more than 200 Wisconsin communities more than $10 million; more than 85 percent of it went to the state's five biggest cities.
Davis, based solely on an email exchange, accused Woodall-Vogg of knowing how many votes were needed for Biden and delivering the win for Biden.
"Damn, Claire, you have a flair for drama," Elections Group worker Ryan Chew wrote Vogg after Milwaukee reported its absentee ballot count, which put Biden ahead of Trump.
Woodall-Vogg has said her response to the email, obtained by conservative Empower Wisconsin, was a joke in poor taste. She wrote back "Lol. I just wanted to say I had been awake for a full 24 hours!"
Davis leaned on that email when asked why, if Democrats had concocted a grand plan to steal an election, they hadn't managed to win more seats in the GOP-controlled state legislature.
"Don't ask me," Davis responded. "Ask Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein and Ryan Chew and Claire Woodall-Vogg and the Wisconsin Five clerks, mayors and communications directors and those folks, you ask them."
Federal courts dismissed previous challenges to whether it was legal for cities to accept the outside money for election administration.
Pocan, Steil agree on no-fly zone, split on gas prices
Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation said Friday that they will not support the idea of establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine.
The lawmakers also agreed the U.S. should continue to apply extreme sanctions on the Russian economy in an effort to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from continuing his war on the bordering nation.
However, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) were split on how the pressure Putin while corralling soaring gas prices for Americans.
Congress on Wednesday heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on American lawmakers to support a no-fly zone in the Ukrainian sky.
President Joe Biden said such a move would risk world war, putting Americans in position to potentially fire directly upon Russian jets. Pocan said he agreed with the administration's assertion.
"I mean, if you have a no-fly zone, it sounds reasonable, but someone has to enforce it," Pocan said. "And that someone would likely be the United States, and that would put us directly in the conflict, and that would widen this into probably a world war, and we don't need that."
Steil said he understood why Zelenskyy would push for NATO to close the sky above Ukraine but agreed it was too risky.
"I think it's the right thing for [Zelenskyy] to ask," Steil said. "It's not the right thing for the United States to provide at this time. A no-fly zone would require U.S. military directly engaging with Russian military to functionally put that in place. I don't think we're there at this time."
As for finding ways to mitigate rising gas prices amid U.S. sanctions that include a ban on Russian oil imports, Steil said the U.S. should increase domestic production and sell the additional oil to Western European countries, particularly Germany, which is largely dependent on Russian energy.
"What is being missed in this conversation at this point, what is the big item that is not being discussed is the need to truly decouple our Western European allies from their dependence on Russian oil and natural gas," Steil said.
Pocan countered the Biden administration and 30 other countries have tapped into their strategic oil reserves for another 60 million barrels earlier this month. He accused oil companies of taking advantage of the situation and price gouging consumers.
"Oil companies have strategically not increased production when they should've for the last year because they've chosen shareholders over consumers," Pocan said.
Clerk makes case for early absentee count
While Republicans in both the Senate and Assembly passed bills allowing clerks to start counting absentee ballots one day early, the legislation never got final approval.
The Senate originally passed an early canvassing bill February 22. Because the Assembly tucked the counting provision into a different, broader bill that gave whistleblower protections to clerks, the bill went back to Senate where Republican then decided not to act, citing blowback from conservatives who feared it make the absentee counting process less secure.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 37 states allow election officials to process absentee/mail-in ballots before Election Day.
Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said it's a measure clerks had long thought would be helpful but the pandemic, combined with a high-turnout presidential election, brought those concerns to the forefront. Stottler said in a community the size of Janesville's, that mean going from about 2,000-4,000 absentee ballots to more than 20,000.
"We would want to be able to have the ability to either do true in-person absentee voting or counting absentee ballots the day before," Stottler said. "And, so, clerks have been looking for solutions long before the pandemic came along."
The bill Republicans initially passed had other wrinkles. Democrats voted against the bill, saying the opposed a provision that moved up the deadline for mailing out absentee ballots.
While the League of Wisconsin Municipalities supported the bill, the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, of which Stottler is a member, was against it. The group was sought a different version of legislation, called the Absentee Voting Efficiency Option and felt they didn't have enought time to review the bill lawmakers took up, which had the support of the county clerks association.
"We wanted to make sure the bill was flexible enough to meet the needs of the municipalities but also engage the trust of the electorate," Stottler said. "Getting to keep [early counting] at the central count [location] was the best way to do it."
Stottler pushed back on the claims Davis and his group repeated this week at the Capitol, repeating late-night surges in reported vote totals are not surprising in larger cities especially when early counting is not allowed.
"In a city our size, sometimes we're not done processing ballots at 8:00 and so when results start scrolling across the TV, you maybe having certain wards that having some very heavy party activity one way or the other," Stottler said. "We can't just assume that is ballot tampering."
Stottler acknowledged growing mistrust from voters, particularly Republicans, remains a significant concern. To address that, she said any skeptical citizens should sign up to staff polling places during elections and should also make a point to attend the public testing of voting machines, which always happens before elections.
"Become an election worker," Stottler said. "Take the training and be boots on the ground with the process so that you've actually been able to see it for yourself hands-on, not just through an observer's lens and not just what you hear on TV."